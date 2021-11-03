Football roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away late in playoff opener

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie scored three late touchdowns to run away from Springfield Catholic Central to a 38-16 win in a Division VII, Region 28 playoff opener on Saturday at Redskin Stadium.

The No. 8 seed Redskins (5-6) advance to face No. 1 Marion Local in a second-round game this Saturday in Maria Stein.

Fort Loramie took an early 8-0 lead when Caleb Maurer threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman late in the first quarter and then threw a two-point conversion pass to Owen Pleiman.

The Fighting Irish tied it early in the second on a 17-yard TD pass by Darrien Stapleton and a two-point conversion run by Ty Myers. But Will Holland scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:02 left, then Maurer threw a two-point conversion pass to Owen Pleiman to give Fort Loramie a 16-8 halftime lead.

Myers threw an 8-yard TD pass to Ashton Young with 5:50 left in the third quarter, then threw a two-point conversion pass to Young to tie it 16-16.

But Fort Loramie pulled away late. Maurer threw a 13-yard TD pass to Pleiman to boost the lead to 22-16 after a missed two-point conversion before the end of the quarter, then threw a 43-yard TD pass to Damon Mescher early in the fourth and followed with a two-point conversion pass to Meyer to increase the lead to 30-16.

After an interception, Holland scored on a 24-yard TD run with 3:55 left and then ran in on the two-point conversion try to clinch the victory for the Redskins.

Fort Loramie had 416 yards of offense with four turnovers and 11 penalties. Catholic Central had 144 yards of offense with one turnover and six penalties.

Maurer completed 12-of-19 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Holland ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Meyer caught three passes for 71 yards. Calvin Hoying led the team with nine tackles. Meyer and Owen Pleiman each intercepted passes.

Anna 17, Springfield Northeastern 3

The Rockets earned a victory in a first-round Division VI, Region 24 playoff game on Saturday in Springfield.

The No. 11 seed Rockets (5-6) advance to face No. 14 Fort Recovery in a second-round game this Saturday in Anna. Anna won a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two 28-0 on Sept. 10.

Zach Ambos made a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter to give Anna a 3-0 lead. Carter Seigle threw a 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Axe in the second to boost the lead to 10-0.

The Jets made a 33-yard field goal to trim the lead to 10-3 by halftime, but Seigle threw a 16-yard TD pass to Kohlten Carey in the third to secure the win.

Anna had 273 yards of offense while Northeastern had 192.

Seigle completed 9-of-11 passes for 108 yards with two TDs. Hunter Schmidt ran for 91 yards on 28 carries. Ambos caught four passes for 78 yards. Colin Elliott intercepted one pass.

Riverside 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville East 7

The Pirates earned a lopsided victory in a first-round Division VII, Region 28 playoff game on Saturday in De Graff.

No. 4 seed Riverside (8-3) advances to face No. 5 Cincinnati College Prep in a second-round game on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside gained 344 yards of offense while Sciotoville East managed 120.

Myles Platfoot completed 8-of-12 passes for 161 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for three touchdowns.

Warren Shockey ran for 102 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries while Dominik Stotler gained 58 rushing yards on three carries and scored one TD. Landon Stewart caught five passes for 104 yards and one TD. Shockey caught one TD pass.

Skyler Hudson recovered two fumbles and Deven Frilling recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Dylan Smith led the squad with 6.5 tackles.

New Bremen 51, Lockland 0

The Cardinals cruised to a victory in a first-round Division VII, Region 28 playoff game on Saturday in New Bremen.

No. 7 seed New Bremen (8-3) advances to face No. 2 Tri-Village in a second-round game this Saturday in New Madison.

The Cardinals had 328 yards of offense while Lockland managed 89.

Hunter Schaefer ran for 123 yards on 11 carries and scored three TDs. Trevor Schaefer, Colten Muether and Braden Suchland each ran for one TD.

David Homan completed 6-of-14 passes for 55 yards and one TD. Nick Alig caught four passes for 41 yards. Dylan Bambauer hauled in a TD pass.

Jonathan Heitkamp led New Bremen with seven tackles. Bambauer and Homan each intercepted one pass.

Owen Gabel made 6-of-7 extra-point attempts and made a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Versailles 49, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 14

The Tigers took a 35-point lead by halftime and cruised to a victory in a Division V, Region 20 playoff game on Saturday in Versailles.

No. 5 seed Versailles (10-1) advances to face No. 14 Carlisle in a second-round game on Saturday in Versailles.

The Tigers had 377 yards of offense while Summit Country Day had 175.

Carson Bey completed 10-of-12 passes for 146 yards and two TDs. Eli McEldowney, who opened the game with an 85-yard kickoff return, caught three passes for 63 yards and one TD.

Jack Osborne ran for 94 yards and two TDs on 11 carries while Gabe Thompson ran for 75 yards and one TD on seven carries. Landon Henry also ran for one TD.

Bey and Carter Luthman each recovered one fumble.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 11 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Trenton Edgewood 37, Sidney 10 Anna 17, Springfield Northeastern 3 Fort Loramie 38, Springfield Catholic Central 16 Riverside 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville East 7 New Bremen 51, Lockland 0 Versailles 49, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 14

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

