Saturday roundup: Botkins boys, Anna girls 2nd at Rocket Invitational

ANNA — Botkins’ boys cross country squad and Anna’s girls squad each finished second in Anna’s Rocket Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans’ boys came in second out of 18 teams with 95 points, 48 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem.

Keaton Schnippel finished ninth in 17:03. Shane Weatherhead was 18th in 17:43, Carter Pleiman was 19th in 17:50, Parker Schnippel was 21st in 17:51, Carson Brown was 28th in 18:10.8 and Cole Steinke was 29th in 18:11.6.

Houston finished sixth, Anna finished eighth and Sidney finished ninth.

Anna’s Hunter Schmidt finished first overall in 16:11 while John Young was 20th in 17:51. Houston’s Hunter Mowery was 11th in 17:20.2 while Ethan Davis was 34th in 18:28. Sidney’s Gavin Musser was 25th in 18:06 while Andrew Bonifas was 44th in 18:43.

Lehman Catholic and Fairlawn each had runners compete individually. Lehman’s Hezekiah Bezy was 99th in 19:54 while Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis was 109th in 20:07.

Anna’s girls finished second out of 13 teams with 90 points, 42 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem.

Paige Steinke led Anna by finishing eighth in 20:33. Bethany Althauser was 14th in 21:14, Serenity Williamson was 20th in 21:58, Grace Bensman was 28th in 22:24 and Kaylie Kipp was 29th in 22:26.

Botkins finished fourth and Sidney finished sixth.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished third in 19:30 while Alaina Mann finished 10th in 20:55, Grace Gutman finished 18th in 21:54 and Malanie Maurer finished 39th in 22:53. Sidney’s Emily Fleming finished 12th in 20:56 and Kara Kellner finished 42nd in 23:06.

Houston and Fairlawn had runners compete individually. Houston’s Ava Knouff was 49th in 23:22 while Fairlawn’s Myla Cox was 63rd in 23:52.

• Girls tennis

Mays finishes runner-up in Div. I sectional tournament

Kara Mays finished second in the Division I sectional tournament, which concluded Saturday in Troy.

She earned her fourth consecutive district berth on Wednesday and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. She beat Northmont’s Lily Baswell 7-5, 6-2 in a semifinal and lost 6-0, 6-1 to Vandalia-Butler’s Xia Lin in the championship match.

Mays finished runner-up last year and earned a sectional title in 2019. Her overall regular season record this year was 9-2.

The D-I district tournament will take place on Thursday at ATP Lindner Family Center in Mason.

• Volleyball

Houston 3, Minster 2

Houston won a nonconference match 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10 on its home court on Saturday.

Emma Kemp led Houston (7-12) with 15 kills while Kayla Winner and Grace Slade each had 11 and Aliya Stangel had nine. Slade had four total blocks and Bri Kemp had three. Bri Kemp had 43 assists. Megan Maier had 39 digs, Rylie Voisard had 18 and Katie Maier had 16.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-12) with 27 kills while Kayla Lamm had 11. Barhorst and Maura Baumer each had four total blocks. Lyndi Hemmgelgarn had 35 digs, Barhorst had 23, Ava Grieshop had 17 and Jayden Clune had 17. Clune had 45 assists.

Jackson Center 3, Versailles 1

Jackson Center won a nonconference match 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Versailles.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (16-5) with 13 kills while McKinley Reichert had 12 and Sarah Clark had 10. Reichert had 15 digs and two blocks. Clark had 13 digs and two aces. Morgan Kipker had 23 assists and 17 digs. Gabrielle Woolley had 12 assists. Ava Winner had 21 digs.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (8-12) with 22 kills while Jenna Marshal had nine. Brynn Briscoe had 41 assists and four aces. Brooke Briscoe had 21 digs, Brynn Briscoe had 20 and Ashley Jones and Bomholt each had 13.

Fort Loramie 3, Fort Recovery 1

The Redskins won a nonconference match 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 on Saturday in Fort Recovery.

Ava Sholtis and Katrina Berning each had 12 kills for Fort Loramie (15-5) while Summer Hoying had nine and Skyler Albers had eight. Colleen Brandewie had 23 assists while Jenna Barhorst had 17. Riley Heitkamp had 17 digs, Brooke Holthaus had 10 and Sholtis had nine.

Fairlawn 3, Newton 0

The Jets won a nonconference match 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (12-5) with 12 kills while Lonna Heath had 10 and Ellie Henman and Addison Swearingen each had eight. Heath had five aces and 12 digs. Taylor Lessing had 44 assists.

New Bremen 3, Arcanum 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 on Saturday in Arcanum.

Kaylee Freund and Melina Schrader each had nine kills for New Bremen (20-0). Olivia Heitkamp had seven kills and three total blocks. Schrader had four aces and 15 assists. Chloe Bornhorst had 16 assists. Abi Powers had 10 digs.

• Boys soccer

Lehman Catholic 5, Lima Central Catholic 1

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Marti Portabella scored two goals for Lehman (4-10-1) while Josh George, Nick Minneci and Sam Gilardi each scored one. George had one assist.

Ryan Armstrong had eight saves.

Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1

The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game on Saturday in Miamisburg.

Rylyn Paul scored one goal for Botkins (11-1-2). Carson Motter had 11 saves.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 4, Troy Christian 0

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference match on Saturday in Sidney.

Eva Dexter scored three goals for Lehman (9-4-2) while Colleen O’Leary scored one. Tori Lachey had one assist.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

