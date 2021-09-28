Monday roundup: Fort Loramie girls golf beats Anna

MINSTER — Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad beat Anna 179-223 on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with a 41. Rhese Voisard and Aubrey Turner each shot 44 and Morgan Pleiman shot 50.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 45.

• Volleyball

Northmont 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match 25-14, 25-10, 24-26, 15-25, 15-4 on Monday in Sidney.

Sidney dropped to 4-12 overall. No statistics were reported.

New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference match 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 on Monday in New Knoxville.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (10-5) with six kills while Sarah Clark and Kieran Yarkosky each had five. Ava Winner and Sarah Clark each had 10 digs. Morgan Kipker had 11 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had eight.

Minster 3, Arcanum 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-10, 25-9, 22-25, 25-21 on Monday in Minster.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-9) with 16 kills while Kayla Lamm had 11 and Maura Baumer had eight. Baumer had four blocks. Barhorst had three aces and Alyssa Niemeyer and Jayden Clune each had three.

Barhorst had 17 digs and Niemeyer and Lyndi Hemmelgarn each had 12. Clune had 38 assists.

• Girls tennis

Wapakoneta 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Monday in Sidney.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-4 at first singles. Alison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-4, 6-3 at second doubles.

Van Wert 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a match on Monday in Van Wert.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Lilly Williams lost 6-0, 6-4 at third singles.

Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver lost 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason lost 6-1, 7-6 at second doubles.

“Taylor played really well against a girl who is seeded fourth in the Lima sectional and Lilly fought back in the second set after losing the first set really quick,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Macie and Annie played really solid in their win at first doubles and are 14-3 as a team this season. Madi and Emma played a good second set as well.

“The match was a close loss to a solid Van Wert team who finished in the top half of the WBL, a good tennis league. With only three matches left and we have clinched our first winning season since 2010.”

Sidney, Lehman Catholic girls tennis squads lose

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

