Monday roundup: Sidney girls soccer falls 2-0 to Tippecanoe

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls soccer team lost 2-0 to Tippecanoe in the defacto Miami Valley League championship game on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets, which have already clinched their third consecutive MVL Valley Division title, were tied with the Red Devils atop overall MVL standings entering the game.

Tippecanoe scored one goal in the first half to take control, then added an insurance goal with a little under 10 minutes left. Megan Landis scored one goal and had one assist and Maddie Moran scored one goal for the Red Devils (9-4-2, 7-0-1).

Sidney (7-8-1, 6-1-1) can secure a second-place finish in overall MVL standings with a victory or tie against Greenville on Wednesday.

Bethel 1, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported for Lehman (9-4-2, 5-3-0).

Northmont 3, Anna 2

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Monday in Clayton.

Taylor Poeppelman and Jaydn Huber each scored one goal for Anna (9-2-2).

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 16-14 on their senior night on Monday in Sidney.

Syndi Boshears had seven aces for Sidney (5-15, 5-11 MVL Valley). Kyla Rush had eight kills while Anna Brady had six. Avery Griffis had 16 assists and Madelyn Bockrath had 13 assists. Boshears had 19 digs.

“Overall a great game with a lot of effort from everyone on the team,” Sidney coach Megan Verhoff said. “So proud of them all.”

Fairlawn 3, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 0

The Jets won a nonconference match 25-10, 25-6, 25-11 on Monday in Springfield.

Ellie Henman led Fairlawn (13-5) with eight kills while Lonna Heath had seven and Addison Swearingen and Jessie Abke each had five. Heath and Vaegus Gallimore each had four aces. Taylor Lessing and Heath each had eight digs while Swearingen had seven. Lessing had 24 assists.

Houston 3, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-21, 25-11, 25-22 on Monday in Pitsburg.

Emma Kemp led Houston (8-12) with nine kills. Grace Slade had six blocks and Rylie Voisard had 18 digs.

Centerville 3, Russia 1

The Raiders lost a nonconference match 20-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20 on Monday in Centerville.

No statistics were reported for Russia (11-10).

Sidney junior forward Lexee Brewer, left, chases after Tippecanoe’s Maddie Chronister during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Monday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost the defacto MVL championship game 2-0. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_BPB_0452-Edit-1.jpg Sidney junior forward Lexee Brewer, left, chases after Tippecanoe’s Maddie Chronister during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Monday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets lost the defacto MVL championship game 2-0. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Volleyball squad beats West Carrollton 3-2 on senior night

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

