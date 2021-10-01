Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stammen in Padres record book

The San Diego Padres have faltered badly in the past two months, will not make the playoffs, will probably fire the manager and his staff, and will likely make major roster changes. Due to some huge contracts, the latter will be quite difficult.

Through it all Versailles High School product Craig Stammen has enjoyed a solid campaign out of the San Diego bullpen (see padres.com). The 37 year old righty got into the Padres record book last Friday when he struck out four Atlanta Braves in the same inning, with a wild pitch third strike making that feat possible. It’s the third time for four strikeouts in an inning in the club’s 53 seasons.

Another oddity occurred last Friday when they had a rain delay for only the seventh time in Petco Park’s 18 seasons. Three of those resulted in the ballpark’s only postponements. Yes, they do own a tarp.

Will Stammen return to the Padres next season? Chances look decent. The team holds a $4m option for 2022. If they cut him loose, they owe a million. If they keep him, they can do so for an additional $3m (total of $4m). Craig has pitched well and the Padres value his veteran leadership. His potential deal for 2022 would essentially be a one year extension of his current two year pact and would continue to provide extra money for appearing in at least 40 games.

When the Padres had a very rare Sunday off on August 29 in Phoenix, I asked Craig how he spent the day. “Golf in the morning. Team fantasy football draft in the afternoon.”

Stammen’s 2021 season ended on Tuesday when “flu like symptoms” landed him on the injured list after appearing in 65 games with a 2.94 ERA.

Ties in baseball

Fort Loramie’s Jared Hoying is an outfielder with the first place KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization. He is not a soccer player even though he played in a game a week ago that had the soccer-like final score of a scoreless tie after nine innings.

Ties are common in the ten team KBO with about 30 so far during this regular season which runs through October. Playoff time will mean no more ties For more Hoying info…mykbostats.com .

Dennis Bluck

Longtime teacher and coach Dennis Bluck worked in Sidney from the late 1960’s through the following two decades before heading home to Coshocton County in eastern Ohio. While here he was well liked and respected, and became an accomplished bowler with the encouragement of Bel Mar Lanes owner Jerry “Jaws” Knoop who took Dennis to his first national tournament, the United States Bowling Congress National Open.

Now 78, Bluck recently rolled in that event for the 50th time and still credits Knoop for making bowling his passion. Dennis coached multiple sports including assisting Maggi Williams with her very successful girls basketball program at SHS.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. The Dave Ross byline first ran in the SDN in 1975.

