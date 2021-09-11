Football roundup: Anna beats Fort Recovery 28-0

ANNA — Anna scored two touchdowns in each the second and third quarters to beat Fort Recovery 28-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Carter Seigle threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Justin Richards and a 40-yard TD pass to Zach Ambos in the second quarter to give the squad a 14-0 lead. Brandon Axe scored on a 7-yard TD run in the third quarter and Hunter Schmidt scored on a 20-yard run to finish the squad’s scoring.

The Rockets (3-1, 2-0 MAC) had 312 yards of offense while the Indians had 182.

Seigle completed 11-of-16 passes for 162 yards. Richards ran for a team-high 101 yards on 18 carries and Schmidt ran for 34 yards on four carries. Ambos led the squad with six receptions for 89 yards while Axe caught two passes for 32 yards.

Schmidt led the team with 12.5 tackles and recovered one fumble while Landon Howell made 4.5 tackles and one sack.

Anna is scheduled to travel to New Bremen for a MAC game this Friday.

Fort Loramie at Newark Catholic

The Redskins are scheduled to play at Newark Catholic on Saturday night.

Milton-Union at Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers are scheduled to host Milton-Union in a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Delphos St. John’s in a MAC game on Saturday night.

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Friday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers took a 7-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter when Isaac Fullenkamp scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. Reece Dellinger threw a 9-yard TD pass to Tyler Schwieterman with 10:13 left in the second to increase the lead to 13-0 at halftime after a missed extra point.

New Bremen’s David Homan scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:39 left in the third quarter to cut the gap to 13-7, but the Cardinals scored three plays later when Dellinger threw a 74-yard TD pass to Jesse Meyer to push the advantage to 21-7 after a successful two-point conversion pass.

Luke Sudhoff scored on an 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 28-7. Hunter Schaefer scored on a 5-yard TD run for the Cardinals with 5:54 left in the fourth to close the gap to 14 points.

Coldwater had 328 yards of offense while New Bremen had 295.

Homan completed 9-of-15 passes for 91 yards and ran for 149 yards on 27 carries. Trevor Bergman caught three passes for 40 yards and Schaefer caught three passes for 33 yards.

Homan led the team with six tackles while Evan Eyink made 5.5 tackles and one sack.

Dellinger completed 12-of-16 passes for 214 yards for the undefeated Cavaliers.

New Bremen (3-1, 1-1) is scheduled to host Anna in a MAC game this Friday.

Riverside 48, Bethel 14

The Pirates earned a big victory on Friday in De Graff in their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game.

Riverside built a 41-0 lead before halftime.

Warren Shockey scored on a 9-yard TD run in the first quarter and Myles Platfoot threw an 11-yard TD pass to Deven Frilling. Platfoot threw 25-yard TD pass to Frilling in the second quarter along with a 24-yard TD pass to Simon Godwin and a 9-yard TD pass to Shockey. Godwin finished the Pirates’ first-half scoring with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Shockey scored Riverside’s final TD on a 63-yard run in the third quarter. The Bees closed the final gap with two TDs in the fourth quarter.

Riverside (3-1, 1-0 TRC) had 352 yards of offense while Bethel had 179.

Platfoot completed 6-of-9 passes for 158 yards with four TDs. Shockey ranf or 123 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Frilling caught three passes for 78 yards with two TDs.

Skyler Hudson led Riverside with six tackles and two sacks and recovered one fumble.

The Pirates are scheduled to host Dayton Northridge in a TRC game this Friday.

Versailles 49, Parkway 14

The Tigers (3-1, 1-1) built a 35-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a big MAC win on Friday in Versailles.

Carson Bey threw a 27-yard TD pass to Noah McEldowney and scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the squad a 14-0 lead.

Jack Osborne scored on an 18-yard touchdown run and Landon Henry scored on a 36-yard TD run in the first five minutes of the second quarter, then Bey threw a 13-yard TD pass to Eli McEldowney to boost the lead to 35 points at halftime and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

Bey scored on a 35-yard TD run early in the third quarter to increase the lead to 42-0. Max Gehret capped off Versailles’ scoring when he scored on a 15-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Versailles had 462 yards of offense, 334 of which came on the ground. Parkway managed 215 yards of offense.

Bey completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 103 yards with two TDs and ran for 81 yards and two TDs on five carries. Gehret led the squad with 90 rushing yards on nine carries and scored one TD. Osborne ran for 70 yards and one TD on six carries. Noah McEldowney led the team with 56 receiving yards on two catches, including his first-quarter TD reception.

Brayden Keihl and Caleb Kaiser each made five tackles. Jacob Treon intercepted one pass.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Fort Recovery for a MAC game this Friday.

Anna’s Justin Richards runs as Fort Recovery’s Reece Guggenbiller tries to bring him down during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Richards ran for a team-high 101 yards on 18 carries and had one touchdown reception. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8573-2.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards runs as Fort Recovery’s Reece Guggenbiller tries to bring him down during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Richards ran for a team-high 101 yards on 18 carries and had one touchdown reception. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Zach Ambos kicks off during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8591-2.jpg Anna’s Zach Ambos kicks off during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Zach Ambos tackles Fort Recovery’s Riley Hiser during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8596-2.jpg Anna’s Zach Ambos tackles Fort Recovery’s Riley Hiser during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Justin Richards jumps on a loose ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8698-2.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards jumps on a loose ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kohlten Carey makes a diving catch during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8734-2.jpg Anna’s Kohlten Carey makes a diving catch during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Recovery Anna’s Kohlten Carey hauls in a pass during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8708-2.jpg Fort Recovery Anna’s Kohlten Carey hauls in a pass during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Landon Howell tackles Fort Recovery’s Cale Rammel during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8776-2.jpg Anna’s Landon Howell tackles Fort Recovery’s Cale Rammel during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie to play at Newark Catholic on Saturday

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 4 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 16, Vandalia-Butler 0 Anna 28, Fort Recovery 0 Fort Loramie at Newark Catholic Milton-Union at Lehman Catholic Minster at Delphos St. John’s Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14 Riverside 48, Bethel 14 Versailles 49, Parkway 14

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

