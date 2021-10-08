Thursday roundup: Botkins girls soccer sets record for wins

BOTKINS — Botkins’ girls soccer team beat Allen East 5-2 in a nonconference game on Thursday to earn its 10th victory of the season, which is a program record for wins in a season.

Camdyn Paul scored two goals for the Trojans (10-3-1, 3-1) while Boston Paul, Chloe Pax and DeeDee Pitts each scored one. Camdyn Paul had two assists while Boston Paul, Carmen Heuker and Aubree Topp each had one.

Emma Pax had 13 saves.

• Boys golf

Botkins earns D-III district title, state berth

Botkins finished first in the Division III district tournament on Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Club to earn a district title and state berth.

It’s the first district title and second state berth in program history for the Trojans, which first qualified in 2019. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team earn state berths.

The Trojans finished first with a 308, 15 strokes ahead of second-place Cincinnati Seven Hills. Freshman Ross Dietz hit an even-par 72 and finished first, which earned him an individual district title. He’s the first golfer in Botkins history to earn a district championship.

JJ Meyer shot a 73 and tied for second. Jack Dietz shot 81 and Jameson Meyer shot 82. Isaac Cisco, who’s score was outside Botkins’ top four, shot an 83.

Fairlawn senior Matt Mullen earned an individual state berth. Mullen shot a 76 and tied for fourth overall.

Fort Loramie finished fifth, Russia finished sixth and Houston finished ninth.

The Redskins had a 347 team score. Aiden Wehrman shot 80, Adam Ballas shot 81, Noah Mannier shot 85 and Austin Pleiman shot 101.

The Raiders had a 352 team score. Ross Fiessinger shot 81, Felix Francis shot 89 and Jude Counts and Jordan Meyer each shot 91.

The Wildcats had a 371 team score. Ethan Lukey and Tanner Voisard each shot 88. Ethan Funk shot 97 and Parker Herrick shot 98.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb shot 78 and tied for sixth. Seth Hegemier shot 92.

Lehman Catholic’s Noel Petersen shot an 85.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 1, Jackson Center 0

The Trojans scored the game’s lone goal with 26:50 left in the second half to clinch at least a share of their seventh consecutive Western Ohio Soccer League championship.

Botkins improved to 11-0-2 overall and 5-0 in WOSL play while Jackson Center dropped to 6-6-1 and 4-1. No statistics were reported.

Lima Temple Christian 1, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a WOSL game on Thursday at Fairlawn to drop to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in league play. No statistics were reported.

• Volleyball

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins clinched the outright Shelby County Athletic League title by beating the Wildcats 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 on Thursday in Houston.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (14-5, 10-1 SCAL) with 12 kills while Summer Hoying, Katrina Berning and Skyler Albers each had six. Jada Drees had five. Colleen Brandewie had 18 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 15. Riley Heitkmap had nine digs and Sholtis had seven.

Emma Kemp led Houston (6-12, 2-9) with seven kills while Grace Slade had five. Bri Kemp had 17 assists. Megan Maier had 19 digs.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 0

The Jets won an SCAL match 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (11-5, 6-4) with 14 kills and five aces. Addison Swearingen had 10 kills and Lonna Heath had eight. Vaegus Gallimore had four aces. Taylor Lessing had 35 assists. Heath had 12 digs.

Botkins dropped to 5-16 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play.

Russia 3, Anna 1

The Raiders won an SCAL match 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15 on Thursday in Russia.

Russia improved to 11-9 overall and 8-3 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Liz Staudter led Anna (5-16, 4-7) with 11 kills while Molly Rioch and Mara Cathcart each had seven and Brenna Cobb and Kaitlyn Harris each had five. Rioch had four aces. Cobb had 26 assists. Madison Jeffries had 33 digs, Staudter had 16, Cobb had 15 and Cynthia Davidson had 13.

Riverside 3, Miami East 1

The Pirates avenged an early-season loss and put themselves in sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference with a 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 victory on Thursday in Casstown.

Sasha Stotler led the squad with 20 kills and had three blocks. Jenna Woods had 18 kills and three blocks and Alaina Snow had three blocks and three aces. Jade Copas had four aces. Copas led the squad with 20 digs while Trinity Notestine had 16, Snow had 12, Woods had nine and Stotler had seven.

Riverside (15-5, 11-1 TRC) has a one-game lead over the Vikings (10-7, 10-2) with two left to play. Miami East won the squads’ first matchup 3-0 in early September.

Minster 3, Fort Recovery 1

The Wildcats lost a MAC match 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday in Minster.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-11, 1-6 MAC) with 14 kills and five total blocks while Alyssa Niemeyer had seven and Jayden Clune and Kayla Lamm each had five. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had three aces. Ava Grieshop had 12 digs and Barhorst had nine. Clune had 18 assists.

New Bremen 4, Marion Local 1

The Cardinals won a MAC match 24-26, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (19-0, 7-0) with 16 kills while Olivia Heitkamp had 11 kills and eight blocks. Mia Schmitmeyer had 12 kills and Melina Schrader had 11 kills and three aces. Chloe Bornhorst had 28 assists and Schrader had 22 assists. Abi Powers had 22 digs.

Versailles 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers won a MAC match 25-22, 25-10, 25-19 on Thursday in Versailles.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (8-11, 3-4) with 17 kills while Kaylee Braun had six. Hayley Porter had four aces. Brynn Briscoe had 39 assists. Brooke Briscoe had 16 digs and Ashley Jones had 10.

Boston Paul, left, chases after the ball as Allen East’s Ashley Hawk moves to intersect it at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4035-1.jpg Boston Paul, left, chases after the ball as Allen East’s Ashley Hawk moves to intersect it at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carmen Heuker looks to steal the ball from Allen East’s Reagan Emerick during a nonconference game on Thursday in Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4117-1.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker looks to steal the ball from Allen East’s Reagan Emerick during a nonconference game on Thursday in Botkins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul looks to maneuver around Allen East’s Aidrien Goble during a nonconference game on Thursday in Botkins. Paul scored two goals and had two assists in the squad’s 5-2 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_3957-1.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul looks to maneuver around Allen East’s Aidrien Goble during a nonconference game on Thursday in Botkins. Paul scored two goals and had two assists in the squad’s 5-2 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins boys golf earns state berth, boys soccer clinches WOSL title

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.