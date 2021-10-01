Thursday roundup: Jackson Center volleyball beats Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Jackson Center’s volleyball squad beat Fairlawn 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday.

McKinley Reichert had nine kills and three aces for the Tigers (12-5, 7-3 SCAL) while Shia Akers had nine kills and Sarah Clark had seven. Grace Woolley had four blocks. Ava Winner had 19 digs, Morgan Kipker and Clark each had 12 digs and Reichert had eight digs. Kipker had 22 assists.

Jessie Abke had 15 kills for Fairlawn (8-5, 4-4). Addison Swearingen had 16 digs and Taylor Lessing had 28 assists and 15 digs.

Xenia 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 on Thursday in Xenia.

Aliyah Taborn led Sidney (4-14, 4-10 MVL Valley) with 10 kills while Kyla Rush had seven. Shelbie Miller had five total blocks. Syndi Boshears had 29 digs and Kennah Herrick had eight digs. Avery Griffis had 14 assists and Madelyn Bockrath had 12.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

The Redskins won an SCAL match 26-24, 25-6, 25-7 on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (12-5, 9-1 SCAL) with 10 kills while Summer Hoying had eight and Jada Drees and Skyler Albers each had six. Riley Heitkamp had 15 digs. Colleen Brandewie had 19 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 12.

Botkins dropped to 4-14 overall and 0-9 in SCAL play.

Anna 3, Houston 0

The Rockets won an SCAL match 26-24, 25-23, 28-26 on Thursday in Houston.

Liz Staudter led Anna (5-12, 4-5) with 15 kills while Mara Cathcart had 13, Kaitlyn Harris had nine and Molly Rioch had six. Brenna Cobb had 42 assists. Madison Jeffries had 29 digs, Staudter had 24, Cobb had 17 and Sydney Klosterman had 14.

Grace Slade had 11 kills and three blocks for Houston (4-11, 1-8) while Emma Kemp had five kills. Megan Maier had 26 digs.

Lehman Catholic 3, Bethel 0

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference match 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday in Sidney.

Kailee Rank had 10 kills for Lehman (5-12, 4-6 TRC) while Kate Stewart had eight and Kaitlyn Fortkamp and Taylor Geise each had seven. Caroline Wesner had eight total blocks, Fortkamp had seven and Layla Platfoot had six. Geise had 13 digs while Platfoot and Wesner each had seven. Wesner had 31 assists.

Riverside 3, Troy Christian 0

The Pirates won a TRC match 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 on Thursday in De Graff.

Sasha Stotler led Riverside (13-5, 9-1) with 13 kills while Jenna Woods had 12 and Jade Copas had six. Alaina Snow had 27 assists and three aces. Copas had 13 digs, Grace Brownlee had eight and Woods had seven.

St. Henry 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 on Thursday in St. Henry.

Alyssa Niemeyer had seven kills for Minster (8-10, 1-5 MAC) while Kayla Lamm had five. Megan Fortman had four total blocks. Niemeyer had 11 digs and Savanah Bergman had nine. Jayden Clune had 10 assists.

New Bremen 3, Versailles 0

The Cardinals won a MAC match 25-15, 26-24, 25-21 on Thursday in New Bremen.

Olivia Heitkamp led New Bremen (15-0, 6-0) with 11 kills and five total blocks. Mia Schmitmeyer and Rianna Paul each had seven kills. Chloe Bornhorst and Amelia Dammeyer each had five aces. Melina Schrader had 18 assists and Bornhorst had 14. Abi Powers had 11 digs and Dammeyer had nine.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (6-9, 2-4) with 12 kills while Jenna Marshal had five. Brynn Briscoe and Bomholt each had 11 digs. Briscoe had 17 assists.

• Boys soccer

Dayton Carroll 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Goalkeeper Jack Davidson had 15 saves for Sidney (3-7-2, 1-4-1).

“We played tonight against a really good Carroll team and definitely made some improvements from our last few games,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We decided to change our formation to something a little easier for your younger players and it showed tonight. Our team played very well as a whole.”

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had 13 saves for Lehman (3-8-1, 0-6-0).

Jackson Center 3, Lima Temple Christian 1

The Tigers won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in Lima to improve to 6-4-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

Botkins 2, Wapakoneta 0

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Thursday in Botkins to improve to 9-0-2 overall. It was the seventh consecutive win for the team.

No statistics were reported.

Lima Central Catholic 1, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a WOSL game on Thursday in Lima to drop to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Anna 13, Spencerville 0

The Rockets won a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored four goals and surpassed 100 career goals in the victory. Chloe Baughman, Ashley Bertke, Breelyn Berner, Carissa Edwards, Laney Reiss, Kelli Peeples, Abbie McEldowney, Jayce Billing and Brooke Metzler each scored one goal.

Spangler had three assists while Iris Canan had two and Edwards, Berner, Baughman and Bertke each had one.

Miami East 1, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Casstown to drop to 7-3-2 overall and 4-2-0 overall in conference play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Springfield Kenton Ridge 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Thursday in Sidney.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-2 at second singles. Lilly Williams won 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 at third singles.

Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles. Emma Covault and Madi Gleason won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“It’s a great team win on senior night and our first win over Kenton Ridge in 10 years,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our doubles dominated and Lilly came from 4-1 down in the third set to clinch the win for us.

“We have a chance to win our most matches in 11 years if we win Monday night in the completion of the suspended Valley View match.”

Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot, left to right, puts the ball up as Fairlawn’s Ellie Henman and Jessie Abke defend at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8413.jpg Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot, left to right, puts the ball up as Fairlawn’s Ellie Henman and Jessie Abke defend at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath spikes as Jackson Center’s Kieran Yarkosky defends at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8657.jpg Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath spikes as Jackson Center’s Kieran Yarkosky defends at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen puts the ball over Jackson Center’s Kieran Yarkosky at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8363.jpg Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen puts the ball over Jackson Center’s Kieran Yarkosky at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark bumps with backup from Ava Winner at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8545.jpg Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark bumps with backup from Ava Winner at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot competes against Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8674.jpg Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot competes against Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen spikes as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark, left, and Elena Platfoot defends at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8682.jpg Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen spikes as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark, left, and Elena Platfoot defends at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Ellie Henman, right, sends the ball over as Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley, front, and McKinley Reichert defend at Fairlawn on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8471.jpg Fairlawn’s Ellie Henman, right, sends the ball over as Jackson Center’s Grace Woolley, front, and McKinley Reichert defend at Fairlawn on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Tanner Spangler surpasses 100 career goals

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

