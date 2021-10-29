Sports Extra with Dave Ross: How Fort Loramie got a home game with a losing record

Seems odd but it actually makes sense after brief examination. The OHSAA’s computer point system that determines football playoff qualification and seeding rewards both victories and the success of those beaten opponents. Enrollment size is also a factor.

Fort Loramie finished the regular season 4-6 and earned a number eight seed along with a division seven playoff opening home game in region 28 on Saturday night against ninth seeded Springfield Catholic Central which ended 7-3. Yes, the team with four wins qualified higher than the one with seven. Here’s why.

Catholic Central’s seven beaten opponents won only 13 games while Loramie’s group of four produced 15 which gave the Redskins a chance to finish ahead of the Irish. The keys to the Loramie rise are the wins over Sidney (division two) and Lima Central Catholic (division seven but in another region). Sidney won five games, all against divisions two and three. Meanwhile, LCC defeated larger schools in six of their eight conquests including a trio from division four. Simply put, Catholic couldn’t stay with Loramie in what is termed “second level points.”

I see the Redskins as a definite favorite over SCC on Saturday night. The winner is destined for a trip to top seed Marion Local a week later. Marion’s opening playoff opponent is 16 seed Twin Valley South which tied Tri-County North for the last berth. They were still tied after the initial tie-breaker but that was broken at the next level since TVS had beaten TCN during the regular season.

The Redskins are elated to play at home for only the fourth time in 2021. They look forward to 2022 when they’re slated for six regular season home contests along with a pair at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium, provided nothing gets in the way of visiting the “Gem City.” Dayton teams are prone to late cancellation even when covid is not involved. Fort Loramie doesn’t have a football conference and that can be a trying circumstance.

Division champs

After losing to Fort Loramie in week eight, Sidney rebounded with fine efforts to defeat both Stebbins and Xenia to claim the Miami Valley League’s Valley Division title. Kudos to all concerned for adding another building block toward an overall MVL championship. I was delighted to see the Yellow Jackets play for something significant in the final week of the regular season, and take care of business with a 38-0 shutout. The on field postgame celebration included some students and fans from the stands to make it even more special. After all, this was the first such opportunity in 51 years.

Sidney scored in almost every way possible at Xenia including touchdown, field goal, safety, and kicked extra point. Only a two point conversion was missing.

Anna

Anna (4-6) is one of seven Midwest Athletic Conference members to qualify for week 11 as the Rockets will visit Springfield Northeastern (7-3) on Saturday night in division six. Seven of ten MAC squads have qualified with only Delphos St. John’s, Parkway, and Minster staying home. I have little insight on Anna’s matchup but when in doubt, take the MAC member. Anna lost five of its last six but that was also the toughest part of the Rockets schedule. Those five finished 41-9 and are all still playing.

Majority qualify

Except for last year’s covid induced exception allowing all 700+ schools into the football playoffs, 2021 marks the first time that over half of the overall field in Ohio will qualify. In fact, it’s above 60% as 448 engage in the postseason party. Games will be at home sites for two rounds before switching to neutral venues like Sidney Memorial Stadium in week three. State champs need to win six games. Watch for many huge blowouts during this weekend’s 224 opening encounters. Whether this expansion results in a major infusion of revenue for the OHSAA remains to be seen. Not all games make money including at least two played in Sidney over the years.

Circumstantial

“I smelled a rat ” on an apparent Ohio State touchdown pass/catch at Indiana last Saturday night. Suspiciously, the first player to congratulate the receiver in the end zone was an offensive lineman. I thought he had to be downfield illegally to arrive that quickly. Correct, and the penalty delayed a Buckeyes TD but only by a couple of plays. The Bucks were downright dominant in Bloomington.

