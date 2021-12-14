Saturday roundup: Big 3rd quarter lifts Fort Loramie over New Bremen

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s boys basketball team overcame a slow start and used a big third quarter to beat New Bremen 57-41 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

New Bremen built an early 13-4 lead and led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. But the Redskins fought back and briefly took the lead late in the second before Nathan Rindler made a basket to give New Bremen a 25-24 halftime lead.

It was the Cardinals’ last lead of the night, as the Redskins scored the first seven points of the third quarter and finished with a 17-5 advantage in the quarter to take a 41-30 lead into the fourth. Fort Loramie finished with a 16-11 advantage in the fourth.

It’s the fifth consecutive win for Fort Loramie (5-1). Caleb Maurer led the squad with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Ty Ruhenkamp scored nine points.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (4-2) with nine points while David Homan and Nick Alig each scored seven.

Fort Loramie shot 22 for 43 (51 percent) from the floor while New Bremen shot 16 for 48 (33 percent). The Redskins had a 30-28 rebounding edge.

Russia 87, Bradford 56

The Raiders earned a big nonconference win on Saturday in Russia.

The Railroaders built a 14-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Russia used a 30-18 scoring advantage in the second to take a 43-32 halftime lead. Russia then finished with a 25-11 edge in the third quarter and 19-13 advantage in the fourth.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (4-0) with 17 points while Ben Bohman scored 16, Zane Shappie scored 14 and Ross Fiessinger scored 11. Brayden Monnin added nine points.

Jackson Center 62, Waynesfield-Goshen 15

Jackson Center earned a lopsided nonconference win on Saturday on its home court.

Jackson Center built a 19-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Waynesfield-Goshen 21-6 in the second, 10-6 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (2-2) with 17 points while Carson Regula scored 10 and Ryan Sailor scored eight.

New Knoxville 49, Houston 37

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

New Knoxville built a 10-5 lead in the first quarter and followed with a 13-2 advantage in the second to take a 23-7 halftime lead. Each squad scored 12 points in the third, and Houston finished with an 18-14 advantage in the fourth.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-5) with eight points while Parker Herrick scored eight.

Versailles 55, Franklin-Monroe 42

Just a week after the football team’s Division V state championship victory, the Tigers opened the season with a nonconference win on Saturday in Pitsburg.

Versailles built a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Jets used a 10-1 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 20-19 at halftime, but the Tigers pulled away with a 20-9 scoring edge in the third.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (2-4) with 19 points while Jaydon Litten scored 14.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 60, Vandalia-Butler 36

The Yellow Jackets crushed previously undefeated Butler in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday in Vandalia.

The Aviators (5-1, 3-1 MVL Miami) had won their first five games by at least 15 points each.

Sidney built a 13-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 11-2 scoring advantage in the second to take control. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 19-13 edge in the third and 17-11 edge in the fourth.

Jordan Scully led Sidney (5-1, 4-0 MVL Valley) with 21 points while Regan Clark scored 19 and Allie Stockton scored 14. Clark had six rebounds and five steals. Kellis McNeal had eight rebounds and five steals. Stockton had seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 19 for 45 (42.2 percent) from the floor while Butler shot 13 for 43 (30.2 percent). Butler had a 30-29 rebounding edge but committed 19 turnovers to Sidney’s six.

Fort Loramie 52, Minster 30

The Redskins made quick work of rival Minster in a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

After the start of the game was delayed two hours by a power outage, Fort Loramie showed its power early.

The Redskins (6-0) built a 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to five points by Colleen Brandewie. They followed with a 16-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-10 halftime lead.

Fort Loramie finished with a 16-12 advantage in the third and 11-8 edge in the fourth.

Brandewie finished with 16 points while Riley Heitkamp scored 13, seven of which came in the second quarter. Ava Sholtis scored 12 points, six of which came in the third quarter.

Kaycie Albers and Ella Mescher each scored 10 points for Minster (5-2).

Russia 55, Botkins 40

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia built a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Botkins used a 17-14 advantage in the second to pull within 31-24 at halftime, then outscored the Raiders 9-7 in the third to pull within 38-33. But Russia finished with a 17-7 advantage in the fourth to secure the win.

Kate Sherman led Russia (6-1, 3-1 SCAL) with 18 points while Cece Borchers and Reese Goubeaux each scored eight.

Carmen Hueker led Botkins (4-3, 2-2) with 15 points while Aleah Johnson scored 11 and Jo Doseck scored eight.

New Knoxville 32, Anna 17

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville.

New Knoxville built an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored three points in the second, then the Rangers finished off the win with a 12-6 advantage in the third and 9-3 advantage in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (3-3) with seven points.

Delphos Jefferson 41, New Bremen 25

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

After the squad played to a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, Jefferson used a 9-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 16-14 halftime lead, then followed with a 21-9 edge in the third to secure the win.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (2-3) with 11 points.

Covington 44, Lehman Catholic 16

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Covington built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-6 halftime lead. The Buccaneers outscored Lehman 12-2 in the third.

Mara O’Leary, Colleen O’Leary and Caroline Wesner each scored four points for Lehman (2-5, 1-3 TRC). Mara O’Leary, Layla Platfoot and Heidi Toner each had five rebounds.

Lehman shot 7 for 40 (18 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 35-20.

Postponed: Miami East at Riverside.

• Wrestling

Sidney 6th in Tippecanoe Red Devil Invitational

Sidney finished sixth out of 15 teams in the Tippecanoe Red Devil Invitational on Saturday.

Chanler Bladen was first in the 120-pound weight class. Elijah McKenzie finished third in the 113-pound weight class, Brian Barrett finished fifth in the 126-pound weight class, Brice Hughes finished sixth in the 165-pound weight class and Matt Deats finished sixth in the 175-pound weight class.

Sidney girls crush previously undefeated Butler

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.