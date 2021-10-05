Monday roundup: Sidney boys soccer beats Lehman Catholic 4-2

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad beat Lehman Catholic 4-2 in a nonconference game on Monday at Sidney’s soccer field.

Michael Koester scored three goals for the Yellow Jackets (4-7-2), with the first on a header in the box on an assist from Graham Van Tilburgh.

Koester scored the second goal on a corner kick on an assist from Nick Fenton and the third on a volley with an assist from Carson Taylor. Connor Simpson scored the squad’s fourth goal on an assist from Koester to giver Sidney a 4-0 halftime lead.

“Then we got lazy as a team and let Lehman score two goals,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We really need to put two halves together and learn to put teams away in both halves.”

Jack Davidson had 10 saves for Sidney.

Marti Portabella scored two goals for Lehman (3-9-1). Ryan Armstrong had nine saves.

Miami East 3, Jackson Center 2

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Jackson Center to drop to 6-5-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

New Knoxville 2, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Monday in New Knoxville to drop to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 7, Allen East 0

The Cavaliers won a nonconference match on Monday in Harrod.

Lehman improved to 8-3-2 overall. No statistics were reported.

• Volleyball

Russia 3, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Raiders won a nonconference match 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 on Monday in Pitsburg.

It was the fourth consecutive win for Russia (10-8) and its seventh in the last eight matches. No statistics were reported.

Wapakoneta 3, Anna 1

The Rockets lost a nonconference match 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 on Monday in Anna.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (5-14) with 16 kills while Liz Staudter had seven and Brenna Cobb had five. Cobb had 31 assists and 23 digs. Madison Jeffries had 22 digs, Staudter had 13 digs and Abbey George had 12.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Valley View JV 2

The Cavaliers completed a match against Valley View’s junior varsity squad on Monday in Germantown.

Taylor Reineke lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 at first singles. Mary Lins won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at second singles. Lilly Williams won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 7-6, 6-1 at first doubles. Emma Covault and Sarah Lins lost 7-6, 5-7, 6-1 at second doubles.

“We finish the season with our most wins since 2010,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Lilly and Annie and Macie had already won their matches when the match was suspended by lightening on Aug. 12.

“Mary finished her match with two strong games to clinch the team win and Taylor and second doubles played really well in close losses.

“Extremely proud of our team with the season they have had. First wins over Sidney and Kenton Ridge in eight years, first area ranking in eight years, first team tourney title and winning season in 10 years.”

Lehman girls soccer earns lopsided win at Allen East

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

