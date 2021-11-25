Tuesday roundup: Anna beats West Liberty-Salem to open season

ANNA — Anna’s girls basketball squad started the season with a 35-30 win over West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday.

West Liberty-Salem scored the first nine points, but the Rockets controlled the rest of the first half and took a 13-12 lead into the locker room.

Kayli Brewer made a basket in the third quarter to push Anna’s lead to 18-12, and Breann Reaman made a late basket to increase the lead to 23-14. But the Tigers scored the next six points to cut the gap to 3.

Anna, though, responded by scoring the next seven points to take a 30-20 lead. West Liberty-Salem pulled within 32-27 late, and the teams traded points the rest of the way.

Reaman led Anna with 12 points while Brenna Cobb had 11. Lenna Rowland scored eight. Brewer scored four points and had four steals. Reaman, Rowland and Brewer each had four rebounds.

Anna shot 14 for 38 (37 percent) from the floor while West Liberty-Salem shot 10 for 29 (34 percent). Anna had a 22-13 rebounding edge.

Houston 55, Fairlawn 49

The Wildcats won a Shelby County Athletic League opener on Tuesday in Houston.

The Jets led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Houston used a 10-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-23 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored Fairlawn 17-13 in the third and 14-13 in the fourth.

Megan Maier and Katie Maier each scored 15 points for Houston (1-1). All of Katie Maier’s points came in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter. Taylor Maxwell scored 10 and Rylie Voisard scored nine, all of which came in the first half.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (0-2) with 32 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Camri Cundiff scored 11, nine of which came in the first half.

Botkins 38, Jackson Center 25

The Trojans pulled away in the second half to earn a win in an SCAL opener on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime. The squad outscored the Tigers 11-5 in the third quarter to take a 26-19 lead, then finished with a 12-6 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans (2-0) with 19 points.

Jackson Center dropped to 0-2 overall.

Lehman Catholic 28, Lima Perry 26

The Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season by beating former Northwest Central Conference foe Perry on Tuesday in Lima.

The Cavaliers built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Perry trimmed the gap to 16-11 by halftime, then outscored Lehman 8-4 in the third to pull within 20-19. The Cavaliers finished with a 9-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with 10 points. Heidi Toner scored nine. O’Leary had six rebounds while Layla Platfoot had a team-high seven. Platfoot and Caroline Wesner each had three steals.

Covington 71, Riverside 31

The Pirates lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Covington built a 21-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-10 advantage in the second to take a 40-23 halftime lead. The Buccaneers outscored Riverside 21-6 in the third and 10-2 in the fourth.

No scoring information was reported for the Pirates, which dropped to 1-1 overall.

Versailles 47, Fort Recovery 39

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday in Versailles.

Versailles built a 29-22 lead by halftime, then outscored the Indians 12-10 in the third. Fort Recovery finished with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Jenna Dirksen led Versailles (1-1) with 21 points while Madalin Barga scored eight.

Minster 53, Celina 36

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Celina.

Minster led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 45-28 at the end of the third.

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall. No statistics were reported.

