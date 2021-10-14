Wednesday roundup: Sidney girls soccer beats Greenville 11-0

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls soccer squad beat Greenville 11-0 on senior night in a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney and earned a share of the league title.

Lainie Fair scored three goals for Sidney (8-8-1, 7-1-1) while Larkyn Vordemark and Paige Frew each scored two. Ally Blatter, Olivia Barga, Lexee Brewer and Kyleigh Spade each scored one. Kimora Johnson had four assists, Jadah McMillen had two, Vordemark had two and Barga, Brewer and Jaycee Roach each had one.

It was the final regular season and MVL game for the Yellow Jackets, which tied with Tippecanoe for the overall MVL title.

Tippecanoe beat Sidney 2-0 on Monday to take a one-game lead in league standings. But the Red Devils (9-5-2, 7-1-1) lost 1-0 to Vandalia-Butler (7-7-2, 6-2-1) on Wednesday to drop back into a tie with the Yellow Jackets.

