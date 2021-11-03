Volleyball: 4 area teams win district titles

Four area volleyball teams captured district titles on Saturday, including three Shelby County Athletic League squads. That’s not uncommon; at least three SCAL schools have won district championships in the same season nine times since 2009.

SCAL rivals Russia and Fort Loramie will face off in a Div. IV regional semifinal for the second consecutive year on Thursday at Clayton Northmont High School. The Raiders won 3-2 last year. The two squads met in a regional final in 2019, which Fort Loramie won 3-1. The two split in SCAL play in regular season this year.

Jackson Center will face St. Henry in a Div. IV regional semifinal on Thursday at Northmont while Versailles will face Cincinnati McNicholas in a D-III regional semifinal on Thursday at Kettering Fairmont.

Russia 3, Tri-Village 1

The Raiders won their fifth consecutive district title with a 25-19, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16 victory on Saturday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center.

Kate Sherman led Russia (16-10) with 19 kills while Cece Borchers and Carley Scott each had seven. Bailey Pohlman had six. Sherman and Scott each had three aces. Sherman had five total blocks and Pohlman had four.

Scott had 18 digs, Simone Puthoff had 11 and Miah Monnin had 10. Monnin had 38 assists.

Fort Loramie 3, Cincinnati Christian 0

The Redskins won their 14th consecutive district title with a 25-3, 25-11, 25-15 victory on Saturday in Troy.

Ava Sholits led Fort Loramie (20-6) with 12 kills while Skyler Albers had seven, Jada Drees had six and Summer Hoying and Katrina Berning each had five. Albers had four aces and Riley Heitkamp had three.

Colleen Brandewie had 18 assists and Jenna Hoying had seven. Sholits had 10 digs and Brandewie had eight.

Jackson Center 3, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

The Tigers won their first district title since 2018 with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-11 win on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome.

Sarah Clark and Shia Akers each had nine kills for Jackson Center (21-5) while Elena Platfoot had eight. Gabrielle Woolley had 15 assists and Morgan Kipker had 13. Ava Winner had 14 digs.

Versailles 3, Clermont Northeastern 0

The Tigers earned their ninth straight district title with a 25-12, 25-5, 25-17 victory on Saturday at Northmont.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (13-13) with 13 kills while Tori Tyo had six. Brooke Briscoe had nine aces. Briscoe had 14 digs and Bomholt had nine. Brynn Briscoe had 28 assists.

Fort Loramie's Summer Hoying spikes during a Division IV district final on Saturday in Troy. The Redskins have won 14 consecutive district titles. The Russia Raiders pose for a team photo after defeating Tri-Village at Troy to win the Division IV District Champion Russia's Miah Monnin defends against Tri-Village's Morgan Hunt at Troy on Saturday. Russia's Simone Puthoff bumps against Tri-Village at Troy on Saturday. Russia's Cece Borchers spikes as Tri-Village's Maria Petry defends at Troy on Saturday. The Fort Loramie Redskins hold up their Division IV District Champion trophy after defeating Cincinnati Christian at Troy on Saturday. Fort Loramie's Lauren Bergman bumps against Cincinnati Christian at Troy on Saturday. Fort Loramie's Summer Hoying spikes as Cincinnati Christian's Lauren Uffman at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia's Carley Scott, left, and Jilian Chapman celebrate after defeating Tri-Village in a Division IV district final on Saturday at Troy High School's Trojan Activities Center. The Raiders have won district titles each of the last five years. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Versailles to play in regional semifinals Thursday

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

