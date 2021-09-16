Boys golf: Botkins wins 1st SCAL title since 1993

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys golf squad finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club to finish its undefeated run in league play and capture the conference title. It’s the program’s first SCAL title since 1993.

The Trojans finished first with a 320 score, three strokes ahead of second-place Anna to win the tournament and claim the SCAL’s overall championship, which is based both on regular-season play and league tournament results.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 77 and tied for third individually. Isaac Cisco shot 79, Ross Dietz shot 80 and JJ Meyer shot 84.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 73 and finished second individually. Carter Gordon shot 78 and finished fifth, Seth Hegemier shot 82 and Landon Cobb shot 90.

Fort Loramie was third with a 328, Houston was fourth with a 350 and Jackson Center was fifth with a 352. Russia and Fairlawn tied with 357 team scores, and the Raiders earned a sixth-place finish by fifth-score tiebreaker.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas finished first individually with a 72. Aiden Wehrman shot 80, Ethan Larger shot 83 and Austin Pleiman shot 96.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with an 83. Ethan Funk shot 88, Parker Herrick shot 89 and Tanner Voisard shot 90.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center with an 82. Carson Regula shot 85, Ryan Sailor shot 90 and Reed Platfoot shot 95.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with an 84. Felix Francis shot 86, Jordan Meyer shot 92, Xavier Phlipot shot 95 and Jude Counts shot 96.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 77 and tied for third individually. Logan Francis shot 87, Seth Jones shot 92, Ethan Jones shot 101 and Jayce Brautigam shot 110.

Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams

SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.

Ballas, a junior, earned the league’s player of the year honors for the third consecutive year. He finished three strokes under par for the season.

Cobb, a senior, was two strokes under par and joined Ballas on first team. Jameson Meyer (senior, four strokes over par), Mullen (senior, 18 over), Lukey (sophomore, 22 over) and Fiessinger (junior, 23 over) also earned spots on first team.

Botkins’ JJ Meyer (sophomore), Ross Dietz (freshman), Jack Dietz (senior) and Cisco (senior) earned second-team honors. Gordon, a senior, and Wehrman, a junior, also made second team.

Regula (senior), Botkins’ Jaydon Wendel (senior), Sailor (senior), Larger (senior), Fark (junior) and Hegemier (sophomore) earned honorable mention honors.

Final SCAL standings

Final overall league standings are calculated based on match play during regular season and teams’ tournament finishes.

Botkins was 6-0 in regular-season play. With a first-place finish in the tournament, the Trojans finished 12-0 in overall league play.

Anna finished 3-3 in regular season, and with a second-place finish in the tournament tied for second in overall league play at 8-4 with Fort Loramie, which finished 4-2 in regular season.

Houston finished 2-4 in regular season, and a fourth-place finish in the tournament earned the squad a 5-7 overall record and tie for the No. 4 spot in final league standings with Jackson Center, which finished 3-3 in regular season.

Russia finished 3-3 in regular season, and a sixth-place finish in the tournament gave the squad a 4-8 overall record and sixth-place finish in final league standings.

Fairlawn was 0-6 in regular season, and a seventh-place finish in the tournament gave the team an 0-12 overall record.

Botkins senior Jameson Meyer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Meyer tied for third individually with a 77. The Trojans finished first to capture their first SCAL title since 1993. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2409-1.jpg Botkins senior Jameson Meyer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Meyer tied for third individually with a 77. The Trojans finished first to capture their first SCAL title since 1993. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior Adam Ballas putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Ballas finished first with a 72 and finished three strokes under par for the season to earn the SCAL’s player of the year honor for the third consecutive season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2413-1.jpg Fort Loramie junior Adam Ballas putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Ballas finished first with a 72 and finished three strokes under par for the season to earn the SCAL’s player of the year honor for the third consecutive season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.Cobb finished second individually with a 73. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2422-1.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.Cobb finished second individually with a 73. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Mullen tied for third individually with a 77. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2424-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Mullen tied for third individually with a 77. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ross Fiessinger putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2404-1.jpg Russia’s Ross Fiessinger putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ JJ Meyer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2417-1.jpg Botkins’ JJ Meyer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Ethan Lukey swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2421-1.jpg Houston’s Ethan Lukey swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Jack Dietz swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN091721ShelbyGolf-1.jpg Botkins’ Jack Dietz swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Carson Regula swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2426-1.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Ross Dietz swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2395-1.jpg Botkins’ Ross Dietz swings during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

