Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Riverside boys golf beats Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — Riverside’s boys golf squad beat Lehman Catholic 192-204 in a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Brody Rhoads led the Pirates with a 44. Jayden Burchett shot 47, Jaxon Woods shot 48 and Owen Holycross shot 53.

Noel Petersen led Lehman with a 42. Hezekiah Bezy shot 41, John Gagnet shot 51 and Nick Wright shot 63.

Houston 162, Sidney 184

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Parker Herrick led Houston with a 38. Ethan Lukey shot 39, Tanner Voisard shot 40 and Ethan Funk shot 45.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a career-best 37. Tycen Money shot 46, Kade Schmiesing shot 50 and Jarred Kirk shot 51.

Botkins 155, Russia 159

The Trojans earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 34. Jack Deitz and Ross Dietz each shot 40 and JJ Meyer shot 41.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with a 36. Xavier Phlipot and Jordan Meyer each shot 40 and Braylon Cordonnier shot 43.

Jackson Center 173, Anna 174

The Tigers earned an SCAL win on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center with a 41. Ryan Sailor shot 42, Nolan Fark shot 44 and Reed Platfoot shot 46.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 35. Carter Gordon and Seth Hegemier each shot 45 and Landon Cobb, Ethan Maurer and Carson Reman each shot 49.

Fort Loramie 162, Fairlawn 173

The Redskins won an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 35. Aiden Wehrman shot 39, Ethan Larger shot 43 and Austin Pleiman shot 45.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 38. Seth Jones shot 42, Ethan Jones shot a career-best 45 and Logan Francis shot 48.

Minster 172, Fort Recovery NR

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Mitchell Bornhorst led Minster with a 39. Jack Meyer shot 42 while Louis Magoto and Ray Purdy each shot 45.

New Bremen 188, Marion Local 194

New Bremen won a MAC match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Ben Wells led the Cardinals with a 45. Drew McNaughton shot 46, Cole Hamberg shot 48 and Blake Terpstra shot 49.

• Girls golf

Sidney 193, Troy 221

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Tatum Werntz led Sidney with a 45. Mady Garber shot 48 and Lily Blosser and Evie Schwepe each shot 50.

Russia 201, Northmont 240

The Raiders won a match on Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Englewood.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 44. Eliza Gariety shot 51, freshman Grace Poeppelman shot a career-best 52 and Makenna Hoying shot 54.

Minster 195, Fort Recovery 212

The Wildcats won a MAC match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 45. Ashley Meyer and Katie Heitkamp each shot 48 and Ashlyn Homan shot 54.

Riverside wins tri-match

The Pirates won a tri-match with Springfield Northeastern and Mechanicsburg on Thursday at National Links Golf Club in South Charleston.

Riverside was first with a 230, Mechanicsburg was second with a 245 and the Jets were third with a 261.

Mia Stallard led the Pirates with a 49. Roz Estep shot 52 and Malaina Jenkins shot 54.

• Volleyball

Russia 3, Jackson Center 2

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League contest 25-19, 12-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-2 on Thursday in Russia to snap a three-match losing streak.

Kate Sherman led Russia (4-7, 2-2 SCAL) with 11 kills and six aces while Roni Poling had six kills and five blocks and Bailey Pohlman had five kills and three blocks. Carley Scott added six kills and Cece Borchers had three blocks.

Miah Monnin had 33 assists and 10 digs. Simone Puthoff and Sherman each had 14 digs and Scott had eight digs.

Sarah Clark had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Tigers (5-3, 3-2). Shia Akers had seven kills, Gabrielle Woolley had 17 assists and three aces and Ava Winner had 22 digs.

Fairlawn 3, Anna 1

The Jets won an SCAL match 16-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jessie Abke had 17 kills for Fairlawn (7-2, 3-1) while Lonna Heath had 13. Addison Swearingen had 10 kills and 14 digs, Ellie Henman had nine kills and Taylor Lessing had 49 assists and 18 digs.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (3-6, 2-2) with 12 kills while Cynthia Davidson had eight and Liz Staudter had seven. Brenna Cobb had 33 assists. Madison Jeffries and Staudter each had 18 digs, Cobb had 15 and Sydney Klosterman had 14.

Houston 3, Botkins 1

The Wildcats won an SCAL match 25-21, 11-25, 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday in Houston.

Grace Slade led Houston (4-5, 1-4) with 11 kills and four blocks while Emma Kemp had four aces. Bri Kemp had 30 assists and Megan Maier had 32 digs.

Botkins dropped to 1-7 overall with the loss and 0-4 in league play.

Minster 3, Delphos St. John’s 1

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13 on Thursday in Delphos.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (5-4, 1-1 MAC) with 16 kills while Kayla Lamm had 11 and Maura Baumer and Jayden Clune each had six. Lamm had four blocks, Barhorst had 27 digs, Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 17 digs, Ava Grieshop had 12 digs and Clune had 36 assists.

New Bremen 3, St. Henry 1

The Cardinals won a MAC match 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Thursday in St. Henry.

Melina Schrader led New Bremen (7-0, 2-0) with 11 kills while Kaylee Freund had 10 and Amelia Dammeyer, Ellie Tangeman and Mia Schmitmeyer each had eight. Schrader and Rianna Paul each had three aces. Dammeyer had four blocks and Olivia Heitkamp and Freund each had three.

Dammeyer had 11 digs while Paul had 10 and Chloe Bornhorst had nine. Schrader had 25 assists and Bornhorst had 23.

New Knoxville 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a MAC match 25-14, 25-17, 25-27, 25-12 on Thursday in New Knoxville.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (4-5, 1-1) with 20 kills while Jenna Marshal had six. Marshal and Ashley Jones each had 15 digs while Bomholt and Tessa Stammen each had 12. Brynn Briscoe had 28 assists.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, Springfield 1

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Thursday in Springfield.

Connor Simpson scored both of Sidney’s goals in the first half. Carson Taylor and Graham Van Tilburgh each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Jack Davidson had 13 saves for the Yellow Jackets (3-1-2).

“We had to make another adjustment to our lineup,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “It is something we have been doing all season. But this time we put together a great lineup and got the result we were looking for. Our boys came together tonight and played like the team we thought they were. Even our young players have taken steps to improve their style of play.”

Botkins 8, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Trojans won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in Botkins to improve to 5-0-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 6, Allen East 3

The Tigers won a nonconference match on Thursday in Harrod to improve to 2-3 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Spencerville 8, Fairlawn 1

The Jets lost a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday at Fairlawn to drop to 0-3 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Kettering Alter 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Lexee Brewer scored one goal for Sidney (4-4) on an assist from Kimora Johnson.

Goalkeeper Reagan Clark had 10 saves.

Anna 7, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Rockets won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in Delphos.

Tanner Spangler scored three goals for Anna (3-1-1, 1-1) while Carissa Edwards, Ashley Bertke, Breelyn Berner and Iris Canan each scored one. Spangler and Canan each had two assists and Taylor Poeppelman had one.

Botkins 5, Lima Central Catholic 2

The Trojans won a WOSL match on Thursday in Botkins.

Camdyn Paul led Botkins (5-2-1, 2-1) with three goals while Boston Paul and Carmen Heuker each scored one. Boston Paul and DeeDee Pitts each had two assists while Camdyn Paul had one.

Goalkeeper Emma Pax had 14 saves for the Trojans.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 3, Xenia 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Thursday in Sidney.

Kara Mays won at first singles 6-1, 6-1. Allison Fultz won 6-3, 6-0 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-2, 6-4 at first doubles. Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls soccer

Stebbins 8, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney.

Freshman Larkyn Vordermark scored three goals for Sidney (4-3, 3-0 MVL Valley) while Kyleigh Spade scored two and Jadah McMillen, Olivia Barga and Lexee Brewer each scored one.

Vordemark had three assists while Brewer had two and Barga, Spade and McMillen each had one.

Goalkeeper Reagan Clark had one save.

• Boys golf

Sidney 186, West Carrollton 229

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 39. Luke Bemus shot 48, Tycen Money shot 49 and Jarred Kirk shot 50.

“Kaden continues to put up impressive scores,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “His dedication to the game is really paying dividends.”

Lehman Catholic’s Noel Peterson swings during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 42. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7887.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Noel Peterson swings during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 42. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Jayden Burchett chips during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Burchett shot a 47 for the Pirates, which won by 12 strokes. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7906.jpg Riverside’s Jayden Burchett chips during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Burchett shot a 47 for the Pirates, which won by 12 strokes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia, Fairlawn, Houston volleyball earn SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

