Saturday roundup: Sidney girls basketball crushes Piqua

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team crushed archrival Piqua 73-24 in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets built a 33-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Indians 23-8 in the second to take a 56-13 halftime lead. Sidney outscored Piqua 13-4 in the third.

Freshman guard Jordan Scully led Sidney (3-1, 2-0 MVL) with 22 points and hit 5-of-8 three-point attempts. Allie Stockton scored 16, Larkyn Vordemark scored 13 and Kelis McNeal scored eight.

Sidney shot 27 for 52 (51.9 percent) from the floor, including 8 for 13 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range. The Yellow Jackets had 22 steals, with Scully and Lexee Brewer each coming up with six. Sidney had a 27-20 rebounding edge.

Piqua (0-4, 0-2) shot 9 for 29 (31 percent) from the floor and committed 29 turnovers.

Fort Loramie 49, Anna 25

The Redskins jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to claiming a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie outscored the Rockets 17-7 in the second and 11-8 in the third.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (4-0, 3-0 SCAL) with 11 points, five blocks and six assists. Colleen Brandewie scored 10 points and Riley Heitkamp scored 10 points and had five steals.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (2-2, 0-2) with 12 points.

Fort Loramie shot 22 for 45 (49 percent) from the floor and had 17 steals and 17 assists. The Rockets shot 10 for 38 (26 percent) from the floor.

Houston 48, Jackson Center 13

The Wildcats earned a big SCAL win on Saturday in Houston.

Houston took a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Tigers 15-3 in the second to take a 28-8 halftime lead. Houston finished with a 12-2 scoring edge in the third and 8-3 edge in the fourth.

Katie Maier led Houston (3-2, 2-1) with 10 points while Taylor Birkemeier scored eight and Emma Kemp and Rylie Voisard each scored seven.

Ava Winner led Jackson Center (0-4, 0-3) with five points.

Russia 66, Fairlawn 28

The Raiders earned a big SCAL win on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Russia improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SCAL play with the win while Fairlawn dropped to 2-3 and 0-2.

No scoring or other information was reported.

Bethel 25, Lehman Catholic 20

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Tipp City.

Lehman built a 9-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Bees used a 13-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 16-13 halftime lead, then followed with a 5-2 edge in the third to push the lead to 21-15. Lehman finished with a 5-4 edge in the fourth.

Heidi Toner, Mara O’Leary and Caroline Wesner each scored six points for Lehman (1-4, 0-2 TRC).

The Bees had a 22-19 rebounding edge and made 17 steals.

Minster 46, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34

The Wildcats earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Findlay.

Both squads scored nine points in the first quarter, and Liberty-Benton used an 8-6 advantage in the second to take a 17-15 halftime lead. But Minster ran away with a 17-4 scoring edge in the third and followed with a 14-13 edge in the fourth.

Ella Mescher led Minster (4-1) with 14 points, seven of which came in the third quarter. Lilly Barhorst scored eight and Morgan Sparks scored seven.

Troy Christian 42, Riverside 15

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in Troy.

The Eagles built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 17-7 at halftime and 29-11 at the end of the third.

No scoring was reported for the Pirates (2-3, 1-2).

• Boys basketball

Anna 79, Indian Lake 73

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Lewistown.

Anna built a 23-16 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 24-15 advantage in the second to take a 47-31 halftime lead. Indian Lake trimmed the final gap with a 21-20 advantage in the third and 21-12 advantage in the fourth.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (2-2) with 46 points.

Fort Loramie 62, New Knoxville 32

The Redskins earned a nonconference win on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Fort Loramie built a 10-9 lead in the first quarter, then jump-started the blowout with a 21-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-16 halftime lead. The Rangers outscored the Redskins 10-9 in the third. Fort Loramie finished off the win with a 22-7 edge in the fourth.

Ten players scored for Fort Loramie (2-1). Caleb Maurer scored 14 points, Logan Eilerman added 11 and Lane Frilling scored 10.

Fort Loramie shot 25 for 53 (47 percent) from the floor.

Ansonia 52, Houston 49

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Houston led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and used a 17-15 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-22 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 14-12 in the third to pull within 37-36, then finished with a 16-12 advantage in the fourth.

“We had several opportunities but couldn’t get key defensive stops down the stretch,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “Our team fought hard and I’m proud of their effort.”

Jake Leist led Houston (0-3) with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Parker Herrick scored 13 points.

Bradford 69, Fairlawn 54

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford.

Fairlawn built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Railroaders used a 19-18 advantage in the second to tie it 27-27 at halftime. The Jets reclaimed the lead by the end of the third after finishing the quarter with a 16-14 scoring edge, but Bradford ran away in the fourth with a 28-11 edge.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn (1-2) with 30 points while Drew Westerbeck and Gavin Landrey each scored 11.

Lehman Catholic 58, Newton 33

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 21-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 30-18 at halftime and 36-25 at the end of the third.

Justin Chapman led the Cavaliers (2-1) with 18 points and 21 rebounds while Donovan O’Leary scored 15 points and had eight rebounds. A’Zon Steele scored 11 points.

Lehman shot 22 for 51 (43.1 percent) from the floor and had a 40-27 rebounding edge. Newton shot 13 for 56 (23.2 percent) from the floor.

St. Marys 58, New Bremen 57

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Marys.

New Bremen led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and used a 16-14 edge in the second to take a 28-24 halftime lead. The Cardinals used a 22-16 scoring edge in the third to take a 51-40 lead, but St. Marys finished with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Andrew Moore hit two late free throws to cap off St. Marys’ big fourth quarter. Trent Roetgerman missed a late shot for New Bremen, and St. Marys’ Austin Parks grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

Nick Alig led New Bremen (3-1) with 14 points while Reece Busse scored 12 points and Trevor Bergman scored 11. David Homan scored seven points and had nine rebounds.

Parks led St. Marys with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 21 for 44 (48 percent) from the floor while St. Marys shot 23 for 52 (44 percent). The Roughriders had a 31-26 rebounding edge.

Fort Loramie, Houston, Russia girls earn SCAL wins

