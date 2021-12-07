Monday roundup: Fairlawn, Jackson Center girls earn victories

SIDNEY — Fairlawn dominated throughout a nonconference game on its home court on Monday and earned a 54-11 win over Triad.

The Jets took control with an 18-6 scoring advantage in the first quarter, then followed with a 13-2 advantage in the fourth to take a 31-8 halftime lead. Fairlawn followed with a 16-3 advantage in the third and 7-0 advantage in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (3-3) with 20 points while Avery North scored nine and Jessie Abke and Camri Cundiff each scored eight.

Jackson Center 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Jackson Center earned its first win of the season on Monday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center outscored Waynesfield-Goshen 15-5 in the first quarter to take control. Waynesfield-Goshen used an 11-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 24-16 at halftime, but Jackson Center secured the win with a 6-0 edge in the third and 14-13 edge in the fourth.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (1-4) with 14 points while Sarah Clark scored nine and Presley Reese scored eight.

New Bremen 63, Lincolnview 52

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Monday in Lincolnview.

New Bremen built a 15-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-11 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to 31-23 at halftime. New Bremen outscored Lincolnview 22-17 in the third and was outscored 12-10 in the fourth.

Chloe Bornhorst and Kaylee Freund each led New Bremen (2-1) with 16 points while Ella Pape scored eight.

Postponed: Botkins at Lima Senior.

