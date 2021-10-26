Saturday roundup: Fairlawn, Jackson Center win in sectional finals

TROY — Fairlawn beat Riverside 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 in a Division IV sectional final on Saturday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn (17-6) with 14 kills while Lonna Heath had 13 and Ellie Henman and Addison Swearingen each had nine. Heath had 14 digs and Abke had 12. Taylor Lessing had 43 assists.

Sasha Stotler led the Pirates with 16 kills and three blocks while Jenna Woods had 15 kills. Alaina Snow had 35 assists.

The No. 7 seed Jets advance to face No. 4 Russia in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Troy. Fairlawn beat the Raiders 3-1 on Sept. 2 on its home court and lost 3-0 on Sept. 28 in Russia.

Riverside finishes 18-6 overall.

Russia 3, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 0

The Raiders won a Div. IV sectional final 25-17, 25-8, 25-5 on Saturday in Troy.

Kate Sherman led Russia (14-10) with seven kills while Miah Monnin, Bailey Pohlman and Roni Poling each had six and Cece Borchers and Carley Scott each had five.

The No. 4 Raiders advance to face No. 7 Fairlawn in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Troy. The Raiders lost 3-1 to the Jets on Sept. 2 at Fairlawn and won a second Shelby County Athletic League matchup between the two 3-0 on Sept. 28 in Russia.

Jackson Center 3, Dayton Jefferson 0

The Tigers won a Div. IV sectional final 25-3, 25-2, 25-2 on Saturday in Troy.

No. 2 Jackson Center (19-5) advances to face No. 9 Newton in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Troy.

No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Triad 0

The Redskins won a Div. IV sectional final 25-4, 25-8, 25-10 on Saturday in Covington.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (18-6) with 12 kills while Lauren Bergman had four aces. Jenna Barhorst had 16 assists and Colleen Brandewie had six.

The No. 1 seed Redskins advance to face No. 11 Yellow Springs in a sectional final on Tuesday in Covington.

South Charleston Southeastern 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost 25-19, 25-16, 26-20 in a Div. IV sectional final on Saturday in Covington.

Botkins finishes 5-18 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Cross country

4 area girls squads qualify for D-III regional meet

Four area teams earned regional berths in the Div. III girls district cross country meet on Saturday in Cedarville.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad tied for first place with West Liberty-Salem in the meet, which included two different districts. Each program earned a district title.

Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman finished fourth in 19:30. Lauren Moore was fifth in 19:47, Liv Borchers was 13th in 20:08, Ava Turner was 18th in 20:42 and Harley Eilerman was 20th in 20:45.

The top seven squads in the meet earned regional berths. Anna finished third with 106 points, 53 behind the Redskins and Tigers. Versailles finished fourth and Botkins finished sixth.

Anna’s Paige Steinke led the squad by finishing 12th in 20:03. Grace Bensman was 28th in 21:11, Kaylie Kipp was 46th in 22:04, Hope Bixler was 57th in 22:38 and Breann Reaman was 84th in 24:07.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga finished ninth in 19:56. Keira Rahm was 16th in 20:21, Holly Langenkamp was 25th in 20:58, Miriam Gehret was 33rd in 21:28 and Erin Frederick was 41st in 21:43.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished third in 19:00. Alaina Mann was 18th in 20:35, Grace Gutman was 26th in 21:09, Alaina Jutte was 51st in 22:20 and Ava Egbert was 58th in 22:38.8.

Russia finished eighth out of 18 teams, 19 points behind No. 7 Cedarville and a regional berth. Houston finished 13th.

Russia’s Ella Hoehne led the squad by finishing 32nd in 21:22. Houston’s Ava Knouff led the squad by finishing 47th in 22:14.

Fairlawn had runners compete individually. Of the program’s runners, Jocelyn McDonald had the best time by finishing 42nd in 21:46.

Sidney’s Fleming qualifies for D-I regional meet

Sidney’s Emily Fleming earned an individual regional berth in the D-I girls district meet on Saturday in Cedarville.

Fleming finished 28th in 19:55 to earn one of 12 individual regional berths. The time set a program record for fastest 5K race.

Sidney finished 12th out of 19 teams.

5 area boys squads qualify for D-III regional meet

Fort Loramie and Botkins each earned district championships in the Div. III boys cross country district meet on Saturday in Cedarville, and three other squads earned regional berths.

Fort Loramie finished first overall in the 23-team district with 49 points while Botkins finished second with 65. The meet includes two different districts, and the top two finishers each earned district titles.

Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson was second in 16:24 while Colten Gasson was third in 16:24. Trey Ranly was ninth in 16:57, Frank Rethman was 11th in 16:59.8 and Adam Ballas was 24th in 17:37.

Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel was seventh in 16:49. Parker Schnippel was 10th in 16:59, Shane Weatherhead was 12th in 17:02.2, Carter Pleiman was 16th in 17:20 and Carson Brown was 20th in 17:27.

Anna finished third, Russia finished fifth and Houston finished eighth. The top eight teams earned regional berths.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished first overall in 15:52. John Young finished 18th in 17:23, Aaron Haynes finished 28th in 17:44.1, Noah Deeren finished 40th in 17:58 and Collin Frilling finished 44th in 18:12.

Russia’s Caleb Unverferth finished 21st in 17:28. Brayden Monnin finished 23rd in 17:32, Landon Pleiman finished 39th in 17:58, Jacob Schmitmeyer finished 46th in 18:15 and Seth Hiatt finished 50th in 18:18.

Houston’s Hunter Mowery finished 13th in 17:02.7. Wesley Vondenhuevel finished 35th in 17:53, Ryan Ely finished 49th in 18:17, Ethan Davis finished 56th in 18:21.6 and Justin Pollock finished 58th in 18:29.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert earned an individual regional berth. He finished fourth in 16:26. The Tigers finished 18th overall.

Lehman Catholic finished 16th. Hezekiah Bezy led the squad by finishing 79th in 18:53.

Fairlawn had runners compete individually. Of the squad’s runners, Dominic Davis had the fastest time by finishing 96th in 19:19.

Sidney boys 20th in D-I district meet

Sidney’s boys cross country squad finished 20th out of 25 teams in the Div. I district meet on Saturday in Cedarville. Gavin Musser led the Yellow Jackets by finishing 89th in 17:53.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 5, Jackson Center 0

The Trojans won a Div. IV sectional final on Saturday in Botkins.

No. 4 seed Botkins (14-2-2) advances to face No. 6 Dayton Christian in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine.

Jackson Center finishes 7-7-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Xenia Legacy Christian 4, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost in a Div. IV sectional final on Saturday in Xenia.

Fairlawn finishes 4-10 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie boys, girls, Botkins boys earn D-III district cross country titles

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

