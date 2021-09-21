Monday roundup: Anna boys golf falls to Minster 165-168

SIDNEY — Minster’s boys golf squad edged Anna 165-168 in a nonconference match on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Louis Magoto led Minster with a 38. Mitchell Bornhorst shot 41, Nathan Beair shot 42 and Logan Kohne shot 44.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 37. Carter Gordon shot 40, Seth Hegemier shot 45 and Landon Cobb shot 46.

Fort Loramie 163, New Bremen 193

The Redskins won a nonconference match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 36. Aiden Wehrman shot 38, Austin Pleiman shot 44 and Beau Schaffer shot 45.

Reece Busse led New Bremen with a 46. Drew McNaughton shot 47, Blake Terpstra shot 49 and Cole Hamberg shot 51.

Milton-Union 178, Riverside 184

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City.

Brody Rhoads led Riverside with a 45. Jaxon Woods and Chase Davidson each shot 46 and Drew Jones shot 47.

Greenville 185, Sidney 194

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

No scoring was reported.

• Volleyball

Fairborn 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match 22-25, 25-8, 25-13, 25-18 on Monday in Fairborn to drop to 4-10 overall and 4-7 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

New Knoxville 3, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a nonconference match 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 on Monday in Anna.

Liz Staudter and Kaitlyn Harris each had six kills for Anna (3-11). Madison Jeffries had 17 digs and Abbey George had 10. Brenna Cobb had 16 assists and 16 digs.

Botkins 3, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Trojans won a nonconference match 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 on Monday in Botkins.

Leah Steinke had 10 kills for Botkins (3-11) while Trayce Hendrickson had seven. Mallory Goubeaux had 23 assists and five aces and Ainsley Manger had four aces.

Covington 3, Houston 1

The Wildcats lost a nonconference match 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22 on Monday in Houston to drop to 4-8 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Bryce Cobb https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_Ef6An5XX0AUdPMX.jpg Bryce Cobb

Fort Loramie boys golf beats New Bremen, Riverside loses to Milton-Union

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

