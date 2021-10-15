Thursday roundup: Anna beats Botkins, clinches WOSL title

BOTKINS — Anna clinched an outright Western Ohio Soccer League title with an 8-0 victory over Botkins on Thursday.

Tanner Spangler scored five goals for Anna (10-2-2, 4-1-0 WOSL) while Iris Canan scored two and London Reiss scored one. Addy McEldowney had two assists, Canan had two and Laney Reiss had one. Abby Stroh had one save.

The Trojans dropped to 11-4-1 overall and 3-2 in WOSL play with the loss.

It’s the Rockets’ third WOSL title in four years.

Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory on Thursday in Lima.

Mara O’Leary, Colleen O’Leary and Eva Dexter each scored three goals for Lehman (10-4-2) while Ella Black had two assists and Tori Lachey had one.

Heidi Toner had three saves.

• Girls tennis

Mays season ends in district tournament

Sidney senior Kara Mays’ season and career ended in the Division I district tournament on Thursday at ATP Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Mays lost 6-2, 6-0 to Walnut Hills’ Alexis Covington in a first-round match.

It was the third consecutive district berth for Mays, who won a sectional title in 2019. She finishes as the program’s leader for career wins and career singles wins as well as single-season leader for singles wins.

• Boys golf

Abbott season ends in district

Sidney senior Kaden Abbott’s season and career ended in the Division I district tournament on Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Course.

Abbott shot an 86 and tied for 48th.

“He is a two-time district golf qualifier and a three-year letterman,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “It has been so enjoyable coaching Kaden. He is a really good golfer and a great kid. I am going to miss that kid.”

• Boys soccer

Botkins 5, New Knoxville 0

The Trojans finished regular-season and WOSL play with a victory over the Rangers on Thursday in Botkins.

Botkins finishes 12-2-2 overall and 6-0 in WOSL play.

No statistics were reported.

• Volleyball

Greenville 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost their last regular-season match 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 in Miami Valley League action on Thursday in Greenville.

Kyla Rush led Sidney (5-17, 5-13) with five kills while Shelbie Miller had four. Syndi Boshears had a team-high seven digs. Madelyn Bockrath had 11 assists.

The Yellow Jackets finished third out of five teams in the MVL Valley Division.

Fairlawn 3, Arcanum 0

The Jets won a nonconference match 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (14-6) with 12 kills while Lonna Heath had 10 and Addison Swearingen had eight. Abke had four aces. Taylor Lessing had 14 digs, Vaegus Gallimore had 11 and Swearingen and Heath each had 10. Lessing had 33 assists.

Riverside 3, Milton-Union 0

The Pirates finished Three Rivers Conference play with a 25-16, 26-14, 25-14 victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday in West Milton.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (17-5, 13-1 TRC) with 20 kills while Sasha Stotler had seven. Stotler had four aces and Woods had three. Stotler and Alaina Snow each had four total blocks. Trinity Notestine led the team with eight digs. Snow had 28 assists.

Lehman Catholic 3, Dayton Northridge 0

The Cavaliers won a TRC match 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 on Thursday in Dayton.

Kailee Rank led Lehman (8-13, 6-7) with nine kills while Layla Platfoot had seven total blocks. Taylor Geise had 16 digs and Rank had 11. Caroline Wesner had 13 assists and three aces. Megan Carlisle had eight assists.

New Bremen 3, Fort Recovery 0

The Cardinals finished off regular-season play by clinching the outright Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 win on Thursday in New Bremen.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (22-0, 9-0 MAC) with nine kills and five blocks while Mia Schmitmeyer had nine kills. Abi Powers had 13 digs. Melina Schrader had 17 assists and Chloe Bornhorst had 11.

Versailles 3, Minster 2

Versailles beat Minster 32-34, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 15-12 in both squads’ MAC finale on Thursday in Versailles.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (9-13, 4-5) with 34 kills while Jenna Marshal had 13. Clare Rethman, Kaylee Braun and Taylor Wagner each had four blocks. Brooke Briscoe had 33 digs, Bomholt had 22, Brynn Briscoe had 15, Clare Rethman had 12 and Marshal had 10. Brynn Briscoe had 45 assists.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-14, 1-8) with nine kills while Ella Mescher had eight. Jayden Clune had five aces and Alyssa Niemeyer had three. Barhorst had six total blocks and Mescher had four. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 27 digs, Barhorst had 23 and Clune and Niemeyer each had 18. Clune had 13 assists.

Versailles finished fifth in MAC play while Minster finished ninth.

Botkins’ Ellie Steinke, left, and Anna’s Jayce Billing converge during a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8973.jpg Botkins’ Ellie Steinke, left, and Anna’s Jayce Billing converge during a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Botkins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul gets ball control in front of Anna’s Jadyn Huber at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_8946.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul gets ball control in front of Anna’s Jadyn Huber at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Iris Canan fires a shot past Botkins’ goalie Emma Pax during a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Botkins. Canan scored two goals in the 8-0 win and had two assists. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN101621BotkinsAnnaGSoc.jpg Anna’s Iris Canan fires a shot past Botkins’ goalie Emma Pax during a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Botkins. Canan scored two goals in the 8-0 win and had two assists. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Mays, Abbott see seasons, careers end

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

