Football roundup: Anna drops 4th straight, Lehman earns 1st win

ANNA — Anna lost its fourth straight Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. St. Henry scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to jumpstart a 26-7 defeat of the Rockets.

After a scoreless first quarter, Owen Lefeld scored on a 4-yard TD run with 10:32 left in the second quarter to give the Redskins a 7-0 lead. Lefeld scored on a 6-yard run with 4:13 left to push the lead to 14-0, then Bennet Gels threw a 58-yard TD to Bryce Brookhart with 1:11 left to increase the lead to 20-0 after a missed extra point.

Brookhart threw a 29-yard TD to Jaden Lange with 8:35 left in the third to increase the lead to 26-0 after a missed extra point. Justin Richards scored Anna’s TD on a 6-yard run with 5:05 left in the third.

St. Henry had 370 yards of offense while Anna had 152.

Hunter Schmidt ran for 77 yards on 19 carries for the Rockets while Richards ran for 41 yards on 16 carries. Carter Seigle completed 3-of-10 passes for 35 yards with one interception: Richards caught all three passes. Schmidt led the team with 8.5 tackles.

Lefeld ran for 211 yards and two TDs on 39 carries.

Anna (3-5, 2-4 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Minster this Friday.

Lehman Catholic 26, Covington 13

The Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season and first-ever Three Rivers Conference win on Friday in Covington.

Izaiah Sherman scored on a 53-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Covington an early 7-0 lead, but Donovan O’Leary threw a 35-yard TD pass to Michael McFarland later in the quarter to tie it 7-7.

The Cavaliers took control in the second quarter. O’Leary threw a 23-yard TD pass to Seth Knapke to put Lehman ahead 14-7, then Devin Pride returned a recovered fumble 15 yards for a TD to push the advantage to 20-7 after a missed extra point.

Nathan Sollmann scored on a 4-yard run in the third to increase the lead to 26-7 after a failed two-point conversion try. Covington closed the final gap to 13 when Landon LaPoint caught a 12-yard TD pass from Jensen Wagoner in the fourth.

Lehman had 249 yards of offense while Covington had 235.

O’Leary completed 9-of-11 passes for 123 yards with two TDs. Sollmann gained 65 rushing yards and scored one TD on 18 carries. McFarland caught three passes for 52 yards.

John Edwards led the Cavaliers with 12.5 tackles. AJ Newson, Knapke and Pride each recovered one fumble. Karsten Franklin intercepted one pass.

Lehman (1-7, 1-4 TRC) is scheduled to travel to Troy Christian this Friday.

Riverside 41, Miami East 7

The Pirates stayed in the TRC race with a lopsided win on Friday in De Graff.

Myles Platfoot scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Simon Godwin, and Landon Stewart returned an interception 50 yards to give the squad a 21-0 lead.

Warren Shockey scored on 9-yard TD run and a 2-yard TD run in the second to help boost the lead to 35-7 at halftime. He scored on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter to push the margin over 30 points and start a running clock.

Platfoot completed 11-of-15 passes for 172 yards with one TD and ran for 67 yards and one TD on four carries. Shockey ran for 37 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Deven Frilling caught seven passes for 80 yards while Godwin caught two passes for 62 yards with one TD.

Dylan Smith led Riverside with 10 tackles. Godwin recovered one fumble.

The Pirates improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in TRC play. They are one game behind Milton-Union and Northridge in conference standings. The Bulldogs and Polar Bears are scheduled to face off Friday, and Riverside is scheduled to host Milton-Union in Week 10.

The Pirates are scheduled to travel to Covington this Friday.

Coldwater 42, Minster 0

The Wildcats couldn’t keep up in a MAC game on Friday at Cavalier Stadium.

Minster managed 63 yards of offense while Coldwater gained 370.

Austin Wellman gained 52 rushing yards on 13 carries for Minster. Brogan Stephey completed 3-of-10 passes for 20 yards. James Niemeyer led the team with five tackles and intercepted one pass.

Isaac Fullenkamp ran for 108 yards and four TDs on 10 carries for Coldwater while Reece Dellinger completed 8-of-11 passes for 160 yards with one TD and one interception.

Minster (1-7, 0-6 MAC) is scheduled to host Anna this Friday.

Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33

The Cardinals stayed close but couldn’t knock off the Flyers in a MAC game on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

Peyton Otte scored on a 9-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Marion Local a 7-0 lead, then Darren Meier scored on a 5-yard TD run with 11:44 left in the second to boost the lead to 14-0.

New Bremen’s David Homan threw a 90-yard TD pass to Nick Alig with 7:23 left in the second to cut the gap to 14-7, but Dylan Fleck scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:47 left to increase the Flyers’ lead to 14 points.

Homan scored on a 1-yard TD run with two seconds left before halftime to cut the gap to 21-13 after a missed extra point. He then threw a 9-yard TD pass to Alig with 8:28 left in the third to close it to 21-19 after a missed extra point.

Meier scored on a 1-yard TD run a minute later top push the lead to 28-19. Homan scored on a 1-yard run with 2:46 left to close the gap to 28-26, but Otte threw a 50-yard TD to Brady Ronnenbaum with 58 seconds left to increase the lead to 35-26.

Otte scored on a 21-yard TD run with 5:49 left in the fourth to push the lead to 41-26. Homan scored on a 1-yard run with 39 seconds left to close the final gap to eight points. New Bremen attempted an onside kick, which Fleck recovered.

New Bremen had 472 yards of offense while Marion Local had 452.

Homan completed 17-of-29 passes for 319 yards with two TDs and ran for 122 yards and three TDs on 26 carries. Alig caught eight passes for 185 yards with two TDs.

Braeden Suchland led the Cardinals with seven tackles.

Otte completed 15-of-16 passes for 201 yards and one TD and ran for 159 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.

New Bremen (5-3, 3-3) is scheduled to travel to Parkway this Friday.

Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

The Tigers crushed the Blue Jays in a MAC game on Friday in Delphos.

Jack Osborne scored on a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter while Eli McEldowney scored on a 11-yard run. Carson Bey scored on a 59-yard TD run in the second quarter and Lucas Stammen intercepted a pass and return it 32 yards for a TD. Chase McEldowney kicked a 26-yard field goal by halftime to push the lead to 31-7.

Osborne scored on a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter while Gabe Thompson scored on a 5-yard TD run.

The Tigers had 351 yards of offense while St. John’s had 120.

Osborne ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 16 carries while Bey completed 6-of-12 passes for 59 yards and one TD and ran for 76 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Bey intercepted two passes and Stammen intercepted one.

Versailles (7-1, 5-1) is scheduled to travel to St. Henry this Friday.

WEEK 8 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Fort Loramie 24, Sidney 14 St. Henry 26, Anna 7 Lehman Catholic 26, Covington 13 Riverside 41, Miami East 7 Coldwater 42, Minster 0 Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33 Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

