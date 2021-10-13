Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie volleyball beats Fairlawn

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s volleyball team finished Shelby County Athletic League play with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Fairlawn on senior night on Tuesday.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (16-5, 11-1 SCAL) with 10 kills and three aces while Summer Hoying had nine kills and Jada Drees had seven. Skyler Albers had six total blocks. Riley Heitkamp had 17 digs, Sholtis had 14 and Colleen Brandewie had 10. Brandewie had 19 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 14.

Ellie Henman led Fairlawn (14-6, 6-5) with 10 kills while Jessie Abke had eight. Addison Swearingen and Vaegus Gallimore each had 13 digs while Lonna Heath and Abke each had 11. Taylor Lessing had 21 assists.

The Redskins clinched the outright SCAL title last week. Fairlawn, which will travel to Houston on Friday, will finish fourth in league standings.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-5, 25-14, 25-17 on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Syndi Boshears led Sidney (5-16, 5-12) with nine digs.

Jackson Center 3, Anna 0

The Tigers earned an SCAL win on Tuesday in Anna.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (17-5, 9-3) with 11 kills and five blocks while McKinley Reichert had eight kills and Sarah Clark had seven. Gabrielle Woolley had four aces. Ava Winner had 21 digs, Reichert had 14 and Clark had nine. Morgan Kipker had 15 assists and Woolley had nine.

Brenna Cobb and Kaitlyn Harris each had four kills for Anna (5-17, 4-8). Madison Jeffries had 28 digs and Cynthia Davidson and Cobb each had 13. Cobb had 13 assists.

The Tigers tied with Russia for second in SCAL play while Anna finished fifth.

Russia 3, Botkins 0

The Raiders won an SCAL match 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 on Tuesday in Botkins.

Kate Sherman and Carley Scott each had 10 kills for Russia (12-10, 9-3) while Cece Borchers had seven. Roni Poling had four kills and four total blocks. Simone Puthoff had 11 digs and Sherman had eight. Miah Monnin had 30 assists.

The Raiders tied with Jackson Center for second in SCAL play. Botkins (5-17, 0-12) finished seventh.

Houston 3, Mississinawa Valley 2

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-19, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15, 15-2 on Tuesday in Union City.

Emma Kemp had 13 kills for Houston (9-12) while Grace Slade had 12 and Aliya Stangel and Rylie Voisard each had nine. Slade had five total blocks. Megan Maier had 33 digs, Voisard had 16, Katie Maier had 13, Kemp had 12 and Bri Kemp had 11. Bri Kemp had 41 assists.

The Wildcats, which will host Fairlawn on Friday, are 2-9 in SCAL play and will finish sixth.

Riverside 3, Covington 1

The Pirates clinched the outright Three Rivers Conference title with a 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 victory on senior night on Tuesday in De Graff.

Sasha Stotler led Riverside (16-5, 12-1) with 19 kills, seven blocks and four aces. Jenna Woods had 14 kills and three blocks. Woods, Alaina Snow and Trinity Notestine each had 16 digs, Jade Copas had 11 and Grace Brownlee had 10. Snow had 34 assists.

The Pirates, which are scheduled to host Milton-Union on Thursday, have a two-game lead in TRC play over Miami East.

Troy Christian 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a TRC match 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 25-8 on Tuesday in Sidney.

Taylor Geise led Lehman (7-13, 5-7) with 10 kills while Kaitlyn Fortkamp and Layla Platfoot each had five. Platfoot had eight total blocks. Geise had 16 digs and Caroline Wesner had 11. Wesner had 23 assists.

New Bremen 3, New Knoxville 1

The Cardinals stayed undefeated and clinched at least a share of the Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21 win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Mia Schmitmeyer led New Bremen (21-0, 8-0 MAC) with 21 kills while Kaylee Freund had nine. Amelia Dammeyer had nine aces. Abi Powers had 26 digs, Chloe Bornhorst had 23 and Dammeyer had 13. Melina Schrader had 26 assists and Bornhorst had 23.

Coldwater 3, Minster 1

The Wildcats lost a MAC match 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday in Minster.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-13, 1-7) with 14 kills while Ella Mescher had 12 and Alyssa Niemeyer had eight. Ava Grieshop had four aces and Barhorst had five total blocks. Niemeyer had 10 digs and Jayden Clune and Barhorst each had eight. Clune had 34 assists.

Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a MAC match 27-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-22 on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (8-13, 3-5) with 18 kills while Jenna Marshal had 16. Marhsal had three aces and Taylor Wagner had five total blocks. Brooke Briscoe had 23 digs and Brynn Briscoe had 15. Brynn Briscoe had 31 assists.

• Boys soccer

Tippecanoe 7, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Carson Taylor and Nick Fenton each scored one goal for Sidney (5-8-2, 2-5-1) while Michael Koester and Connor Simpson each had one assist.

Jack Davidson had 20 saves.

“We played good tonight against a great Tipp team,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We held our own against a physical and talented team tonight, but we just don’t have the depth on the bench to really compete. But we did have some bright spots tonight; it is the first time we scored against Tipp.”

Jackson Center 8, Fairlawn 3

The Tigers earned a Western Ohio Soccer League win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center improved to 7-6-1 overall and 5-1 in WOSL play while Fairlawn fell to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in WOSL play.

It was the last league game for both squads. Jackson Center finishes second in WOSL play while Fairlawn will tie with Lima Temple Christian and New Knoxville for fifth.

No statistics were reported.

Troy Christian 2, Botkins 1

The Trojans lost a nonconference match on Tuesday in Troy to drop to 11-2-2 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Botkins 2, Troy Christian 0

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Troy.

Boston Paul and Camdyn Paul each scored one goal for Botkins (11-3-1) and each had one assist.

Emma Pax had seven saves and set the program’s career saves record. She set the program’s single-season saves record earlier this season.

Riverside volleyball clinches outright TRC title

