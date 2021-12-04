Friday roundup: Botkins, Russia earn lopsided SCAL wins

ANNA — Botkins used a big third quarter to pull away from Anna to a 60-43 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday night.

It was the program’s first victory in Anna since Jan. 4, 2002.

The teams traded runs in the first quarter, after which Botkins led 17-14. The Trojans went on a run late in the second quarter to push their lead to 31-24 at halftime, then outscored the Rockets 17-8 in the third to take a 48-33 lead into the fourth. Botkins finished with a 12-11 advantage in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (2-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Dylan Topp scored 14 points and Carter Pleiman scored 11.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (1-2, 0-1) with 22 points. Bryce Cobb scored eight and Zach Ambos scored seven.

Fort Loramie 39, Jackson Center 36

The Redskins jumped out to a hot start and held on to earn an SCAL win on Friday in Jackson Center.

Fort Loramie jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers scored the last five points to cut the gap to eight heading into the second.

Jackson Center tightened on defense and outscored the Redskins 7-4 in the second to pull within 20-15 at halftime. Fort Loramie used a 12-10 scoring edge in the third and led 32-25 heading into the fourth.

Jackson Center cut the gap to two points with about two minutes left. The Tigers pulled as close as one, but Ty Ruhenkamp made two free throws with six seconds left to push the lead to three points, and Jackson Center couldn’t score before the buzzer.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (1-1, 1-1 SCAL) with 12 points while Isaac Raterman scored 10 and Ty Ruhenkamp scored nine.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center (0-2, 0-2) with 15 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 10.

Russia 82, Houston 43

The Raiders cruised to a big SCAL victory on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia jumped out to a 23-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Raiders outscored Houston 18-16 in the second to take a 41-25 halftime lead, then finished the win with a 23-13 advantage in the third and 18-5 advantage in the fourth.

Zane Shappie led Russia (2-0, 2-0) with 17 points while Brayden Monnin scored 16, Hayden Quinter scored 12 and Xavier Phlipot and Ben Bohman each scored 10.

Parker Herrick led Houston (0-2, 0-2) with 13 points while Jake Leist scored 12 points.

Milton-Union 47, Lehman Catholic 25

The Cavaliers lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

The Bulldogs outscored Lehman 9-0 in the first quarter, then used a 16-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-12 halftime lead. Milton-Union finished with an 11-6 edge in the third quarter and 11-7 edge in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led the Cavaliers (1-1, 1-0 TRC) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bethel 86, Riverside 63

The Pirates lost their first-ever TRC game on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside took a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Bees used a 23-15 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-29 halftime lead.

Bethel ran away with a 35-16 advantage in the third quarter and 20-18 advantage in the fourth.

Landon Stewart, Gavin Osborne and Ayden Clary each scored 12 points for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1) while Hayden Burchett scored 10. Clary had six rebounds and Burchett had four.

Wapakoneta 47, Minster 24

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Friday in Wapakoneta.

The teams played to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter, but the Redskins used a 24-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-12 halftime lead. Wapakoneta outscored Minster 14-8 in the third. The Wildcats finished with a 4-1 advantage in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (0-2) with 11 points.

New Bremen 52, Celina 30

The Cardinals earned a nonconference win on Friday in Celina.

The Bulldogs outscored New Bremen 8-6 in the first quarter but didn’t lead for much longer. The Cardinals used a 17-12 advantage in the second to take a 23-20 halftime lead, then ran away with a 10-4 advantage in the third and 19-6 advantage in the fourth.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (3-0) with 17 points and had six rebounds while Aaron Thieman scored 12 points. Trevor Bergman scored nine points and had six rebounds and four steals.

