Tuesday roundup: Fairlawn boys lose at Triad, Botkins girls beat Anna

NORTH LEWISBURG — Fairlawn couldn’t keep up and lost a nonconference boys basketball game 46-36 on Tuesday at Triad.

The Cardinals took a 13-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Jets used a 12-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-22 halftime lead. Triad outscored Fairlawn 10-2 in the third to take a 32-25 lead, then finished off the win with a 14-11 advantage in the fourth.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-1) with 18 points while Dominic Davis scored 12, nine of which came in the first quarter.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 46, Anna 38

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Anna.

Botkins led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Rockets used a 13-12 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 21-20 at halftime. The Trojans used a 13-6 edge in the third quarter to pull out to a 34-26 lead, and the teams traded points in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (3-1, 2-0 SCAL) with 20 points while Janel Platfoot scored 17. Camdyn Paul and Aleah Johnson each scored eight.

Breann Reaman and Kayli Brewer each scored 12 points for Anna (2-1, 0-1) while Taylor Poeppelman scored 11.

Botkins shot 17 for 36 (47 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 13 for 43 (30 percent). The Trojans had a 23-19 rebounding edge.

Fort Loramie 58, Jackson Center 14

The Redskins earned a lopsided SCAL win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Seven different players scored in the first quarter to help Fort Loramie take a 17-4 lead. Skylar Albers scored eight of the Redskins’ 22 points in the second quarter to help boost the squad’s lead to 39-4 at halftime.

Fort Loramie finished with a 7-3 edge in the third quarter and 12-7 edge in the fourth. The entire second half was played with a running clock; it’s the first year the Ohio High School Athletic Association is implementing a running clock in the second half once the point differential reaches 35 points. A similar rule has been in effect for tournament games for several years.

The Redskins had a 21-11 rebounding edge and made 22 steals. They shot 50 percent from the floor. Jackson Center finished with 24 turnovers.

Albers led Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0) with 11 points. Ava Sholtis and Riley Heitkamp each scored nine while Avery Brandewie scored eight.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (0-3, 0-2) with four points.

Russia 69, Houston 38

The Raiders earned a lopsided win in an SCAL game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

No scoring was reported.

Russia (3-1, 1-1) shot 39 percent from the floor and had a 43-29 rebounding edge. Houston (2-2, 1-1) shot 33 percent from the floor.

Fairlawn 54, Newton 47

The Jets won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill.

Fairlawn built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 16-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-21 halftime lead. The Indians used a 14-10 scoring edge to pull within 39-35 by the end of the third, but the Jets finished with a 16-12 edge in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (2-2, 0-1) with 25 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Darcy Maxson scored 12 and Alisha Kinnet scored 10.

Covington 58, New Bremen 47

The Cardinals lost their season opener on Tuesday in Covington.

New Bremen built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-21 halftime lead. But the Buccaneers used an 18-9 advantage in the third to take a 39-33 lead, then finished with a 19-14 edge in the fourth.

Riley Trentman led New Bremen with 13 points. Lily Lennartz and Chloe Bornhorst each scored nine and Ella Pape scored eight.

Tippecanoe 45, Versailles 44

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Versailles.

The Red Devils built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Versailles used a 15-12 advantage in the second to pull within 25-22 at halftime.

Each squad scored nine points in the third quarter. The Tigers (1-3) scored late to pull within one but couldn’t pull closer.

No scoring was reported.

MONDAY LATE RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Bellefontaine 65, Riverside 12

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Bellefontaine led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter, 42-9 at halftime and 56-12 at the end of the third.

Jade Copas led Riverside (1-2) with six points and brought down five rebounds.

