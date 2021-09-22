Tuesday roundup: Russia volleyball beats Fort Loramie 3-1

RUSSIA — Russia’s volleyball squad beat rival Fort Loramie 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. It’s the fourth win in the last five matches for the Raiders (7-8, 5-2 SCAL).

Kate Sherman led Russia with 16 kills and three aces and had four blocks. Cece Borchers had nine kills and Carley Scott had eight. Roni Poling had six kills and three blocks and Bailey Pohlman had six blocks and four kills. Miah Monnin had four blocks and Borchers had three blocks.

Simone Puthoff had 14 digs and Scott had 11. Monnin, a junior, had 35 assists and broke the program’s career assists record. She has over 2,100 career assists to her credit.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (9-4, 6-1) with 13 kills while Jada Drees had seven and Summer Hoying and Katrina Berning each had six. Colleen Brandewie and Drees each had three aces. Riley Heitkamp had 15 digs and Sholtis had 12. Brandewie had 13 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 12.

Piqua 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 27-25, 23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-13 on Tuesday in Piqua.

Madelyn Bockrath led Sidney (4-10, 4-7 MVL Valley) with 13 kills while Aliyah Taborn had eight and Anna Brady had seven. Avery Griffis had four aces and 20 assists and Bockrath had 13 assists. Syndi Boshears had three aces and 23 digs. Shelbie Miller had five total blocks.

Jackson Center 3, Botkins 0

The Tigers won an SCAL match 25-9, 25-12, 25-4 on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (9-3, 5-2) with 11 kills while Sarah Clark had eight. Elena Platfoot had three aces. Ava Winner had 12 digs and McKinley Reichert had seven.

Botkins dropped to 3-12 overall and 0-7 in SCAL play with the loss.

Lehman Catholic 3, Dayton Northridge 0

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference match 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday in Sidney.

Taylor Geise led Lehman (3-11, 2-5 TRC) with nine kills while Kailee Rank had six and Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Layla Platfoot and Kate Stewart each had four. Geise had five aces and Megan Carlisle had three. Caroline Wesner had 21 assists and Geise had 10 digs.

Riverside 3, Milton-Union 0

The Pirates won a TRC match 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday in De Graff.

Sasha Stotler had 14 kills for Riverside (10-4, 6-1) while Jenna Woods had 13. Alaina Snow had 26 assists and four aces and Grace Brownlee had four aces. Alaina Heath and Aubree Huston each had nine digs and Jade Copas had seven.

New Knoxville 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Lily Barhorst led Minster (7-6, 1-3 MAC) with seven kills. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 10 digs, Jayden Clune had nine and Barhorst and Alyssa Niemeyer each had eight. Clune had nine assists.

New Bremen 3, Coldwater 1

The Cardinals won a key MAC match 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (12-0, 4-0) with 11 kills while Mia Schmitmeyer had 10, Melina Schrader and Olivia Heitkamp each had eight and Rianna Paul had seven. Schrader had 22 assists and eight digs. Heitkamp had four blocks and Paul had nine digs. Amelia Dammeyer had five aces and 11 digs. Chloe Bornhorst had 24 assists and Abi Powers had 20 digs.

St. Henry 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a MAC match 25-27, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (6-7, 2-2) with 16 kills while Jenna Marshal had eight. Ashley Jones had 11 digs, Brooke Briscoe had nine and Bomholt had eight. Briscoe had 24 assists.

• Girls tennis

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Kara Mays’ match at first singles was declared a no contest due to rain. Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

• Boys soccer

Xenia 2, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Tuesday in Xenia to drop to 3-4-2 overall and 1-3-1 in MVL play.

Graham Van Tilburgh scored Sidney’s goal on an assist from Carson Taylor.

“We were hoping to start the second half of the season with a win, but it just didn’t happen,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We are still a young team with some issues still to work out. It needs to start with our more experienced players stepping up and holding themselves accountable. Our game plan and personal is good but we need to be more physical and play together.”

Lehman Catholic 5, New Knoxville 0

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Marti Portabella and Nick Minneci each scored two goals and Josh George scored one goal. Portabella had two assists and Jude Schmiesing and Daniel Carlisle each had one.

Ryan Armstrong had one save for Lehman (3-6-1).

Jackson Center 0, West Liberty-Salem 0

Jackson Center (3-3-1) tied West Liberty-Salem in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

• Girls soccer

Anna 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Tuesday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored three goals for Anna (6-1-1) while Jadyn Huber and Chloe Baughman each had one assist.

Abby Stroh had five saves.

• Boys golf

Fairlawn 161, Sidney 177

The Jets won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 33. Seth Jones shot 40, Logan Francis shot 42 and Aaron Maddy shot 46.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 36. Tycen Money shot 43, Luke Bemus shot 47 and Jarred Kirk shot 51.

Botkins 153, Mississinawa Valley 198

The Trojans won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Winchester Golf Club in Winchester, Indiana.

Jameson Meyer and Jack Dietz each shot 38 and Isaac Cisco and JJ Meyer each shot 39.

Houston 172, Fort Recovery 180

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Portland Golf Club in Portland, Indiana.

Parker Herrick led Houston with a 38. Tanner Cooper shot 45.

Minster 166, Marion Local 187

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Louis Magoto and Ray Purdy each shot 40. Jack Meyer and Mitchell Bornhorst each shot 43.

Riverside wins tri-meet

The Pirates won a tri-meet on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. The Pirates had a 164 team score while Urbana shot 175 and Calvary Christian shot 187.

Brody Rhoads and Jaxon Woods each shot personal-bests 37. Jayden Burchett shot 42 and Owen Holycross shot 48.

• Girls golf

Sidney 198, Fairborn 270

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Evie Schwepe led Sidney with a 44. Mady Garber shot 47, Lily Blosser shot 50 and Grace Steenrod shot 57.

Marion Local 208, Russia 212

The Raiders lost a match on Tuesday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 44. Makena Hoying shot 52, Eliza Gariety shot 53 and Tori Sherman and Grace Poeppelman each shot 62.

Minster 180, Riverside 243

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 37. Katie Heitkamp shot 44, Ashley Meyer shot 49 and Cora Heitkamp shot 50.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 55. Malaina Jenkins shot 60, Mia Stallard shot 62 and Maddie Sanford shot 66.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

