Monday roundup: Houston falls to Bethel, Sidney beats Stebbins

HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball team stayed close in a nonconference game on Monday but couldn’t pull ahead in a 50-42 loss to Bethel.

It was 12-10 after one quarter, 23-22 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters.

Houston used three 3-pointers in the second half — two by Katie Maier and one by Megan Maier — to stay within striking distance.

With Bethel leading 48-42 in the final minute, the Bees’ Grace Bennett got behind the Houston defense for the final two points to put the game away.

Katie Maier scored 13 points for Houston. Megan Maier and Emma Kemp added 10 points each.

Sidney 64, Stebbins 18

The Yellow Jackets won their sixth consecutive Miami Valley League game on Monday in Sidney.

Sidney (6-1, 6-0 MVL Valley) built a 20-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-6 halftime lead.

Kiara Hudgins led Sidney with 14 points. Jordan Scully scored 12 and Regan Clark scored 10.

Bethel’s Rhyan Reittinger controls the ball with pressure from Houston’s Katie Maier and Megan Maier during a nonconference game on Monday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_jumpball.jpg Bethel’s Rhyan Reittinger controls the ball with pressure from Houston’s Katie Maier and Megan Maier during a nonconference game on Monday in Houston. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

