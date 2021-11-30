Weekend roundup: Versailles advances to D-V state final

LONDON — Versailles scored the first two touchdowns of the second half and held on to beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 28-22 in a Division V state semifinal on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-1) advance to face Kirtland (14-0) in the D-V state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Landon Henry scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to give Versailles a 7-0 lead.

Harvest Prep’s Aiden Rogers threw a 27-yard TD pass to Austin Reeves early in the second quarter, but the Tigers kept the lead at 7-6. The Warriors missed an extra-point attempt but got a second chance due to a penalty, then missed a two-point conversion try.

Carson Bey scored on a 35-yard TD run shortly after to give Versailles a 14-6 lead, but Jalen Jennings scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the quarter, then Rogers threw a two-point conversion pass to tie it 14-14.

The Tigers scored twice in the third quarter to take control. Bey scored on a 1-yard TD run to boost the lead to 21-14, then Henry scored on a 3-yard run later in the quarter shortly after intercepting a pass to push the lead to 28-14.

Marchello Cox scored on a 5-yard TD run and Rogers threw a two-point conversion pass in the fourth to close the gap to 28-22, but Versailles recovered an onside kick, then ran out the clock to secure the victory.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 55, Huber Heights Wayne 50

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference game in the Ohio Girls Basketball Report’s Journey to the Tourney on Sunday at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Wayne built an 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Sidney used a 14-12 scoring advantage in the second to tie it 23-23 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets then took control with a 19-9 edge in the third.

Lexee Brewer led Sidney (1-1) with 19 points and 11 steals. Allie Stockton scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Kelis McNeal scored nine points and had a team-high 11 rebounds. Kiara Hudgins added seven points.

Sidney shot 22 for 51 (43.1 percent) from the floor and had a 29-21 rebounding advantage. The Warriors shot 17 for 35 (48.6 percent) from the floor and had 29 turnovers to Sidney’s 18.

Anna 57, Versailles 26

The Rockets earned a big nonconference victory on Saturday in Versailles.

Anna built a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-4 scoring advantage in the second to pull out to a 30-12 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Tigers 18-4 in the third.

Breann Reaman led Anna (2-0) with 17 points and five rebounds while Taylor Poeppelman scored 14 points and had four assists. Kaylie Brewer added 10 points and Brenna Cobb scored nine.

Lexi Magoto led Versailles (1-2) with 10 points while Kaylee Braun scored nine.

Anna shot 24 for 44 (55 percent) from the floor while Versailles shot 10 for 30 (33 percent). The Rockets had an 18-12 rebounding edge.

New Knoxville 41, Botkins 25

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

The squads played to a 10-10 tie in the first quarter, but the Rangers used a 12-2 scoring edge in the second to take control. New Knoxville finished with a 7-2 scoring edge in the third and 12-11 edge in the fourth.

Boston Paul led Botkins (2-1) with nine points while Carmen Heuker scored seven.

Houston 47, Bradford 42

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Each squad scored seven points in the first quarter. Houston used a 15-12 advantage in the second to take a 22-19 halftime lead, then finished the Railroaders off with an 18-12 advantage in the third.

Taylor Maxwell led Houston (2-1) with 11 points while Katie Maier and Emma Kemp each scored 10.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

