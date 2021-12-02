Girls basketball: Sidney seeing early improvement

SIDNEY — In both of Sidney’s first two games, junior guard Lexee Brewer was the squad’s leading scorer. Brewer knows that’s not likely to happen a lot this season — and wants to help make sure it doesn’t happen too often.

Brewer is in her third year as the team’s starting point guard. She racked up 17 points in a loss to Russia on Nov. 19 and followed with 19 points in a five-point win over Wayne on Sunday.

In a Miami Valley League Valley Division game against Fairborn on Wednesday, she was most focused on getting other players shots. And plenty hit them in a 76-17 victory over the struggling Skyhawks.

Nine players scored on Wednesday, and five scored 10 or more points.

“Whoever’s open in the moment, you just have to know where they’re going,” Brewer said.

Junior guard Allie Stockton, who like Brewer is a three-year starter, scored 15 points. Junior forward Regan Clark scored 15. Sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins and freshmen guards Jordan Scully and Larkyn Vordemark each scored 10.

Brewer, Hudgins and Stockton are the only returning players. While the squad’s loaded with talent, Brewer said the group is still learning how to best mesh as a unit.

“I think we’re doing alright,” Brewer said. “I just think we need to get to know each other better and know how to play with each other better. I think if we do that and we work together more, we’re going to have a lot more wins.”

And that’s the big goal for Sidney (2-1, 1-0 MVL Valley) after a 15-8 campaign two years ago and a 16-6 campaign last year.

“We’re definitely trying to get farther and (accomplish more) than the last two years,” Brewer said. “… I think we just have to focus better and work harder in practice to get us to that next step.”

Third-year coach Jamal Foster said he’s seen plenty of hard work since the squad opened the season with a 66-56 loss to Russia.

“That was the first varsity experience for a lot of the girls, so it was nice to get a full week (of practice) after that,” Foster said. “We got back to refocusing on ourselves.”

Scully and Clark both start along with the three returnees. Vordemark is the first player off the bench, and freshman forward Kelis McNeal sees significant playing time off the bench.

Foster said those four newcomers are getting more accustomed to playing with the three returnees.

“They’re all coming along well,” Foster said. “… Jordan and Larkyn, they’re two people who were asked to do a lot in middle school, and now they’re coming here and playing with talent that’s already established. They’re now trying to figure out their role and how they can help. We’re just telling them to be patient.”

Far more than those seven players saw time on the court on Wednesday. Every one of the team’s 11 players saw time in at least three quarters.

“It’s great to see the comradery and the energy on the bench,” Foster said. “Seeing girls who play a lot cheer on the girls who don’t get to play as much, I love that as a coach. They really work hard during the week. …I’m happy to see that chemistry finally coming together.”

The Yellow Jackets scored the first 18 points. They led 23-2 at the end of the first quarter and 49-8 at halftime. Sidney finished with a 17-7 scoring edge in the third and 10-2 advantage in the fourth.

The entire second half was played with a running clock. I’s the first year the Ohio High School Athletic Association is implementing a running clock in the second half once the point differential reaches 35 points. A similar rule has been in effect for tournament games for several years.

Sidney is scheduled to host archrival Piqua on Saturday afternoon.

Sidney junior guard Lexee Brewer looks to shoot while covered closely by Fairborn’s Brooklyn Anderson during a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney. Brewer led Sidney in scoring in the squad’s first two games. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5673-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Lexee Brewer looks to shoot while covered closely by Fairborn’s Brooklyn Anderson during a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney. Brewer led Sidney in scoring in the squad’s first two games. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News 11 Sidney’s Regan Clark shoots over Fairborn’s Erin Bradford at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5709-1.jpg 11 Sidney’s Regan Clark shoots over Fairborn’s Erin Bradford at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots as Fairborn’s Ella Bowman defends during a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5718-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots as Fairborn’s Ella Bowman defends during a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins drives past Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve Sidney’s at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5731-1.jpg Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins drives past Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve Sidney’s at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jordan Scully shoots over Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5746-1.jpg Sidney’s Jordan Scully shoots over Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark is fouled by Fairborn’s Talia Smalls at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5771-1.jpg Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark is fouled by Fairborn’s Talia Smalls at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lauren Conley shoots as Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve defends at Sidney on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5895-1.jpg Sidney’s Lauren Conley shoots as Fairborn’s Elizabeth VanCleve defends at Sidney on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal as Fairborn’s Ava Williams defends at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_5858-1.jpg Sidney’s Kelis McNeal as Fairborn’s Ava Williams defends at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets score first 18 points, beat Fairborn 76-17

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

