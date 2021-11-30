Monday roundup: Fairlawn earns big nonleague win over Ridgemont

SIDNEY — Fairlawn dominated a nonconference girls basketball game on its home court on Monday and beat Ridgemont 55-21.

The Jets used a 22-4 scoring advantage in the first to take control. Lonna Heath scored 12 points in the quarter while Camri Cundiff scored eight.

Fairlawn outscored the Golden Gophers 18-11 in the second and 15-3 in the third. Ridgemont finished with a 3-0 edge in the fourth.

Heath finished with 33 points, all of which came in three quarters. Cundfiff finished with three.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

