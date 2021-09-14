Saturday roundup: Anna’s Schmidt 2nd in Troy Twilight Invite

TROY — Anna senior Hayden Schmidt came in second in the boys Scarlet race in Troy High School’s Twilight Invitational on Saturday.

Schmidt finished in 16:22.6, 14 seconds behind Cincinnati Western Brown’s Colton O’Hara.

The Rockets finished 12th out of 15 teams, while Houston was 13th and Sidney was 14th.

Anna’s Noah Deeren was 50th in 18:16 while John Young was 56th in 18:24. Houston’s Hunter Mowery finished 13th in 17:11 while Ethan Davis was 57th in 18:25. Andrew Bonifas led Sidney by finishing 58th in 18:26.

Anna’s girls squad finished eighth out of 13 teams in the Scarlet race while Sidney was 12th. Houston’s girls squad competed in the Gray race and finished sixth out of 14 squads.

Bethany Althauser led Anna by finishing 22nd in the Scarlet race in 20:23. Paige Steinke was 31st in 20:43. Sidney’s Emily Fleming finished 34th in 20:54.

Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing 17th in the Gray race in 23:22. Katrina Meiring was 31st in 24:16 and Mekayla Pleiman was 32nd in 24:17.

Fairlawn had boys and girls runners compete individually in the Gray races. Jocelyn McDonald finished 11th in the girls Gray race in 22:58 while Myla Cox was 12th in 22:59. Dominic Davis finished 47th in the boys Gray race in 19:55.

Botkins boys, girls 1st in Spencerville Bearcat Invitational

Botkins’ boys and girls squads finished first in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational’s Red Division on Saturday.

The boys squad finished first out of 10 teams with 29 points, 46 points ahead of second-place Covington. Russia finished third with 89 points. Jackson Center and Lehman Catholic had runners compete individually.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert had the top finish of area runners. He was second in 16:54.

Keaton Schnippel led Botkins by finishing fourth in 17:18. Parker Schnippel was sixth in 17:36, Shane Weatherhead was seventh in 18:04, Carson Brown was eighth in 18:10 and Carter Pleiman was ninth in 18:11.2.

Brayden Monnin led Russia by finishing 11th in 18:26. Caleb Unverferth was 19th in 19:01, Seth Hiatt was 22nd in 19:07, Jacob Schmitmeyer was 24th in 19:10 and Landon Pleiman was 25th in 19:12.

Hezekiah Bezy led Lehman by finishing 36th in 19:53.

Botkins’ girls squad finished first out of eight teams with 32 points, 36 ahead of second-place Delphos St. John’s. Russia finished fourth.

Brittany Arnold led Botkins by finishing second in 19:30. Alaina Mann was third in 20:27, Grace Gutman was 11th in 21:50, Malanie Maurer was 12th in 21:50 and Alaina Jutte was 15th in 22:11.

Mackenzie Rose led Russia by finishing 19th in 22:40. Addison Shappie was 20th in 22:41, Emma Caldwell was 25th in 23:46.3, Hannah Schneible was 26th in 23:46.9 and Anna Meyer was 39th in 24:05.

Fort Loramie boys 2nd, girls 4th at Tiffin Carnival

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished second while the girls squad finished fourth in the Division III races in Tiffin Carnival on Saturday.

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished second out of 28 teams in the Division III ‘A’ race while Minster was ninth.

Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson finished first in 16:17 while Colin Gasson was third in 16:23. Trey Ranly was 10th in 16:47, Frank Rethman was 27th in 17:13 and Adam Ballas was 56th in 17:56.

Minster’s Alex Albers was 16th in 16:58.

The Redskins’ girls finished fourth out of 42 teams. Minster finished first with 79 points, 29 ahead of second-place Liberty Center.

Maggie Hemmelgarn led Minster by finishing fourth in 19:01. Taylor Roth finished sixth in 19:09, Chaney Cedarleaf finished 11th in 19:40, Cameo Cedarleaf was 27th in 20:42 and Ava Stammen was 35th in 21:00.

Lauren Moore led Fort Loramie by finishing 19th in 20:25.

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday in Sidney.

Alyiah Taborn led Sidney (3-7, 3-4 MVL Valley) with nine kills while Kyla Rush had seven, Madelyn Bockrath had five and Anna Brady had four. Brady had three solo blocks and two block assists. Bockrath had 13 assists and Avery Griffis had 12.

“A lot of great effort tonight and hard work,” Sidney coach Megan Verhoff said. “The ball was moved around well and everyone got chances to attack on the court.”

New Knoxville 3, Fort Loramie 2

The Redskins lost a nonconference match 25-18, 25-27, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8 on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholits and Summer Hoying each had 12 kills for Fort Loramie (7-3). Colleen Brandewie and Jenna Barhorst each had 18 assists. Brandewie had 10 digs and Riley Heitkamp had 14.

Carsyn Henschen had 27 kills for New Knoxville (8-1) while Avery Henschen had 26. Ellie Gabel had 49 assists and Haley Fledderjohann had 28 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Tigers won a nonconference match 25-12, 25-4, 25-18 on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (6-3) with eight kills while Sarah Clark had five kills and four aces. McKinley Reichert had 11 aces and Morgan Kipker had 12 assists.

Taylor Geise led Lehman (2-9) with 23 assists while Marissa Corner had seven blocks.

Riverside 3, Houston 0

The Pirates won a nonconference match 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 on Saturday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods and Sasha Stotler each led Riverside (7-3) with 14 kills and three blocks. Stotler also had 12 digs. Jade Copas had 12 digs and Alaina Snow had a team-high 13 digs and 32 assists.

Grace Slade led Houston (4-6) with eight kills while Megan Maier had 26 digs.

Marion Local 3, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a nonconference match 25-19, 25-10, 25-20 on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Sydney Klosterman had 15 digs for the Rockets (3-7) while Brenna Cobb had 11 and Elizabeth Stadter had 10. Cobb had 13 assists.

Minster 3, Celina 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 on Saturday in Minster.

Lily Barhorst led Minster (6-4) with 15 kills while Alyssa Niemeyer had eight and Kayla Lamm had seven. Barhorst and Ava Grieshop each had three aces and Barhorst had four blocks. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 14 digs and Barhorst had 13. Jayden Clune had 34 assists.

• Boys soccer

Miamisburg 2, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Connor Simpson scored Sidney’s goal on a penalty kick in the first half. The Yellow Jackets (3-2-2) led 1-0 at halftime but gave up two goals in the second half.

Goalkeeper Jack Davidson had 17 saves.

Lehman Catholic 9, Fairlawn 1

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Marti Portabela scored five goals while Carlos Lazcano, Daniel Carlisle, Josh George and John Moloney each scored one. Nick Minneci had four assists while Alex Lundy and Jude Schmiesing each had one.

Goalkeeper Collin Potts had three saves for Lehman (2-5-1).

Logan Hollenbacher scored one goal for the Jets (0-1).

• Girls soccer

Anna 5, Elida 0

The Rockets won nonconference game on Saturday in Elida.

Tanner Spangler and Iris Canan each scored two goals for Anna (4-1-1) while Chloe Baughman sored one. Spangler, Canan, Abby McEldowney and London Reiss each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Abby Stroh had two saves.

Botkins 3, Benjamin Logan 0

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday at Ben Logan.

DeeDee Pitts scored two goals for Botkins (6-2-1) while Carmen Heuker scored one. Chloe Pax had one assist. Emma Pax had 18 saves.

Jackson Center, Riverside volleyball win nonconference matches

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

