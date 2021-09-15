Monday roundup: Ballas ties Fort Loramie record

WAYNESFIELD — Fort Loramie junior Adam Ballas tied the boys golf program’s low nine-hole score record in a match against Waynesfield-Goshen on Monday at Prairie View Golf Course.

Ballas shot a five-under par 31 to tie the record, which was set by BJ Meyer in 1998. Ballas had five birdies along with four pars to lead the Redskins, which won 150-202.

Aiden Wehrman shot 38, Austin Pleiman shot 40 and Ethan Larger and Beau Schafer each shot 41.

Anna 155, Indian Lake 172

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 34. Carter Gordon shot 39, Landon Cobb shot 40 and Ethan Maurer shot 42.

Riverside 178, Troy Christian 225

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills.

Brody Rhoads led Riverside with a 40. Jayden Burchett shot 43, Jaxon Woods shot 46 and Chase Davidson shot 49.

Minster 165, Coldwater 169

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Louis Magoto, Nathan Beair and Jack Meyer each shot 41 for Minster while Mitchell Bornhorst shot 42.

New Bremen 190, New Knoxville 227

The Cardinals won a MAC match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Blake Terpstra led New Bremen with a 46. Josh Bensman shot 47, Drew McNaughton shot 48 and Ben Wells shot 49.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 14th at Alter Invitational

The Redskins finished 14th out of 16 teams in Kettering Alter’s Invitational on Monday at NCR County Club.

Eva Bolin and Rhese Voisard each shot 84 for Fort Loramie. Aubrey Turner shot 103 and Morgan Pleiman shot 105.

Coldwater 181, Minster 194

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 40. Ashlyn Homan shot 50 while Ashley Meyer and Cora Heitkamp each shot 52.

Riverside 209, Kenton 283

The Pirates won a nonconference match on Monday at Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton.

Mia Stallard led Riverside with a 47. Roz Estep shot 51, Malaina Jenkins shot 54 and Maddie Sanford shot 57.

• Girls soccer

Miamisburg 8, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Monday in Miamisburg to drop to 4-5 overall.

Goalkeeper Regan Clark had 12 saves.

Lehman Catholic 6, Troy Christian 1

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday in Troy.

Eva Dexter and Callie Giguere each scored two goals while Colleen O’Leary scored one goal. Dexter had two assists and Emilee VanSkiver had one.

Heidi Toner had four saves for Lehman (5-0-2, 2-0 TRC).

• Boys soccer

Troy Christian 4, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday in Sidney.

Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had 15 saves for Lehman (2-5-1, 0-3 TRC).

• Volleyball

Indian Lake 3, Botkins 2

The Trojans lost a nonconference match 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 20-25, 15-7 on Monday in Botkins to drop to 1-8 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Adam Ballas https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6090.jpg Adam Ballas

Sidney girls soccer loses, Lehman Catholic wins TRC match

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

