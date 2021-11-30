Monday roundup: Fairlawn earns big nonleague win over Ridgemont

SIDNEY — Fairlawn dominated a nonconference girls basketball game on its home court on Monday and beat Ridgemont 55-21.
The Jets used a 22-4 scoring advantage in the first to take control. Lonna Heath scored 12 points in the quarter while Camri Cundiff scored eight.
Fairlawn outscored the Golden Gophers 18-11 in the second and 15-3 in the third. Ridgemont finished with a 3-0 edge in the fourth.
Heath finished with 33 points, all of which came in three quarters. Cundfiff finished with three.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.