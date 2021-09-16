SCORES, WMVR to broadcast Anna at New Bremen MAC game Friday

The Anna defense needs to slow down New Bremen quarterback David Homan, who is averaging eight yards per rush. The Cardinals “D” wants to control Carter Seigle, the Rockets QB, who is throwing for nearly 150 yards per contest.

Friday night’s Midwest Athletic Conference showdown between Division VI Anna and D VII New Bremen, both at 3-1, is significant. The likelihood of both schools finishing in the top 16 in their regions is extremely high. The next goal is the top eight and a home field contest in round one. A top four finish results in a home game in week two, as well.

Presently, after four of 10 weeks, the Rockets sit fourth in their D-VI region; New Bremen is fifth in its region of D-VII.

The Cardinals lost to Coldwater last week, 28-14. Anna hosts Coldwater next week. Both teams have Marion Local and Versailles remaining on their schedules in the second half of the season. So, it’s important each club notches as many “W’s” as possible before their grinding slates in the MAC kick in.

ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR will cover Friday’s tilt which starts at 7 p.m. The pregame segment online and on radio at 6:25 features both head coaches, Chris Schmidt of New Bremen and Nick Marino of Anna. Each is in the seventh year at the helm of his current program.

“Perhaps the most curious stat regarding the success of these two teams is found in the turnover category,” said Jack Kramer, who handles the play-by-play on Friday. “The two clubs have been gaining additional possessions and often creating short fields for their offenses by frequently taking the ball away from the opposition.”

In fact, Anna is plus five and New Bremen plus 10. The Cardinals have recorded an amazing number of nine intercepted passes in just four weeks.

Hunter Schmidt leads Anna in tackles. Evan Eyink paces New Bremen in total stops. Eyink also has three of the picks.

The two head coaches have rebuilt their programs quickly. Anna was the Division VI state champ in 2019. New Bremen won the state crown in D VII in 2020.

“Both Chris and Nick are very likable and serve as excellent leaders and motivators,” Kramer said. “They know their X’s and O’s, prepare their clubs well, and are solid game strategists.”

He added, “Those Anna and New Bremen state titles speak for themselves.”

The place-kicking game for both squads is superb. Anna and New Bremen have combined to drill 35 of 36 extra points.

One missed extra point decided last Saturday’s ScoresBroadcast/WMVR thriller when Newark Catholic nipped Fort Loramie, 41-40.

A football, regular-season, record listenership of nearly 2900 IP addresses was glued to SCORES on their phones for the game’s final minute. The booming audience of western and central Ohioans was boosted by the absence of Newark radio coverage, a Saturday game date, and a three-hour round trip which may have deterred some Shelby County fans from making the long haul.

SCORES stands for the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. The free, online, play-by-play stream has existed since late 2006.

WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, simulcasts all contests and has done so since the start of the high school basketball season last December.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1-1-5.jpg