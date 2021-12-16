Chris Kash to take over as Lehman’s football coach

Chris Kash has been hired by Lehman Catholic to guide the school’s football program. The school announced the hiring earlier this week.

Kash previously served as an assistant coach at Huber Heights Wayne, Tri-County North, Tipp City Bethel and Brookville. He succeeds Dick Roll, who is retiring after leading the program since 2006.

“I am looking forward to working with these student-athletes and building towards the future in the Three Rivers Conference,” Kash said. “My goal will be to build character on and off the field, get them to play to their highest God-given potential, and become passionate about playing football. I will teach them to be leaders in the school and in their community.”

Kash has worked as the school’s associate athletic director since July. He will take over as athletic director for Roll after the completion of the school year; Roll has served as AD since 2006.

Kash has coached players who went on to play collegiately in Division I and play professionally, mainly at Wayne. He also served on the Wayne coaching staff that advanced to the Div. I state title game early last decade.

Lehman Catholic said in a press release it conducted an extensive hiring process to select their new head coach. A committee of five representing the school’s three major communities (Sidney, Piqua, and Troy) led the interview process. Ten applicants applied for the position, four went through the first round of interviews and two had second interviews before Kash was chosen as the best candidate for the job.

“The hiring committee was impressed with Chris’ coaching background, relationship building, communication, and administration skills,” Lehman president Josh Ater said. “I am excited for our football players and look forward to supporting Chris as he continues to build on the great tradition of our football program.”