Thursday roundup: Riverside boys, girls 2nd at inaugural TRC golf tournament

SIDNEY — Riverside’s boys golf squad finished second out of eight teams in the inaugural Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Pirates had a 391 team score, four strokes behind first-place Milton-Union and one stroke ahead of third-place Covington.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with an 89 and finished fourth individually. Drew Jones shot 98 and Brody Rhoads, Jaxon Woods and Chase Davidson each shot 102.

Riverside’s second-place finish clinched the squad the No. 2 spot in overall TRC standings, which also includes regular-season play. Burchett earned first team honors for the season while Rhoads, Woods and Jones earned second-team honors.

Lehman Catholic results were not reported.

Sidney 7th in Miami Valley League tournament

Sidney finished seventh out of 10 teams in the Miami Valley League tournament on Thursday at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield.

The Yellow Jackets had a 366 team score. Kaden Abbott led Sidney with an 84 while Tycen Money shot 91, Kade Schmiesing shot 95 and Carter Wooddell shot 96.

• Girls golf

Sidney 2nd at MVL tournament, wins Valley Division

Sidney finished second out of 10 teams in the Miami Valley League tournament on Thursday at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield and clinched the Valley Division title and a second-place finish in overall MVL standings.

The Yellow Jackets finished second in the tournament with a 382 score, eight strokes behind first-place Greenville, which clinched the overall MVL title and Miami Division title.

Evie Schwepe shot a 91 and broke the program’s record for low 18-hole score. Tatum Werntz shot 92, Mady Garber shot 97 and Lily Blosser shot 102.

MVL standings are based on league tournament results and regular-season play. It’s the first Valley Division title for Sidney and is the squad’s highest finish since the program began in 2019.

Riverside competes in TRC tournament

The Pirates competed in the inaugural Three Rivers Conference tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club and clinched a second-place finish out of five teams in final conference standings.

Riverside had a 486 team score. Roz Estep shot 107, Mia Stallard shot 121, Malaina Jenkins shot 126 and Maddie Sanford shot 132.

Overall standings are based on regular season results and conference tournament results. Estep and Stallard earned first team all-TRC honors.

Russia 211, St. Marys 231

The Raiders won a match on Thursday at Northmoor Golf Course in Celina.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 46. Eliza Gariety shot 50, Makena Hoying shot 53 and Tori Sherman shot 62.

St. Henry 210, Anna 235

The Rockets lost a match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 45.

• Volleyball

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins beat the Tigers 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis and Summer Hoying each had nine kills for Fort Loramie (10-4, 7-1 SCAL) while Skyler Albers had five. Sholtis and Riley Heitkamp each had three aces. Heitkamp had 14 digs and Sholtis had 13. Colleen Brandewie had 15 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 10.

Shia Akers had seven kills for Jackson Center (9-4, 5-3). McKinley Reichert had 14 digs and Morgan Kipker had 11 assists.

Russia 3, Houston 0

The Raiders earned a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 SCAL victory on Thursday in Houston.

Russia improved to 8-8 overall and 6-2 in SCAL play while Houston dropped to 4-9 and 1-6, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside 3, Bethel 0

Riverside earned a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 victory in a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Bethel.

Sasha Stotler led Riverside (11-4, 7-1 TRC) with 15 kills and had three blocks while Jenna Woods had 10 kills and 10 digs. Alaina Snow had 24 assists, nine digs and three blocks.

Marion Local 3, Minster 1

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19 on Thursday in Minster.

Ella Mescher led Minster (7-7, 1-4 MAC) with 13 kills while Alyssa Niemeyer had 11 and Lilly Barhorst had nine. Barhorst had six blocks and 23 digs while Niemeyer had 14 digs, Jayden Clune had 13 digs and Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 11 digs. Clune had 37 assists.

New Bremen 3, Parkway 1

The Cardinals won a MAC match 25-16, 9-25, 25-18, 30-28 on Thursday in Rockford.

Kaylee Freund and Mia Schmitmeyer each had 10 kills for New Bremen (13-0, 5-0) while Olivia Heitkamp and Melina Schrader each had eight. Keira Steininger had five aces. Schrader had 26 assists and Abi Powers had 13 digs.

Coldwater 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a MAC match 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday in Versailles.

Kirsten Bomholt led the Tigers (6-8, 2-3) with 20 kills. Brooke Briscoe had 16 digs while Brynn Briscoe had 14 and Ashley Jones had 11. Brynn Briscoe had 30 assists.

Not reported: Lehman Catholic at Milton-Union.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 6, Milton-Union 0

The Cavaliers beat the Bulldogs on Thursday in Sidney in the squads’ second Three Rivers Conference matchup in four days. Lehman won 4-1 in Monday in West Milton.

Colleen O’Leary scored two goals for Lehman (7-1-2, 4-1-0) on Thursday while Emilee VanSkiver, Callie Giguere, Eva Dexter and Ella Black each scored one. Tori Lachey had three assists while Giguere and Molly Greene each had one.

Anna 10, Coldwater 0

The Rockets won a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored seven goals for Anna (7-1-1, 2-1-0 WOSL) while Ashley Bertke, Abby McEldowney and Iris Canan each scored one. Spangler, Canan, Breelyn Berner, Carissa Edwards, Jenna Wolters, Jadyn Huber and Chelsea McEldowney each had one assist.

Abby Stroh had two saves.

• Boys soccer

Milton-Union 4, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in West Milton. The Bulldogs scored all their goals in the first half while Lehman scored both its goals in the second half.

Josh George and Samuel LaForme each scored one goal for Lehman (3-7-1, 0-5 TRC) while Collin Potts had one assist.

Ryan Armstrong had six saves.

Jackson Center 4, Lima Central Catholic 1

The Tigers won a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Jackson Center to improve to 4-3-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

