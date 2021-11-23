Versailles advances to state semifinal

TROTWOOD — Versailles took a 14-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 28-0 win over Preble Shawnee in the Division V, Region 20 final on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison’s Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex.

It’s the first regional championship and state semifinal berth for the Tigers (13-1) since 2004. They advance to face Columbus Harvest Prep on Saturday at London High School’s Bowlus Field..

Versailles struck first on a 12-yard touchdown run by Jack Osborne with 5:15 left in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. The Arrows then drove to the Tigers’ 19-yard line before committing its first turnover of the game.

After forcing Versailles to punt, Shawnee drove back into Tiger territory only to commit a second straight turnover.

This time Versailles made Shawnee pay. The Tigers scored on a 15-yard touchdown run by Carson Bey with 1:23 to play in the first half for a 14-0 lead.

Shawnee attempted an onside kick to begin the second half and appeared to recover. However, the Arrows were penalized for touching the ball before it had traveled the mandatory 10 yards, thus giving the Tigers the ball at the Arrows 49-yard line.

Nearly four minutes later, the Tigers scored on a 16-yard pass as Trey Mills caught a Bey pass for a 21-0 lead.

Versailles added the final score of the night on a 7-yard touchdown run by Landon Henry with 9:18 left in the game.

Shawnee was held to just 145 yards of offense on the night, with 116 of those coming on the ground.

Versailles rushed 281 yards and controlled the ball most of the game. Bey ran for 130 yards on 13 carries while Henry ran for 51 yards on 10 carries and Osborne ran for 46 yards on 10 carries. Bey’s TD pass to Mills was his only completion on five attempts.

Henry led the squad with 8.5 tackles and intercepted one pass. Ryan Knapke recovered one fumble.

Versailles senior quarterback Carson Bey runs while trying to avoid Preble Shawnee defenders during a Division V, Region 20 game on Saturday at Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex in Trotwood. The Tigers won 28-0 to capture a regional title and advance to a state semifinal.

Tigers will face Columbus Harvest Prep Saturday in London

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eaton Register Herald editor Eddie Mowen Jr. at (937) 683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

