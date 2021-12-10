Thursday roundup: Anna rallies to beat Houston, Minster beats New Bremen

ANNA — Anna dominated the fourth quarter of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday to rally and beat Houston 48-34.

The Wildcats had a 30-28 lead heading into the fourth, but the Rockets finished with a 20-4 scoring edge in the final quarter. Kayli Brewer scored seven points in the fourth for the Rockets while Molly Rioch scored six.

Anna built a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Houston used a 14-10 scoring edge in the second to pull within 24-23 at halftime, then used a 7-4 edge in the third to take a two-point lead.

Brewer led Anna (3-2, 1-2 SCAL) with 16 points while Breann Reaman scored nine. Brenna Cobb and Rioch each scored eight. Brewer and Cobb each had five steals.

Megan Maier and Rylie Voisard each led Houston (4-2, 2-2) with nine points.

Anna shot 13 for 38 (34 percent) from the floor while Houston shot 13 for 41 (32 percent). The Rockets shot 18 for 27 (67 percent) from the free-throw line while the Wildcats shot 4 for 4. Anna had a 21-16 rebounding edge.

Jackson Center 37, Fairlawn 32

The Tigers earned their first SCAL win of the season on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Fairlawn led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers used a 7-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 13-11 lead at halftime. Jackson Center outscored the Jets 11-9 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (2-4, 1-3) with 14 points while Sarah Clark added seven.

Lonna Heath led the Jets (3-4, 0-3) with 14 points.

Lehman Catholic 36, Riverside 20

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and finished off the win with a 9-8 scoring edge in the second, 7-6 edge in the third and 4-2 edge in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (2-4, 1-2 TRC) with 14 points and eight rebounds. The squad had 24 rebounds and 13 steals and shot 10 for 39 (25.6 percent) from the floor and 16 for 27 (59.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

Riverside dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the TRC. No statistics were reported.

Minster 47, New Bremen 41

The Wildcats led throughout a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in New Bremen.

Minster built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Bremen used a 10-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 24-19 at halftime, but Minster outscored the Cardinals 8-7 in the third. Each squad scored 15 points in the fourth.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (5-1, 2-0 MAC) with 12 points while Ella Mescher scored 10 and Katie McClurg scored nine.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (2-2, 1-1) with 16 points while Lily Lennartz scored 11.

• Boys bowling

Mechanicsburg 2615, Sidney 2501

Sidney lost a nonconference match on Thursday at Goshen Lanes in Mechanicsburg.

Landon Finke led the Yellow Jackets with a 411 series. Jarred Kirk had a 395 series and Keaton Fisher had a 330.

• Girls bowling

Mechanicsburg 2304, Sidney 1895

Sidney lost a nonconference match on Thursday at Goshen Lanes in Mechanicsburg.

Libby Hurley led Sidney with a 337 series. Sarah Bell had a 324 series and Emma Hurley had a 317 series.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

