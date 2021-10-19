Saturday roundup: Botkins boys 4th, Fort Loramie girls 7th at state golf tourney

UPPER ARLINGTON — Botkins’ boys golf squad finished fourth in the Division III state tournament on Saturday at Ohio State University Golf Club while Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad finished seventh in the Div. II state tournament.

It was the second D-III state berth in three years for the Trojans, which finished 12th out of 12 teams two years ago.

“We dropped almost 50 to 60 strokes a day from two years ago,” Botkins coach Brett Meyer said. “They have put the time in. They deserve to be here.”

The Trojans shot a 326 team score on the OSU Scarlet Course on Friday and a 343 score in extremely windy conditions on Saturday to finish with a 669, 45 strokes behind first-place Berlin Hiland.

Freshman Ross Dietz led Botkins with a 77-86-163. Senior Jameson Meyer shot 85-83-168, senior Jack Dietz shot 81-89-170, senior Isaac Cisco shot 86-85-171 and sophomore JJ Meyer shot 83-89-172.

The squad will lose Jameson Meyer, Jack Dietz and Cisco to graduation, along with senior Jaydon Wendel, who didn’t golf in the state tournament.

“They had most wins in school history last year and broke that this year by about 20 wins, school record for nine holes and 18-hole (team scores), two years making state, so they’ve done a lot,” Brett Meyer said. “Very few kids at Botkins have made state two years in the same sport, that’s something they’ll have forever.

“Ross and JJ really stepped up and solidified us as a really good golf team. Very good foundation for the future.”

Fort Loramie finished seventh out of 12 schools in the D-II girls tournament, which was held at the OSU Gray Course. The Redskins shot a 345 on Friday and 371 on Saturday to finish with 716 overall, 60 strokes behind first-place Lima Central Catholic.

Senior Eva Bolin shot an 83-86-169. Senior Rhese Voisard shot an 88-94-102, junior Aubrey Turner shot an 86-90-176 and sophomore Morgan Pleiman shot an 88-101-189. Sophomore Carlie Goubeaux, whose scores didn’t count towards the team score, shot a 128-106-234.

Minster’s boys golf squad also qualified for the D-III state tournament and tied for seventh with a 696 team score. The Wildcats shot 357 on Friday and 339 on Saturday.

Mitchell Bornhorst led Minster with an 87-80-167. Nathan Beair shot 88-80-168, Louis Magoto shot 91-83-174, and Jack Meyer shot 91-96-187. Ray Purdy, whose score’s didn’t count towards the team score, shot a 94-96-190.

• Cross country

Fort Loramie boys, girls sweep SCAL meet

Fort Loramie’s boys and girls cross country squads swept the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday in Anna.

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished first with 35 points, 11 ahead of second-place Botkins.

The Redskins’ top five runners finished in the top 12 spots. Colin Gasson finished third in 16:40, Colten Gasson finished fourth in 16:55, Trey Ranly finished sixth in 17:08, Adam Ballas finished 10th in 17:27 and Frank Rethman finished 12th in 17:39.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished first in 16:00 while Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert was second in 16:32.

Schmidt earned SCAL runner of the year honors by finishing first and was also named first team, as were the top seven finishers in the meet. Runners who finished in spots No. 8 through No. 14 earned second team honors.

Aside from Schmidt, Reichert, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson and Ranly, Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel (fifth, 17:04) and Houston’s Hunter Mowery (7th, 17:11) placed high enough to earn first-team honors.

Botkins’ Parker Schnippel was eighth in 17:14, Carter Pleiman was ninth in 17:25, Shane Weatherhead was 11th in 17:38 and Carson Brown was 13th in 17:41. All placed high enough to earn second-team honors, as did Fort Loramie’s Ballas and Russia’s Brayden Monnin, who was 14th in 17:42.

Anna’s boys squad finished third, Houston finished fourth, Russia finished fifth and Jackson Center finished sixth. Fairlawn had runners compete individually.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first with 29 points, 20 ahead of second-place Anna.

All of the Redskins’ runners placed in the top 10. Claire Rethman finished second in 19:51, Lauren Moore finished third in 20:16, Colleen Borchers finished fifth in 20:36, Liv Borchers finished ninth in 21:00 and Ava Turner finished 10th in 21:16.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first in 19:26 to earn SCAL runner of the year honors. By finishing in the top seven, she also earned first team all-SCAL honors along with Rethman, Moore, Anna’s Paige Steinke (fourth, 20:19), Colleen Borchers, Anna’s Bethany Althauser (sixth, 20:41) and Botkins’ Alaina Mann (seventh, 20:47).

Runners who finished in spots No. 8 through 14 earned second team all-SCAL honors for the year. Anna’s Grace Bensman (eighth, 20:56), Liv Borchers, Turner, Anna’s Serenity Williamson (11th, 21:24), Fort Loramie’s Harley Eilerman (12th, 21:30), Botkins’ Grace Gutman (13th, 21:38) and Russia’s Ella Hoehne (14th, 21:47) placed high enough to earn second-team honors.

Botkins’ girls finished third, Russia finished fourth and Houston finished fifth. Fairlawn had runners compete individually.

Sidney boys, girls earn 1st place in MVL Valley Division

Sidney’s boys and girls cross country squads each earned Miami Valley League Valley Division titles on Saturday in the league’s meet in Tipp City.

The girls squad finished first out of the five Valley Division teams and fifth overall out of the 10 total MVL schools. Emily Fleming led the Yellow Jackets by finishing eighth in 20:55.

The boys squad finished first out of the five Valley Division teams and sixth overall out of the 10 total MVL schools. Gavin Musser led the Yellow Jackets by finishing 20th in 18:15.

Minster boys, girls sweep MAC championships

Minster’s boys and girls cross country squads each finished first in the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday in Coldwater.

The boys squad finished first with 33 points, 35 ahead of second-place New Bremen.

Minster’s Alex Albers finished first in 16:43. Jack Grieshop was sixth in 17:26, Joseph Slonkosky was seventh in 17:35, Ryan Halpin was ninth in 17:37 and Jim Trzaska was 10th in 17:40.

New Bremen’s Zach Wiedeman finished fifth in 17:22. Zach Ashman was 11th in 17:43 and Patrick Bernhold was 12th in 18:11.

Versailles finished fifth. Noah Shimp led the Tigers by finishing 15th in 18:19.

Minster’s girls squad finished first with 27 points, 65 ahead of second-place Versailles.

Minster’s Margaret Hemmelgarn finished first in 19:02. Taylor Roth finished second in 19:07, Chaney Cedarleaf finished fourth in 19:47, Ava Stammen finished seventh in 20:28 and Morgan Ketner finished 13th in 20:59.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga finished fifth in 19:48 while Keira Rahm finished ninth in 20:28.28.

New Bremen finished sixth. Caroline Whitlatch finished eighth in 20:28.28 while Molly Dues finished 12th in 20:48.

Lehman Catholic boys 4th at inaugural TRC meet

Lehman Catholic’s boys cross country squad finished fourth out of five teams in the inaugural Three Rivers Conference meet on Saturday in Covington.

Mark Moloney II led Lehman by finishing ninth in 19:17. Samuel Laforme was 10th in 19:18.4.

• Girls soccer

Anna 0, Lima Shawnee 0

The Rockets tied Lima Shawnee in their final regular season game on Saturday in Lima.

Anna enters tournament play with a 10-2-3 overall record.

• Volleyball

St. Henry 3, Fort Loramie 0

Fort Loramie lost a nonconference match 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 in its final regular season contest on Saturday on its home court.

Ava Sholtis and Summer Hoying each had seven kills for Fort Loramie (16-6). Sholtis had nine digs and Riley Heitkamp had seven. Colleen Brandewie had 12 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 11.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Volleyball

Fairlawn 3, Houston 0

The Jets won a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 on Friday in Houston.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (15-6, 7-5) with 11 kills while Ellie Henman had nine and Lonna Heath had eight. Addison Swearingen had 14 digs. Taylor Lessing had 30 assists.

Grace Slade led Houston (9-13, 2-10) with five kills. Emma Kemp had nine digs and Bri Kemp had 13 assists.

Botkins' boys golf players and coach pose for a photo after finishing fourth in the Division III state tournament on Saturday at Ohio State University Golf Club in Upper Arlington. It was the program's second state berth in three years.

Fort Loramie boys, girls sweep SCAL cross country meet

By Bryant Billing

