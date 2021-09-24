Anna battles No. 1 Coldwater on SCORES and WMVR at 6:25 p.m.

The Anna Rockets know they have a battle on their hands with Coach Chip Otten’s Coldwater Cavaliers tonight. The Cavs have had a couple close calls in a row and will not be looking past Anna, despite the Rockets big stumble last week at New Bremen.

“Anna has beaten us two of the last three meetings,” said Otten. “That gives us even more reason to be ready for the game this evening.”

The Rockets will try to beat Coldwater up front and control the ball. The Cavaliers are not quite as big as the Rockets along the offensive and defensive lines, but possess outstanding team speed and fire the football through the air for explosive plays.

ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, expect large audiences for this evening’s coverage which starts at 6:25 PM. These media outlets provide the only live play-by-play. Kick-off is at 7 PM at Anna’s Booster Field.

Otten and Anna Coach Nick Marino are featured in the pre-game segment.

Coldwater, a landslide number one in Ohio in the Division-VI AP Poll, is 5-0, after rallying to top Delphos St. John’s, 21-14, last week. The Cavaliers are also first in the southwest region D-VI computer rankings. Anna, 3-2, is sixth in the region.

In just five contests, Cavaliers quarterback Reece Dellinger has tossed the football for nearly 1,000 yards in 59 completed passes for an average of 16 yards per reception.

“We have to slow down Dellinger and keep him and his fleet receivers off the field,” said Marino, Anna’s seven-year head coach. “Our O-line and running back Justin Richards need to lead the way so we can grind out some first downs.”

Richards has averaged better than six yards per carry for Anna and is a dangerous kick returner as New Bremen found out last week. Signal caller Carter Seigle has completed over 50% of his passes, but flipped six interceptions versus the Cardinals.

Marino also knows his defense must play better than last Friday night at New Bremen. “Coldwater’s receivers are big and quick,” Marino noted. “They are capable of great catches up and down the field all night long.”

Cavalier wide-outs Tyler Schwieterman and Jesse Meyer have combined to haul in 28 passes, averaging over 20 yards per grab.

“We excelled on defense versus Fort Recovery two weeks ago,” Marino said, “but dropped way off last week.” He continued, “It boils down to reading our keys and playing assignment football.”

The Rockets have played Coldwater very well in the last four meetings. Anna lost a tight contest in 2017, won a thriller in 2018, and blew out the Cavaliers in 2019. Coldwater thumped the Rockets last year, 40-0.

Anna won the D-VI state title in 2019; Coldwater took the crown last season. Both clubs whipped New Middletown Springfield in the championship games.