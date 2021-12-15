Tuesday roundup: Sidney suffers 1st loss, falls in OT at Xenia

XENIA — Sidney came into the night with three consecutive wins to open the season, but was unable to hold a late lead on Tuesday at winless Xenia.

Xenia outscored Sidney 19-7 in an overtime period and knocked off the previously unbeaten Yellow Jackets 67-55.

Sidney (3-1, 3-1 Miami Valley League Valley Division) entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead at 37-32 and attempted to hold the ball and run clock against the Bucs’ defense.

After Sidney was able to extend its lead to six with 2:51 to play, Xenia upped its pressure and urgency to produce a 7-0 run and take the lead.

Myles Vordemark ended the run with a bucket and foul to put Sidney back up by two with 1:17 remaining.

After trading made shots and two timeout calls by Xenia, the Bucs tied it on a layup with 13 seconds left. Sam Reynolds was then stripped before he could get off a shot in the final seconds to send the game to the extra period.

Xenia quickly built a 9-point lead in the first two minutes of overtime and cruised to the win.

Reynolds finished with 25 points to lead Sidney and made four 3-pointers. Jaden Swiger added 16 points and had five rebounds and four assists. Landon Davis scored seven points and brought down 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets played without freshman guard Julius Spradling, who averaged 10 points in the squad’s first three games.

Sidney came into the game leading the MVL in points per game allowed and had another solid performance keeping Xenia off guard by switching defensive looks, but a 2-3 zone the Bucs presented slowed the Yellow Jackets offense.

Xenia (1-5, 1-4) led 13-12 after the first, but cold shooting plagued the second quarter for both sides. Sidney ended up with a 19-17 advantage at the break, paced by Reynolds with 14 points.

Both teams found better rhythms after halftime before the exciting finish. The two traded the lead 13 times throughout the game with seven instances of being tied.

The Yellow Jackets shot 20 for 54 (37.0 percent) from the floor while Xenia shot 26 for 55 (47.3). The Buccaneers had a 36-29 rebounding edge.

Anna 50, Houston 34

The Rockets earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Anna.

Anna built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats used an 11-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 25-17 at halftime. Anna sealed the win with a 12-7 scoring edge in the third quarter and 13-10 edge in the fourth.

Grant Albers led Anna (3-3, 1-2 SCAL) with 12 points while Zach Ambos scored 10. McKane Finkenbine scored eight points and had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-6, 0-4) with 20 points.

Jackson Center 64, Fairlawn 18

The Tigers earned a lopsided SCAL win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Jets 23-3 in the second to take a 44-9 halftime lead. The squad finished with a 10-6 edge in the third and 10-3 edge in the fourth.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center (3-2, 2-2) with 16 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 12, Lucas Hartle scored 10, Carson Regula scored nine and Xavier Esser scored eight.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-5, 1-3) with five points.

Tipp City Bethel 51, Lehman Catholic 49

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Bethel.

The Bees built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 22-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-14 halftime lead. Lehman got back in it with a 14-10 edge in the third quarter and 21-9 edge in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (3-2, 0-2 TRC) with 39 points and 10 rebounds. Michael McFarland had 14 rebounds and six assists.

Casey Keesee led Bethel with 27 points.

Troy Christian 68, Riverside 57

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in De Graff.

The Eagles built a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-14 advantage in the second to push the lead to 32-27 at halftime.

Troy Christian led 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. Riverside came as close as four in the fourth but couldn’t pull closer.

Landon Stewart led Riverside (0-4, 0-3) with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Jayden Burchett scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Ayden Clary scored 10 points and had four rebounds.

Versailles 75, Bellefontaine 46

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Bellefontaine.

Versailles built a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Chieftains 21-10 in the second to take a 43-19 halftime lead. The Pirates followed with a 22-19 edge in the third quarter and 10-8 edge in the fourth.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (2-0) with 30 points while Noah McEldowney scored 15, Connor Stonebraker scored 12 and Ben Ruhenkamp scored 10.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 44, Russia 30

The Cardinals, led by former Russia coach Andy Timmerman, earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Raiders 8-3 in the second to take a 21-10 halftime lead. Russia inched closer with a 14-13 advantage in the third but was outscored 10-6 in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund and Chloe Bornhorst each scored 14 points for New Bremen (3-3).

Ella Hoehne led Russia (6-2) with eight points.

Fairlawn 51, Ansonia 38

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Ansonia.

Fairlawn built a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 17-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-17 halftime lead. The Jets sealed the win with a 17-8 advantage in the third.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (4-4) with 30 points.

• Wrestling

Sidney loses in tri-meet

The Yellow Jackets fell to both Wapakoneta and Indian Lake in a tri-meet on Tuesday in Sidney.

Chanler Bladen went 2-0. Tommy Sibert went 1-1, Brice Hughes went 1-1 and Wyatt Biddle went 1-1.

• Bowling

Sidney squads fall to Piqua

Sidney’s bowling squads lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Tuesday at Brel-Aire Bowling Lanes in Piqua.

Sidney’s boys lost 2,003-1,838. Alex Ward had a 210 game.

The Yellow Jackets girls lost 1,501-1,400. Sarah Bell had a 304 series.

Anna, Jackson Center win SCAL games; Russia girls lose to New Bremen

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

