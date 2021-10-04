Football roundup: Big 2nd quarter helps Riverside crush Lehman

SIDNEY — After a scoreless first quarter, Riverside pulled away before halftime and pushed the gap to a running-clock margin in the second half in a 44-14 victory over Lehman Catholic in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Myles Platfoot threw a 35-yard TD pass to Landon Stewart in the second quarter to get the Pirates going, then threw a 17-yard TD pass to Deven Frilling to push the lead to 14-0.

Warren Shockey scored on a 25-yard run to increase the gap to 21 points. Lehman sophomore QB Donovan O’Leary threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michael McFarland to cut the gap to 21-7, but Isaac Bender made a 27-yard field goal before the end of the quarter to increase Riverside’s lead to 17 points.

Platfoot threw a 28-yard TD pass to Landon Stewart to open the third quarter and increase the Pirates’ lead to 30-7 after a missed extra point. O’Leary threw a 36-yard TD pass to Hayden Sever to close the gap to 16, but Shockey scored on a 27-yard run before the end of the quarter, then scored on a 25-yard TD run in the fourth, which pushed the gap to 30 points after Bender hit another extra point.

Riverside amassed 451 yards of offense while Lehman amassed 226.

Platfoot completed 14-of-18 passes for 235 yards and 3 TDs. Shockey ran for 160 yards and three TDs and Platfoot ran for 49 yards on six carries. Frilling caught eight passes for 123 yards and one TD and Stewart caught four passes for 99 yards with two TDs.

Simon Godwin and Michael Shockey each intercepted one pass for the Pirates. Skyler Hudson led the team with 6.5 tackles while Braden Brandyberry made six.

O’Leary completed 11-of-22 passes for 156 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Nathan Sollmann gained 55 rushing yards on six carries. McFarland caught six passes for 65 yards and one TD and Sever caught two passes for 50 yards with one TD.

Sever led Lehman with 10.5 tackles while John Edwards made nine.

Riverside (5-2, 3-1 TRC) is scheduled to host Miami East on Friday while Lehman (0-7, 0-4) is scheduled to travel to Covington.

Versailles 38, Anna 0

The Tigers ran away before halftime and earned a lopsided Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Versailles.

Landon Henry scored on a 25-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Versailles a 7-0 lead. The Tigers then pulled away in the second quarter.

Carson Bey threw a 75-yard TD pass to Eli McEldowney, then scored on a 1-yard TD run to push the lead to 21-0. Henry scored on an 8-yard TD run, and Chase McEldowney made a 23-yard field goal before halftime to push the lead to 31-0 and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

Jack Osborne scored Versailles’ last TD on a 17-yard run in the third quarter.

Versailles had 376 yards of offense while Anna managed 73.

Bey completed 3-of-12 passes for 101 yards with one TD and ran for 77 yards and one TD on 10 carries. Henry ran for 128 yards and two TDs on seven carries and Osborne ran for 65 yards and one TD on nine carries. Eli McEldowney caught two passes for 88 yards with one TD.

Taran Tyo led Versailles with 4.5 tackles. Caleb Kaiser intercepted one pass.

Carter Seigle completed 2-of-17 passes for the Rockets for 34 yards with one interception. Hunter Schmidt ran for a team-high 24 yards on six carries. Schmidt led the squad with 6.5 tackles while Zach Ambos made six. Nolan Fox intercepted one pass.

Versailles (6-1, 4-1 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Delphos St. John’s on Friday. Anna (3-4, 2-3) is scheduled to host St. Henry.

Columbus Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28

A late two-point conversion cost the Redskins in a game on Friday in Gahanna.

Fort Loramie took a 28-21 lead in the fourth quarter after Caleb Maurer threw a 26-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman. Aden Bolin’s extra-point attempt was no good, keeping the margin at seven points.

The Vikings drove 80 yards on two plays late in the quarter and scored on a 52-yard touchdown run by Henry Rubey with 2:58 left. Rubey then threw a two-point conversion pass to Parker Logan to put Columbus Academy ahead.

The Vikings built an early 14-0 lead. Emanual Jenkins intercepted a pass from Caleb Maurer and returned it for a touchdown, then Carter James scored on a 4-yard TD run later in the quarter.

Fort Loramie scored two TDs in the second quarter to tie it at halftime. Maurer scored on a 3-yard TD run, then threw a 46-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman.

Rubey threw a 46-yard TD pass to Parker Logan in the third quarter to give Columbus Academy a 21-14 lead. Maurer threw a 20-yard TD pass to Owen Pleiman later in the quarter, then threw a two-point conversion pass to Lane Frilling to put Fort Loramie ahead 22-21.

The Redskins gained 380 yards of offense and committed two turnovers while the Vikings gained 297 yards and committed one turnover.

Maurer completed 35-of-55 passes for 318 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Eilerman caught 16 passes for 190 yards with two TDs. Damon Mescher gained 90 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Calvin Hoying led Fort Loramie with 8.5 tackles.

The Redskins (2-5) are looking for an opponent for their senior night game this weekend. Dayton Thurgood Marshall, which was scheduled to travel to Fort Loramie on Friday, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

New Bremen 35, Minster 7

The Cardinals earned a big MAC win on Friday in Minster.

Hunter Schaefer scored on a 12-yard TD run with 5:50 left in the first quarter for the Cardinals, then Colten Muether scored on a 17-yard run with 2:55 left to push the lead to 14-0.

David Homan returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown with 4:50 left in the second to increase the lead to 21-0, then ran for a 29-yard TD with 47 seconds left to push the gap to 28 points.

Brogan Stephey scored on a 10-yard TD run for Minster with 2:58 left in the fourth to close the gap to 28-7. Homan scored the game’s final TD on a 64-yard run with 1:21 left.

Minster amassed 355 yards of offense with two turnovers while New Bremen amassed 295 yards and committed one turnover.

Homan completed 7-of-13 passes for 98 yards and ran for 108 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Nick Alig caught four passes for 77 yards.

Branxton Krauss led New Bremen with 7.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Alig intercepted one pass.

Stephey completed 18-of-27 passes for 188 yards with two interceptions and ran for 80 yards and one TD on 30 carries. Austin Wellman ran for 84 yards on 14 carries. Jack Kohne caught seven passes for 70 yards and Devan Wuebker caught five passes for 68 yards.

Nathan Oldiges led Minster with five tackles and recovered one fumble.

New Bremen (5-2, 3-2 MAC) is scheduled to host Marion Local on Friday. Minster (1-6, 0-5) is scheduled to travel to Coldwater.

Late 2-point conversion costs Fort Loramie at Columbus Academy

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 7 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 36, West Carrollton 6 Riverside 44, Lehman Catholic 14 Versailles 38, Anna 0 Columbus Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28 New Bremen 35, Minster 7

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

