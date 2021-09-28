Saturday roundup: Sidney boys soccer falls to Northmont

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad lost 5-1 to Northmont in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

The Thunderbolts scored three goals in the first half to take control. Sidney’s goal came in the second half when Brayden Kennedy scored off an assist from Nick Fenton.

Jack Davidson had 18 saves for Sidney (3-5-2).

“We have some injuries and a lot of inexperienced players playing at the varsity level,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “I think that we were just over-matched by a good team.”

Jackson Center 5, Indian Lake 2

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center to improve to 5-3-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Emmanuel Christian Academy 4, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Springfield to drop to 1-5 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Volleyball

Anna 3, Botkins 0

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 on Saturday in Botkins.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (4-11, 3-4 SCAL) with 10 kills while Liz Staudter had nine and Mara Cathcart had seven. Brenna Cobb had 29 assists and 10 digs. Madison Jeffries had 20 digs and Staudter had 12.

The Trojans dropped to 3-13 overall and 0-8 in SCAL play with the loss.

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 on Saturday in New Bremen.

Mia Schmitmeyer led New Bremen (14-0) with 12 kills while Kaylee Freund had 11. Chloe Bornhorst had 24 assists and Melina Schrader had four aces. Abi Powers, Bornhorst, and Amelia Dammeyer each had nine digs.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (10-5) with eight kills while Summer Hoying had seven. Jenna Barhorst had 14 assists and Colleen Brandewie had 10. Riley Heitkamp had 15 digs and Ava Sholtis had 11.

Jackson Center 3, Covington 0

The Tigers won a nonconference match 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 on Saturday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (10-4) with 12 kills while Sarah Clark had 10 and Shia Akers had eight. Ava Winner had 14 digs while Reichert had 10. Morgan Kipker had 23 assists while Gabrielle Woolley had 15. Sarah Clark had four aces.

Minster finishes 4th at inaugural volleyball invitational

The Wildcats finished fourth in their inaugural volleyball invitational on Saturday in Minster.

The squad lost 25-23, 25-22 to Tri-Village and lost to North Central 30-28, 25-21.

Lily Barhorst led Minster (7-9) with 12 kills on Saturday while Alyssa Niemeyer had 11 and Megan Fortman had six. Jayden Clune had 22 assists and six aces. Savannah Bergman had six aces and Ava Grieshop had three.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 28 digs, Barhorst had 25 and Niemeyer had 18. Barhorst and Kayla Lamm each had four blocks and Ella Mescher had three.

Benjamin Logan 3, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a nonconference match on Saturday at Benjamin Logan.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (11-5) with 23 kills while Sasha Stotler had 22. Stotler and Alaina Heath each had five block assists and Woods had three blocks. Woods had 18 digs and Stotler had 12 digs. Alaina Snow had 44 assists.

• Cross country

Sidney girls 1st, boys 2nd in invitational

Sidney’s girls squad was first out of four teams while its boys squad was second out of five in the program’s invitational on Saturday morning in Sidney.

Sidney’s girls squad finished first with 33 points, nine ahead of second-place Brookville.

Emily Fleming finished first individually in 20:17 to lead Sidney. Kara Kellner was sixth in 22:31, Sage Steinke was seventh in 22:52, Mikayla Huckleby was eighth in 22:54 and Olivia Murphy was 15th in 24:44.

Sidney’s boys squad was second with 51 points, 22 behind first-place Piqua.

Gavin Musser led the Yellow Jackets by finishing second overall in 17:16. Andrew Bonfias was fifth in 18:09, Garrett Guinther was eighth in 18:13, Kyle McKinney was 21st in 19:22 and Braxton Brewer was 27th in 19:33.

Lehman Catholic had boys runners compete individually. Hezekiah Bezy finished 15th in 19:04.

Botkins boys 1st at Versailles Tour de Sewer

Botkins boys squad finished first out of 13 teams in Versailles’ Tour de Sewer on Saturday.

The Trojans finished first with 49 points, 12 ahead of second-place Waynesville.

Keaton Schnippel led Botkins by finishing third in 17:09. Parker Schnippel was seventh in 17:19, Shane Weatherhead was 11th in 17:42, Carter Pleiman was 13th in 17:51 and Carson Brown was 15th in 17:56.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished first individually in 16:41. The Tigers finished ninth.

Houston finished fourth and Versailles finished eighth. Houston’s Hunter Mowery finished 12th in 17:42 while Wes Vondenhuevel was 18th in 18:10 and Ethan Davis was 24th in 18:25. Cameron Magoto led Versailles by finishing 31st in 18:38.

Versailles’ girls squad finished third out of 11 teams while Botkins finished fourth.

Meredith Barga led Versailles by finishing eighth in 21:09. Holly Lagenkamp finished 17th in 21:46, Keira Rahm finished 19th in 21:54, Miriam Gehret finished 23rd in 21:13 and Delaney Barga finished 35th in 22:45.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first individually in 19:30. Alaina Mann was sixth in 20:50, Grace Gutman was 16th in 21:44 and Malanie Maurer was 34th in 22:41.

Houston had runners compete individually. Ava Knouff finished 39th in 22:58.

Anna girls 1st in Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational

Anna’s girls squad finished first out of 11 teams in Van Wert’s Health Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Bethany Althauser led the Rockets by finishing fifth in 20:45. Paige Steinke was eighth in 20:57, Grace Bensman was 11th in 21:06, Serenity Williamsson was 22nd in 21:50 and Kaylie Kipp was 28th in 22:16.

Anna’s boys squad was fourth out of 15 teams.

Hayden Schmidt led Anna by finishing second in 16:33. John Young was 23rd in 18:24 and Noah Deeren was 35th in 18:51.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Lehman boys golf 5th at inaugural Three Rivers Conference tournament

Lehman Catholic finished fifth out of eight teams in the inaugural Three Rivers Conference tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Cavaliers had a 400 team score. Noel Petersen shot an 81 and finished first individually. John Gagnet shot 102, Hezekiah Bezy shot 103 and Nick Wright shot 114.

Petersen earned first-team honors for the season while Gagnet earned second-team honors. All-conference selections were based both on regular-season play and tournament play.

Sidney’s Graham Van Tilburgh, left, keeps in front Northmont’s Ty Treherne during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost 5-1. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7071.jpg Sidney’s Graham Van Tilburgh, left, keeps in front Northmont’s Ty Treherne during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost 5-1. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Graham Van Tilburgh, left, closes in on the ball with Northmont’s Kojo Mawasha at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7096.jpg Sidney’s Graham Van Tilburgh, left, closes in on the ball with Northmont’s Kojo Mawasha at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Owen Karn and Northmont’s Elliott Moyer chase down the ball at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7107.jpg Sidney’s Owen Karn and Northmont’s Elliott Moyer chase down the ball at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gilbert Pelealu, left, looks to keep the ball from Northmont’s Elliott Moyer at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7133.jpg Sidney’s Gilbert Pelealu, left, looks to keep the ball from Northmont’s Elliott Moyer at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Michael Koester, left, and Northmont’s Collin Abner jump for an airborne ball during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7173.jpg Sidney’s Michael Koester, left, and Northmont’s Collin Abner jump for an airborne ball during a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Owen Karn leaps towards Northmont’s Caulin Mallory at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7190.jpg Sidney’s Owen Karn leaps towards Northmont’s Caulin Mallory at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney girls cross county 1st, boys 2nd at invitational

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.