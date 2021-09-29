Tuesday roundup: Sidney volleyball falls to Vandalia-Butler

SIDNEY — Sidney’s volleyball squad lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-20, 25-10, 25-17 to Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday.

Aliyah Taborn led the Yellow Jackets (4-13, 4-9 MVL Valley) with five kills while Shelbie Miller had four. Syndi Boshears had 12 digs. Avery Griffis had eight assists.

Russia 3, Fairlawn 0

Russia avenged an early-season loss to Fairlawn by winning a Shelby County Athletic League match 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Roni Poling and Carley Scott each had nine kills for the Raiders (9-8, 7-2 SCAL) while Kate Sherman and Bailey Pohlman each had six. Miah Monnin, Sherman and Poling each had three aces. Monnin had 27 assists.

Poling, Cece Borchers and Pohlman each had four blocks and Sherman had three. Simone Puthoff had 14 digs, Scott had nine and Sherman had eight.

Addison Swearingen had eight kills for the Jets (8-4, 4-3) while Jessie Abke and Ellie Henman each had seven. Swearingen had three blocks and 13 digs. Lonna Heath had 12 digs and Abke had 10 digs. Taylor Lessing had 20 assists.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0

The Redskins won an SCAL match 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 on Tuesday in Anna.

Ava Sholtis had 10 kills for Fort Loramie (11-5, 8-1) while Summer Hoying had nine and Katrina Berning had six. Riley Heitkamp had three aces. Colleen Brandewie had 18 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 11. Sholtis had eight digs and Heitkamp had five.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (4-12, 3-5) with five kills. Brenna Cobb had 14 assists, Madison Jeffries had 16 digs and Liz Staudter had 12.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

The Tigers won an SCAL match 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (11-5, 6-3) with 10 kills while Sarah Clark had seven. Morgan Kipker had 15 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had 10. Ava Winner had 17 digs and Clark had 12.

Megan Maier had 22 digs for the Wildcats (4-10, 1-7).

Botkins 3, Lima Senior 0

The Trojans won a nonconference match 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 on Tuesday in Lima.

Trayce Hendrickson led Botkins (4-13) with seven kills while Leah Steinke had five and Ivy Fogt had four. Ainsley Manger had six aces and 14 digs. Janel Platfoot had 10 assists and Mallory Goubeaux had eight assists and eight digs.

Miami East 3, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match 25-16, 24-26, 25-12, 0-1, 15-10 on Tuesday in Sidney.

Kailee Rank led Lehman (4-12, 3-6 TRC) with 10 kills while Taylor Geise and Kate Stewart each had six. Geise had four aces and Layla Platfoot had three. Caroline Wesner had 19 assists and Megan Carlisle had 15.

Platfoot had five blocks while Kaitlyn Fortkamp and Geise each had three. Rank had 14 digs, Wesner had nine and Geise had eight.

Riverside 3, Dayton Northridge 0

The Pirates won a TRC match 25-11, 25-5, 25-8 on Tuesday in Dayton.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (12-5, 8-1) with 13 kills and five digs while Sasha Stotler had 12 kills and three blocks. Jade Copas had five aces and four kills. Alaina Snow had 24 assists, three aces and 11 digs. Trinity Notestine had seven digs and three aces.

• Boys golf

Botkins wins sectional tourney; Houston, Fort Loramie, Russia earn district berths

Botkins won a Division III sectional title on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club while Houston, Fort Loramie and Russia earned district tournament berths.

The top four squads in the tournament earned district berths, as well as the top four individuals not on a qualifying team. Qualifying teams and individuals will play in the Southwest district D-III tournament on Oct. 7 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 73 and finished second individually. Jack Dietz shot a 74 and was third individually. Ross Dietz and JJ Meyer each shot 79 and tied for seventh individually.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with a 78 and tied for fifth individually. Ethan Funk and Tanner Voisard each shot 81 and tied for 10th. Parker Herrick shot 85.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas shot a 71 and finished first individually. Aiden Wehrman shot 82, Ethan Larger shot 83 and Austin Pleiman shot 92.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with a 78 and tied for fifth individually. Jude Counts shot 82, Jordan Meyer shot 84 and Felix Francis shot 88.

SCAL teams grabbed the top seven spots in the 12-team sectional tournament. Anna finished fifth with a 332, Fairlawn was sixth with a 348 and Jackson Center was seventh with a 357.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with an 80 and finished ninth individually. He earned a district berth, as did Seth Hegemier, who shot an 84 and tied for 16th. Carter Gordon and Landon Cobb each shot 86.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 75 and finished fourth individually. He earned a district berth. Seth Jones shot 86, Logan Francis shot 93 and Ethan Jones shot 94.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center with an 85. Ryan Sailor shot 87, Carson Regula shot 92 and Lucas Hartle shot 93.

Riverside finished eighth with a 365 while Lehman was ninth with a 379.

Brody Rhoads led the Pirates with an 85. Jayden Burchett shot 90, Jaxon Woods shot 92 and Chase Davidson shot 98.

Noel Petersen led the Cavaliers with an 84 and tied for 16th individually. He earned a district berth. Hezekiah Bezy shot 91, John Gagnet shot 99 and Nicholas Wright shot 105.

• Girls tennis

Sidney captures MVL Valley Division title

The Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the Miami Valley League tournament on Tuesday in Troy and clinched the MVL Valley Division title for the second time in three years.

Sidney finished fourth behind Miami Division members Tippecanoe, Troy and Vandalia-Butler. The Yellow Jackets’ fourth-place tournament finish, coupled with a 6-3 record in regular-season play, solidly placed the team above the four other Valley Division squads.

Kara Mays finished in third place individually at first singles. Allison Fultz finished in third at second singles and Jenna Grieshop finished in third at third singles.

Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols finished fifth in first doubles and Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix finished sixth in second doubles.

Sidney finished regular-season play 8-6 overall.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 182, Versailles 186

The Redskins won a match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 42. Aubrey Turner shot 44 and Morgan Pleiman and Carlie Goubeaux each shot 48.

Versailles scores were not reported.

• Boys soccer

Troy 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Jack Davidson had 11 saves for Sidney (3-6-2, 1-4-1).

Yellow Springs 3, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference match on Tuesday in Jackson Center to fall to 5-4-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Fairlawn 2, Miami Valley School 1

The Jets won a nonconference match on Tuesday on their home field to improve to 2-5-0 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Botkins 4, Newton 2

The Trojans took control with three consecutive goals in the first half and won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Newton scored the game’s first goal before Botkins took a 3-1 lead before halftime. The Trojans sealed the win by scoring the opening goal of the second half.

Camdyn Paul scored three goals for the Trojans (8-3-1) while Boston Paul scored one. Delana Pitts had two assists while Camdyn Paul had one.

Emma Pax had 16 saves.

Sidney’s Paris Williams-Clark bumps during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7943.jpg Sidney’s Paris Williams-Clark bumps during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Avery Griffis bumps against Vandalia-Butler at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7885.jpg Sidney’s Avery Griffis bumps against Vandalia-Butler at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Sydni Boshears bumps against Vandalia-Butler at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7826.jpg Sidney’s Sydni Boshears bumps against Vandalia-Butler at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Cassidy Truesdale bumps during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost 3-0. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7772.jpg Sidney’s Cassidy Truesdale bumps during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost 3-0. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kennah Herrick bumps as Vandalia-Butler’s Olivia Follick waits to defend at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN093021SidneyVanVolley.jpg Sidney’s Kennah Herrick bumps as Vandalia-Butler’s Olivia Follick waits to defend at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Avery Griffis, center, and Shelbie Miller defend against Vandalia-Butler’s defend against Vandalia-Butler’s Olivia Follick at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_7746.jpg Sidney’s Avery Griffis, center, and Shelbie Miller defend against Vandalia-Butler’s defend against Vandalia-Butler’s Olivia Follick at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins boys golf wins sectional tourney; Houston, Fort Loramie, Russia earn district berths

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.