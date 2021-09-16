Wednesday roundup: Abbott’s 36 helps Sidney beat Piqua

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys golf team beat Piqua 175-186 in a Miami Valley League crossover match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with an ever-par 36, which Sidney coach Bill Rippey said is the best nine-hole score by a golfer in at least five years.

Kade Schmiesing shot 43, Luke Bemus shot 47 and Tycen Money shot 49.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 3, Vandalia-Butler 0

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover match on Wednesday in Vandalia.

Lainie Fair scored two goals for Sidney (5-5, 4-0 MVL Valley) while Larkyn Vordemark scored one. Kimora Johnson had two assists.

Goalkeeper Reagan Clark posted her third shutout of the season and recorded nine saves.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Jamestown Greeneview 1

The Cavaliers won a match on Tuesday in Jamestown.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Lilly Williams won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Elizabeth Jock won 6-3, 6-2 at third singles.

Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“It’s a nice bounce-back win after the loss last night,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Taylor had lots of long games and was a lot more steady tonight. Lilly moved up the second singles and won easily.

“Elizabeth stepped up and played really well and both doubles teams dominated. It’s our most wins in a season in eight years. Big accomplishments for our team and it’s been a total team effort this year.”

By Bryant Billing

