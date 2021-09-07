Friday/Saturday roundup: New Bremen volleyball beats Jackson Center 3-1

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s volleyball squad earned a 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21 nonconference victory over Jackson Center on Saturday.

Melina Schrader led New Bremen (5-0) with 16 kills and had 31 assists. Ellie Tangeman and Kaylee Freund each had 11 kills while Amelia Dammeyer and Mia Schmitmeyer each had 10 kills. Olivia Heitkamp had eight kills.

Dammeyer had three aces and 14 digs. Abi Powers had 17 digs, Chloe Bornhorst had 13 digs and Schrader had 11 digs. Bornhorst had 31 assists.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (4-2) with 11 kills while Kieran Yarkosky, Shia Akers and Sarah Clark each had six. Clark and Grace Woolley each had six blocks while Reichert and Elena Platfoot each had four.

Morgan Kipker had 16 digs, Ava Winner had 14, Clark had 10 and Reichert had nine. Kipker had 20 assists and Woolley had 18.

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0

The Redskins won a nonconference match 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 on Saturday in Versailles.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (6-2) with 12 kills while Jada Drees had seven and Summer Hoying had five. Colleen Brandewie had 23 assists. Sholtis had 13 digs and Riley Heitkamp had 12.

No statistics were reported for Versailles (4-4).

Lehman Catholic goes 1-2 in Labor Day Invitational

The Cavaliers (2-6) dropped two matches and won one in their Labor Day Invitational on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman beat Trotwood-Madison 25-4, 25-12, then lost 25-11, 25-8 to Frankfort Adena and 25-14, 25-15 to Minster.

Taylor Geise had four kills against Trotwood while Caroline Wesner had three aces and Megan Carlisle had seven assists.

Carlisle had six assists against Adena while Geise had seven digs and two blocks. Marissa Corner had four blocks and Stewart had three blocks.

Carlisle had eight assists against Minster while Geise had eight digs and three blocks. Stewart had six blocks, Layla Platfoot had four and Geise had three.

Fairlawn goes 2-1 in Lehman Catholic Labor Day Invite

The Jets (6-1) won two matches and lost one in Lehman Catholic’s Labor Day Invitational on Saturday in Sidney.

Fairlawn beat Norwalk St. Paul 26-24, 22-25, 25-17 and Minster 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 before losing to Frankfort Adena 25-13, 25-15.

Jessie Abke had 12 kills against St. Paul while Addison Swearingen had nine and Ellie Henman had seven. Lonna Heath had four aces and 13 digs, Emily Lessing had 14 digs, Jessie Abke had 12 digs and Taylor Lessing had 34 assists and 10 digs.

Abke had 10 kills against Minster while Henman had nine and Heath had seven. Heath had five aces and 13 digs and Lessing had 28 assists 10 digs.

Heath had five kills against Adena. Abke had five digs and Lessing had 14 assists.

Anna goes 1-2 in Lehman Catholic Labor Day Invite

The Rockets (2-5) lost two matches and won one in Lehman Catholic’s Labor Day Invitational on Saturday in Sidney.

Anna lost 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 to Minster, then lost 25-21, 25-15 to Norwalk St. Paul and beat Trotwood-Madison 25-3, 25-8.

Elizabeth Staudter had eight kills against Minster while Kaitlyn Harris had seven and Molly Rioch had five. Rioch had five aces, Brenna Cobb and Madison Jeffries each had 14 digs and Cobb had 24 assists.

Staudter had 16 kills against St. Paul while Jeffries had 14 digs and Cobb had 10 assists.

Minster goes 2-1 in Lehman Catholic Labor Day Invite

The Wildcats (4-4) won two matches and lost one in Lehman Catholic’s Labor Day Invitational on Saturday in Sidney.

Minster beat Anna 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, lost to Fairlawn 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 and beat Lehman 25-14, 25-15.

Lily Barhorst had 13 kills against Anna while Alyssa Niemeyer had nine and Layla Lamm had six. Laney Hemmelgarn and Savanah Bergman each had three aces, Barhorst had 13 digs, Niemeyer had 11 digs, Hemmelgarn had 10 digs and Jayden Clune had 27 assists.

Barhorst had 14 kills against Fairlawn while Megan Fortman had seven and Lamm and Niemeyer each had six. Barhorst and Lamm each had four blocks and Clune had three. Barhorst had 12 digs, Niemeyer and Hemmelgarn each had 10 digs and Clune had 23 assists.

Barhorst had seven kills against Lehman. Bergman had three aces, Barhorst and Ava Grieshop each had six digs and Clune had seven assists.

Russia goes 1-2 in St. Henry Redskin Invitational

Russia (3-6) won one match and lost two in St. Henry’s Redskin Invitational on Saturday.

The Raiders lost to St. Henry 25-16, 25-15, beat Fort Recovery 25-17, 26-24 and lost 28-26, 25-22 to New Washington Buckeye Central.

Kate Sherman led Russia with seven kills against St. Henry while Simone Puthoff had six digs and Miah Monnin had 12 assists.

Roni Poling had six kills against Fort Recovery while Sherman had five and Bailey Pohlman had four. Cece Borchers had four aces and five digs, Puthoff had six digs and Monnin had 17 assists and five digs.

Sherman had nine kills against Buckeye Central while Borchers had five and Pohlman and Carley Scott each had four. Puthoff had three aces, Pohlman had three blocks, Puthoff had 10 digs and Monnin had 20 assists.

Botkins 3, Ansonia 1

The Trojans earned their first victory of the season by winning a nonconference match 28-26, 16-25, 27-25, 25-17 on Saturday in Ansonia.

Leah Steinke had 15 kills and seven aces for Botkins (1-5). Janel Platfoot had 38 assists and Mallory Goubeaux had 21 digs.

Riverside 3, Bellefontaine 1

The Pirates earned a 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19 nonconference win on Saturday in Bellefontaine.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (4-3) with 16 kills while Sasha Stotler had 14 kills and a team-high nine blocks and four aces. Woods had 19 digs, Jade Copas had 14 digs and Alaina Snow had 32 assists.

• Girls soccer

Anna 4, Wapakoneta 0

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored three goals for Anna (2-1) while Iris Canan scored one. Laney Reiss, Ashley Bertke and Breelyn Berner each had one assist. Goalkeeper Abby Stroh had five aces.

• Boys golf

Minster 1st, Fort Loramie 2nd, Anna 3d, Russia 4th at Versailles Invitational

Minster finished first, Fort Loramie finished second, Anna finished third and Russia finished fourth out of 16 teams on Saturday at the Versailles Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

The Wildcats finished first with a 336 team score while Fort Loramie and Anna were each two strokes behind. The Redskins finished ahead of Anna by fifth-score tiebreaker. Russia had a 339 team score.

Louis Magoto led Minster with an 81. Nathan Beair shot 83, Mitchell Bornhorst shot 84 and Nicholas Slonkosky shot 88.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 77. Aiden Wehrman shot 85, Ethan Larger shot 86, Noah Mannier shot 90 and Beau Schafer shot 93.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb shot an even-par 72 and finished first individually. Carter Gordon shot 82 and Ethan Maurer and Landon Cobb each shot 92. Seth Hegemier shot 97.

Ross Feissinger led Russia with a 75 and finished second individually. Jordan Meyer shot 86, Jude Counts shot 87 and Felix Francis and Xavier Phlipot each shot 91.

Versailles finished ninth with a 368, New Bremen finished 13th with a 397 and Lehman finished 15th with a 452. Individual scoring was not reported.

• Cross country

Fort Loramie boys 1st, girls 2nd in Greenville Treaty City Invitational ‘Green’ race

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished first while its girls team was second in the Treaty City Invitational “Green” race on Saturday in Greenville.

Fort Loramie’s boys finished first with 28 points, 12 ahead of second-place Tippecanoe.

Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson finished first individually in 16:30 while Trey Ranly was second in 16:53. Colin Gasson was fourth in 17:14, Frank Rethman was sixth in 17:28 and Korigan Ransdell was 15th in 18:06.

Sidney finished fifth and Versailles finished seventh out of 10 teams. Gavin Musser led Sidney with an eighth-place finish in 17:48. Cameron Magoto led Versailles with a 28th-place finish in 18:59.

Houston’s boys squad finished third in the invitational’s “White” race while New Bremen was fourth. Jackson Center and Fairlawn had athletes compete individually.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished first in 17:01 while Houston’s Hunter Mowery was seventh in 18:02 and New Bremen’s Zach Ashman was ninth in 18:18. Patrick Bernhold was 14th in 18:15 and Zach Wiedeman was 18th in 18:59.

Dominic Davis was Fairlawn’s top runner by finishing 56th in 21:03.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished second with 56 points in the “Green” race, 13 behind first-place Tippecanoe. Versailles finished third and Sidney finished eighth.

Claire Rethman led Fort Loramie by finishing second individually in 19:36. Lauren Moore was fourth in 20:22, Liv Borchers was 11th in 21:10, Ava Turner was 19th in 22:00.5 and Colleen Borchers was 20th in 22:00.6.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga was seventh in 20:42 and Holly Lagenkamp was 16th in 21:49. Emily Fleming led Sidney by finishing 21st in 22:05.

New Bremen’s girls squad finished first in the invitational’s “White” race with 57 points, 15 ahead of second-place Fort Recovery. Fairlawn and Houston had athletes compete individually.

Caroline Whitlactch led the Cardinals by finishing third in 21:01. Chloe Homan was sixth in 21:12, Journey Boyle was 17th in 22:45, Molly Dues was 19th in 22:46 and Lily Rindler was 25th in 23:18.

Fairlawn’s Jocelyn McDonald was eighth in 22:14 and Myla Cox was 16th in 22:35.5. Houston’s Ava Knouff was 27th in 23:30.

Botkins boys, girls 1st in Columbus Grove Invitational ‘Red’ Division

Botkins boys and girls squads each finished first in the Columbus Grove Invitational’s“Red” Division.

Botkins’ girls squad finished first with 29 points, 30 ahead of second-place Van Buren. Brittany Arnold led the squad with a first-place finish in 18:58 while Alaina Mann was second in 19:33. Malanie Maurer was seventh in 21:22, Grace Gutman was eighth in 21:26 and Alaina Jutte was 11th in 22:09.

The Trojans’ boys squad was first with 48 points, 21 ahead of second-place Lincolnview. Keaton Schnippel led the team with a second-place finish in 16:42. Shane Weatherhead was second in 17:14.4, Parker Schnippel was seventh in 17:14.5, Carson Brown was 14th in 17:36 and Carson Pleiman was 19th in 18:01.

Minster’s girls squad finished first in the invitational’s “Gray” Division while Anna was third.

The Wildcats had 52 points, 69 ahead of second-place Findlay Liberty-Benton. Maggie Hemmelgarn led Minster with a second-place finish in 19:05. Taylor Roth was fourth in 19:30, Cameo Cedarleaf was 11th in 20:17, Ava Stammen was 16th in 20:29 and Morgan Ketner was 19th in 20:51.

Bethany Althauser led Anna with a 10th-place finish in 20:13. Paige Steinke was 18th in 20:32, Grace Bensman was 24th in 21:03, Serenity Williams was 41st in 21:51 and Breann Reaman was 48th in 22:26.

Minster’s boys finished third in the “Gray” Division while Anna was 10th.

Alex Albers led Minster with an eighth-place finish in 16:26. Jack Grieshop was 27th in 17:12, Ryan Halpin was 33rd in 17:25, Jim Trzaska was 44th with 17:49 and Tyler Prenger was 96th in 17:59.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished second in 15:44. Collin Frilling was 59th in 18:24, Noah Deeren was 62nd in 18:27, John Young was 66th in 18:37 and Ryan Noll was 93rd in 20:08.

Russia boys 2nd, girls 3rd in Covington Buccaneer Invitational

Russia’s boys squad finished second and its girls squad finished third in the Covington Buccaneer Invitational on Saturday.

The boys squad was second out of 11 teams with 82 points, two behind champion Covington. Brayden Monnin led the squad with a third-place finish in 17:58. Caleb Unverferth was 12th in 18:43, Jacob Schmitmeyer was 20th in 19:17, Seth Hiatt was 22nd in 19:26 and Landon Pleiman was 25th in 19:28.9.

The girls squad was third out of seven teams with 75 points, 15 behind first-place Milton-Union. Addison Shappie led Russia with an 11th-place finish in 22:45. Ella Hoehne was 14th in 23:13.6, Emma Caldwell was 17th in 23:41, Sayer Magoto was 18th in 23:42 and Mackenzie Rose was 20th in 24:18.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Jackson Center 182, New Knoxville 227

The Tigers earned a nonconference victory on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Ryan Sailor led Jackson Center with a 38. Carson Regula and Nolan Fark each shot 47 and Reed Platfoot shot 50.

Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark bumps during a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen. She had nine kills and nine digs in a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5985.jpg Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark bumps during a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen. She had nine kills and nine digs in a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Chloe Bornhorst bumps against Jackson Center at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5888.jpg New Bremen’s Chloe Bornhorst bumps against Jackson Center at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot spikes as New Bremen’s Melina Schrader and Olivia Heitkamp defend at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5976.jpg Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot spikes as New Bremen’s Melina Schrader and Olivia Heitkamp defend at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s scrambles to keep the ball up against New Bremen at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6005.jpg Jackson Center’s scrambles to keep the ball up against New Bremen at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Mia Schmitmeyer spikes against Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot, left, and McKinley Reichert at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6010.jpg New Bremen’s Mia Schmitmeyer spikes against Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot, left, and McKinley Reichert at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert sends the ball over as New Bremen’s Mia Schmitmeyer defends at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6028.jpg Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert sends the ball over as New Bremen’s Mia Schmitmeyer defends at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News 25 Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley bumps against New Bremen at New Bremen on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6044.jpg 25 Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley bumps against New Bremen at New Bremen on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Melina Schrader spikes as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark tries to block during a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen. Schrader led the Cardinals with 16 kills and 31 assists in the 3-1 victory. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6077.jpg New Bremen’s Melina Schrader spikes as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark tries to block during a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen. Schrader led the Cardinals with 16 kills and 31 assists in the 3-1 victory. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster, Fort Loramie, Anna, Russia boys golf take top 4 spots in Versailles Invitational

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

