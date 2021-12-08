Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys earn lopsided win over Stebbins

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball squad cruised in its home opener on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets took a seven-point lead by halftime and pulled away to a 72-53 win over Stebbins in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game.

Sidney led 17-12 by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Indians 17-15 in the second to take a 34-27 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets pushed their lead to 50-39 by the end of the third, then finished off the win with a 22-14 scoring edge in the fourth.

Junior forward Sam Reynolds led Sidney (2-0, 2-0 MVL Valley) with 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jaden Swiger scored 25 points and brought down seven rebounds. Myles Vordemark led the team with eight assists and Julius Spradling had four assists and three steals.

Sidney finished with 24 assists and 33 rebounds. The squad shot 29 for 52 (55.8 percent) from the floor, including 8 for 14 from three-point range. Reynolds made 6-of-6 three-point attempts.

Fort Loramie 55, Fairlawn 33

After a close first half, the Redskins ran away to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

The Redskins built a 15-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Jets 9-8 in the second to push the advantage to 24-20 at halftime.

Fort Loramie ran away in the second half. The squad outscored Fairlawn 17-4 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth.

Ty Ruhenkamp led the Redskins (3-1, 2-1) with 17 points while Caleb Maurer scored 15. Logan Eilerman scored 11.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-3, 1-1) with 14 points while Dominic Davis scored 13.

Botkins 48, Minster 33

The Trojans pulled away in the second half to a nonconference win on Tuesday in Minster.

Botkins built an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats 9-8 in the second to take a 17-14 halftime lead. The Trojans then used a 12-6 scoring edge in the third to push the lead to 29-20, then finished off the win with a 19-13 advantage in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (3-0) with 22 points and eight blocks. Carter Pleiman scored 18 points and had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (0-3) with 11 points while Johnny Nixon scored eight points and brought down 10 rebounds.

Botkins shot 18 for 35 (51.4 percent) from the floor and had a 22-20 rebounding edge. Minster shot 13 for 43 (30.2 percent) from the floor.

Lehman Catholic 63, Ansonia 32

The Cavaliers pulled away fast in a nonconference win on Tuesday in Ansonia.

Lehman built a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-13 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored Lehman 16-10 in the third, but the Cavaliers finished with a 16-3 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (3-1) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Michael McFarland scored 16 points and A’Zon Steele scored 10.

• Girls basketball

Houston 52, Franklin-Monroe 38

The Wildcats earned a lopsided nonconference win on Tuesday in Pitsburg.

Houston built a 19-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Jets 13-7 in the second to push the lead to 32-11 at halftime. The Wildcats finished off the victory with a 13-8 scoring edge in the third.

Katie Maier and Rylie Voisard each scored nine points for Houston (4-2) while Taylor Maxwell and Emma Kemp each scored eight. Megan Maier, Taylor Birkemeier and Kayla Winner each scored six.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

