Friday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Anna 55-39

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s boys basketball team scored the first 10 points of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday and cruised from there to a 55-39 win over Anna.

The Rockets pulled within 10-7 after the initial run, but the Redskins responded with a 7-3 run to take a 17-10 lead into the second quarter. The teams traded points to a 28-22 halftime score, and Fort Loramie pulled away with a 10-2 advantage in the third quarter and 17-13 advantage in the fourth.

Isaac Ruhenkamp led Fort Loramie (5-1, 3-1 SCAL) with 14 points while Caleb Maurer scored 11, Logan Eilerman scored 10 and Aiden Wehrman scored nine.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (2-3, 0-2) with 26 points and nine rebounds. He had four assists and two steals.

Russia 69, Fairlawn 21

The Raiders earned an SCAL win on Friday at Fairlawn.

Russia built a 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-25 halftime lead. The Raiders pulled away with a 23-3 advantage in the third quarter and 18-3 advantage in the fourth.

Ben Bohman and Brayden Monnin each scored 12 points for Russia (4-0, 3-0) while Zane Shappie scored 10 and Xavier Phlipot scored eight. Jude Counts added seven points.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-4, 1-2) with seven points.

Jackson Center 53, Houston 14

The Tigers won a lopsided SCAL win on Friday in Houston.

Jackson Center built a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-9 halftime lead. The Tigers finished with a 14-2 scoring edge in the second and 8-3 edge in the fourth.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center (2-2, 1-2) with 19 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 11 and Camdyn Reese scored 10.

Xaviar Balensiefer and Luke Ryan each scored four points for Houston (0-5, 0-3).

Botkins 47, Parkway 33

The Trojans pulled away in the second half to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Botkins.

Botkins led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers used an 11-10 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-18 at halftime. The Trojans pulled away with a 17-11 advantage in the third and 11-4 edge in the fourth.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins (4-0) with 15 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 14 and Carter Pleiman scored eight.

New Bremen 46, Minster 42

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in Minster.

Minster built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-19 halftime lead. The Cardinals fought back with a 13-11 advantage in the third, then outscored the Wildcats 14-4 in the fourth to earn the win.

David Homan led New Bremen (4-1, 1-0 MAC) with 11 points and seven rebounds while Reece Busse scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Nick Alig scored eight and Aaron Thieman scored seven.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (0-4, 0-1) with 24 points while Devan Wuebker scored eight. Johnny Nixon brought down eight rebounds.

New Bremen shot 18 for 42 (43 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 15 for 46 (33 percent). The Wildcats had a 33-29 rebounding edge.

Northridge 85, Riverside 56

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

The Polar Bears built a 25-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored 20 points in the second quarter. Northridge finished with an 18-17 advantage in the third and 22-6 edge in the fourth.

Gavin Osborne led Riverside (0-3, 0-2) with 15 points while Jayden Burchett scored 13 points and had six rebounds. Ayden Clary scored 10 points and had three blocks. Landon Stewart scored 11 points and had six steals.

Postponed: Miami East at Lehman Catholic.

Russia, Jackson Center earn lopsided SCAL wins

