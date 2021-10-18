Football roundup: Lehman Catholic falls 28-21 to Troy Christian

TROY — Lehman Catholic played Troy Christian close but fell 28-21 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday.

John Edwards scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Lehman a 7-0 lead, but Troy Christian’s Landon Rich scored on an 18-yard TD run by the end of the quarter to tie it 7-7.

Edwards scored on a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter to give the Cavaliers a 14-7 lead, but Troy Rich scored on a 1-yard run to tie it 14-14 at halftime.

Lee Burkett scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Troy Christian a 21-14 lead in the third quarter, but Michael McFarland scored on an 85-yard TD pass from Donovan O’Leary in the third quarter to tie it 21-21.

The Eagles took the lead for good when Burkett threw an 18-yard TD pass to Gavin Blore in the fourth quarter.

Troy Christian had 348 yards of offense while Lehman had 297. Individual statistics were not reported.

Lehman (1-8, 1-5 TRC) is scheduled to close out the season this Saturday when it hosts Dayton Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Anna 28, Minster 21

The Rockets edged the Wildcats on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Minster to break a four-game losing streak.

Zach Ambos returned the game’s opening kickoff 87 yards to give Anna a 7-0 lead. Carter Seigle scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the second to boost the lead to 14-0.

But Minster’s Brogan Stephey scored on a 1-yard TD run to cut the gap to 14-6 at halftime after a missed extra point, then threw a 19-yard TD pass to James Niemeyer with 7:34 left in the third to even it at 14-14 after a two-point conversion.

Seigle threw a 19-yard TD pass to Justin Richards with 14 seconds left in the third to give Anna a 21-14 lead, but Austin Wellman scored on a 1-yard TD run with 4:27 left in the fourth to tie it 21-21.

Seigle scored on a 1-yard TD run with 47 seconds left to lift the Rockets to the victory.

Anna had 239 yards of offense and Minster had 284.

Seigle completed 11-of-14 passes for 126 yards with one TD. Hunter Schmidt ran for 79 yards on 21 carries. Brandon Axe caught three passes for 42 yards and Richards caught three passes for 39 yards. Kohlten Carey led the team with 7.5 tackles.

Stephey completed 14-of-24 passes for 281 yards with one TD. Zach Fortman caught two passes for 83 yards and Devin Wuebker caught five passes for 80 yards. Stephey led the squad with eight tackles and Wellman had seven.

Anna (4-5, 3-4 Midwest Athletic Conference) is scheduled to conclude regular-season play by hosting Marion Local this Friday. Minster (1-8, 0-7 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Versailles this Friday to conclude its season.

Lucas 31, Fort Loramie 8

The Redskins lost during another long road trip on Friday in Lucas.

Grant Barrett scored on a 45-yard TD run with 7:01 left in the first quarter to give Lucas a 7-0 lead, then Andrew Smollen threw a 40-yard TD pass to Corbin Toms midway through the second to boost the lead to 14-0.

Caleb Maurer threw a 4-yard TD pass to Damon Mescher to cut the gap to 14-8 at halftime, but Smollen threw a 27-yard TD pass to Andrew Fanello early in the third quarter to increase the lead to 21-8.

Aiden Culler hit a 24-yard field goal and Corbin Toms scored on a 70-yard TD run before the end of the third to seal the win for the Cubs.

Lucas had 419 yards of offense while the Redskins had 209.

Maurer completed 10-of-25 passes for 69 yards with one TD. Will Holland ran for 106 yards on 25 carries. Darren Eilerman had 7.5 tackles while Calvin Hoying had seven.

Fort Loramie (3-6) is scheduled to conclude regular-season play by traveling to Lima Central Catholic this Friday.

Riverside 41, Covington 6

The Pirates earned a big Three Rivers Conference win on Friday in Covington and can secure a piece of the league title with a victory this Friday.

Riverside (7-2, 5-1 TRC) is tied for second place in the league with Northridge. The Pirates are scheduled to host TRC leader Milton-Union (8-1, 6-0) this Friday.

Warren Shockey ran for a 2-yard TD run and Myles Platfoot threw a 15-yard TD pass to Landon Stewart in the first quarter on Friday to give the Pirates a 14-0 lead. Izaiah Sherman scored on a 2-yard TD run for the Buccaneers early in the second to trim the lead to 14-6, but Platfoot scored on a 4-yard and 1-yard run to push the lead to 27-6 by halftime.

Platfoot threw a 60-yard TD pass to Stewart in the third to push the lead to 34-6, then the two hooked up on a 70-yard TD pass in the fourth to finish the game’s scoring.

Riverside had 386 yards of offense while Covington had 204.

Platfoot completed 9-of-14 passes for 226 yards with three TDs and one interception and ran for 76 yards on 11 carries. Stewart caught seven passes for 195 yards with three TDs. Shockey ran for 59 yards on 16 carries. Skyler Hudson led the squad with 7.5 tackles.

New Bremen 51, Parkway 19

The Cardinals cruised to a big MAC win on Friday in Rockford.

Hunter Schaefer scored on an 8-yard TD run and David Homan threw a 21-yard TD pass to Ben Sailer in the first quarter to help New Bremen build a 14-0 lead.

Parkway’s Eddie Nichols scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the first to cut the gap to 14-6, but Homan scored on TD runs of 18 yards and 1 yard early in the second to boost the lead to 27-6, then threw a 34-yard TD pass to Nick Alig with 6:26 left to push the lead to 34-6. Dylan Bambauer scored on a 1-yard TD run before halftime to push the lead to 41-6 and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

The Cardinals had 487 yards of offense while Parkway had 185.

Homan completed 8-of-14 passes for 187 yards with two TDs and one interception and ran for 81 yards on seven carries. Hunter Schaefer ran for 89 yards on 11 carries. Alig caught two passes for 67 yards with one TD. Dylan Kremer had four tackles and one interception.

New Bremen (6-3, 4-3 MAC) is scheduled to conclude regular season this Friday by hosting Fort Recovery.

Versailles 27, St. Henry 7

The Tigers earned a lopsided MAC win on Friday in St. Henry.

Jack Osborne scored on a 67-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the squad a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Carson Bey scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to boost the lead to 13-0, then Taran Tyo scored on a 46-yard fumble return before halftime to increase the lead to 20-0.

Osborne finished the game’s scoring with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Versailles had 311 yards of offense while Versailles had 167.

Bey completed 8-of-16 passes for 117 yards and ran for 56 yards and one TD on 18 carries. Osborne ran for 131 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Eli McEldowney caught three passes for 46 yards. Tyo recovered two fumbles and Gabe Thompson recovered one.

Versailles (8-1, 6-1 MAC) is scheduled to wrap up regular-season play by hosting Minster this Friday.

Anna edges Minster, Fort Loramie can’t keep up at Lucas

WEEK 9 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 35, Stebbins 20 Anna 28, Minster 21 Lucas 31, Fort Loramie 8 Troy Christian 28, Lehman Catholic 21 Riverside 41, Covington 6 New Bremen 51, Parkway 19 Versailles 27, St. Henry 7

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

