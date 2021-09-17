Thursday roundup: Sidney girls golf falls to Greenville

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls golf squad lost its first Miami Valley League match of the season on Thursday in a showdown with undefeated Greenville at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

The Yellow Jackets and Green Wave both entered the match undefeated in league play and atop the MVL Valley and Miami Division standings, respectively. Greenville earned a 188-221 victory.

Lily Blosser led Sidney with a 52. Evie Schwepe shot 56, Hannah Carlson shot 56 and Grace Steenrod shot 57.

Russia 186, Piqua 214

The Raiders won a match on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua and tied the program record for low nine-hole score.

Makenna Borchers led the squad with a 40 and set a program record for individual low nine-hole score. Makena Hoying shot 46, Tori Sherman shot 47 and Eliza Gariety shot 53.

Minster 185, Versailles 194

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 42. Ashley Meyer shot 43, Katie Heitkamp shot 47 and Cora Heitkamp shot 53.

Ella Porter led Versailles with a 47. Lindsay Cotner shot 48, Lauren Jay shot 49 and Hayley Dirksen shot 50.

Riverside 209, Anna 215

The Pirates won a nonconference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a career-best 42. Malaina Jenkins shot 54, Mia Stallard shot 55 and Maddie Sanford shot 58.

Anna scores were not reported.

• Boys golf

Sidney 152, Tippecanoe 174

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Cassel Hills Golf Course in Vandalia.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 39. Kade Schmiesing shot 41 and Luke Bemus and Tycen Money each shot 47.

Fort Loramie 185, St. Marys 223

The Redskins won a match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 38. Morgan Pleiman shot 45, Rhese Voisard shot 49 and Carlie Goubeaux shot 53.

Minster 180, Versailles NR

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Louis Magoto led Minster with a 42. Jack Meyer shot 45, Nathan Beair shot 46 and Wyatt Kemper shot 47.

Versailles scores were not reported.

Riverside wins tri-match

The Pirates won a tri-match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Riverside was first with a 184, Northridge was second with a 235 and Ridgemont was third with a 251.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with a 42. Drew Jones shot 44, Jaxon Woods shot 46 and Brody Rhoads shot 52.

• Volleyball

Greenville 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 on Thursday in Sidney.

Madelyn Bockrath and Aliyah Taborn each had eight kills for Sidney (4-9, 4-6 MVL Valley). Shelbie Miller had seven solo blocks and Anna Brady had three kills and three solo blocks. Syndi Boshears had 14 digs, Kennan Herrick had 11 digs and Kyla Rush had seven digs. Avery Griffis had 15 assists and Bockrath had nine.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-7, 25-21, 25-21 on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (9-3, 6-0 SCAL) with 15 kills while Summer Hoying had 12. Colleen Brandewie had 19 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 14. Brooke Holthaus and Riley Heitkamp each had 10 digs.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (8-3, 4-2) with eight kills while Addison Swearingen had five. Ellie Henman had four blocks. Swearingen had 12 digs, Lonna Heath had nine and Vaegeus Gallimore had eight. Taylor Lessing had 15 assists.

Russia 3, Botkins 0

The Raiders won an SCAL match 25-9, 25-18, 25-3 on Thursday in Russia.

Bailey Pohlman led Russia (6-7, 4-2) with nine kills while Roni Poling had seven and Kate Sherman had five. Cece Borchers had seven aces and Simone Puthoff had five. Puthoff had 14 digs and Miah Monnin had 25 assists.

Botkins dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-6 in SCAL play with the loss.

Jackson Center 3, Anna 0

The Tigers won an SCAL match 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Kieran Yarkosky had eight kills for Jackson Center (7-3, 4-2) while Elena Platfoot and Shia Akers each had six. Grace Woolley had four blocks and Ava Winner had 18 digs. Gabrielle Woolley had 14 assists.

Liz Staudter led Anna (3-9, 2-4) with eight kills while Kaitlyn Harris had five. Brenna Cobb had 18 assists. Madison Jeffries had 19 digs, Sydney Klosterman had 12 and Cobb had 11.

Troy Christian 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday in Troy.

Taylor Geise and Kailee Rank each led Lehman (2-11, 1-5 TRC) with eight kills while Kaitlyn Fortkamp had six and Layla Platfoot had five. Platfoot had eight total blocks and Fortkamp had seven. Geise had 14 digs, Platfoot had 11 and Rank had eight. Caroline Wesner had 19 assists and Megan Carlisle had 10. Geise had four aces.

Riverside 3, Covington 0

The Pirates won a TRC match 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday in Covington.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (8-4, 5-1) with 14 kills while Sasha Stotler had 12. Woods had 11 digs and Jade Copas had a team-high 15 digs. Alaina Snow had 28 assists.

Parkway 3, Minster 2

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-8 on Thursday in Minster.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (7-5, 1-2 MAC) with 12 kills while Alyssa Niemeyer had seven. Barhorst had six total blocks and Mescher had five. Niemeyer had 17 digs and Lyndi Hemmelgarn and Barhorst each had 11. Jayden Clune had 25 assists and nine digs.

New Bremen 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Cardinals won a MAC match 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 on Thursday in New Bremen.

Olivia Heitkamp led New Bremen (10-0, 3-0) with 16 kills while Mia Schmitmeyer had seven. Melina Schrader had 23 assists and four aces and Rianna Paul had four aces. Abi Powers had 11 digs.

• Girls soccer

Riverdale 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a physical match on Thursday in Botkins to drop to 7-3 overall.

• Boys soccer

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Ryan Armstrong led Lehman (2-6-1, 0-4 TRC) with 10 saves.

Jackson Center 7, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in New Knoxville to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in WOSL play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 5, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Thursday in West Carrollton.

Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Alyssa Echols won 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 (super tiebreaker) at second singles. West Carrollton forfeited third singles.

Allison Fultz and Jenna Grieshop won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 4, Dayton Northridge 1

The Cavaliers won a match on Thursday in Sidney.

Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Northridge forfeited second and third singles.

Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Taylor Reineke and Sarah Lins won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Nice job by both our doubles teams putting the ball away at the net tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We got Taylor in a doubles match and the win was good for her confidence as she has played tough players the whole season at first singles.”

Sidney’s Evie Schwepe putts during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. Schwepe shot a 56. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2438-1.jpg Sidney’s Evie Schwepe putts during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. Schwepe shot a 56. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Madison Garber competes against Greenville at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2451-1.jpg Sidney’s Madison Garber competes against Greenville at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Grace Work-Steenrod competes at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2428-1.jpg Sidney’s Grace Work-Steenrod competes at the Moose Golf Course on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lily Blosser swings during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. Blosser shot a 52. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_2449-1.jpg Sidney’s Lily Blosser swings during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. Blosser shot a 52. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Russia, Jackson Center volleyball win SCAL matches

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

