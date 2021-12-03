Thursday roundup: Minster, Riverside earn league victories

MINSTER — Minster’s girls basketball team beat Versailles 56-35 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Wildcats built a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 17-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-18 halftime lead. Minster outscored the Tigers 13-12 in the third and 6-5 in the fourth.

Kaycie Albers led Minster (3-1, 1-0 MAC) with 18 points while Ella Mescher scored 14 and Lilly Barhorst scored 12.

Brooke Briscoe led Versailles (1-3, 1-1) with 11 and Jenna Dirksen scored nine.

Botkins 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 22

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Friday in Waynesfield.

Botkins led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Tigers 17-4 in the second to take a 30-6 halftime lead. They finished with a 14-8 scoring advantage in the third and 15-8 advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (4-1) with 20 points while Janel Platfoot scored nine.

Miami East 52, Lehman Catholic 11

The Cavaliers lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Casstown.

The Vikings led 15-0 at the end of the first quarter and used a 26-4 advantage in the second to take a 41-4 halftime lead. Miami East outscored Lehman 6-4 in the third and 5-3 in the fourth.

Layla Platfoot led Lehman (1-3, 0-1 TRC) with five points.

Riverside 59, Dayton Northridge 23

The Pirates won a TRC game on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside built an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 22-10 advantage in the second to take a 40-14 halftime lead. The Pirates finished off the win with a 17-6 advantage in the third.

Jade Copas led Riverside (2-2, 1-1) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Ayva Stewart scored 14 points and had eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Emma Saylor scored 12 points and brought down 12 rebounds.

New Bremen 44, Fort Recovery 32

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Fort Recovery.

The Indians built a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored New Bremen 5-4 in the second to take a 12-10 halftime lead.

New Bremen used a 16-6 scoring edge in the third to take a 26-18 lead, then finished off the win with a 18-14 advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (1-1, 1-0) with 14 points while Abi Powers scored eight.

Botkins earns big nonconference win at Waynesfield-Goshen

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

